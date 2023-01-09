Read full article on original website
Used car prices are still declining from COVID-era highs
Used vehicle prices — once at the bleeding edge of the post-COVID inflationary upswing — are falling fast. And the pace of the downturn is building, according to a leading indicator. Why it matters: While auto price movements are typically a small factor in overall inflation, outsized moves...
Scoop: Strange Brew Strategies launches startup offering
Most PR firms aren't equipped to serve startups, but even at the earliest stage, founders must establish their brand and share what sets them apart. Driving the news: Strange Brew Strategies — a tech-focused communications consultancy — is launching a new offering for startup clients, Axios has exclusively learned.
Menlo Ventures is raising three new funds
Menlo Ventures, one of Silicon Valley's oldest venture firms that's still active and known for investments like Uber and Roku, is raising new capital. By the numbers: It's seeking at least $500 million for its sixteenth fund, $100 million for a life sciences fund, and $100 million for an incubation fund, per SEC documents.
Sequoia Capital partner says firm was "misled" by FTX
Sequoia Capital partner Alfred Lin said on Thursday at an event in San Francisco that the firm believes it was misled by FTX when it invested in the company. Why it matters: Sequoia, which is widely regarded as the most successful venture capital firm in Silicon Valley, has faced a lot of questions over its investment in the collapsed crypto exchange.
China is looking less desirable to investors
The increasing number of challenges to China's economic growth is scaring off Wall Street. Why it matters: Investors are facing a new economic and investing environment this year and determining their revised positions. Goldman Sachs' Investment Strategy Group advised consumer and wealth management clients last month to "carefully reassess their...
Consumer prices fell in December as inflation continues to cool
U.S. consumers got a reprieve from soaring costs in December: the Consumer Price Index declined on a monthly basis, the first drop since last summer as falling prices for items including gasoline and used cars dragged the overall index down. By the numbers: The index, which captures price changes across...
JPMorgan sues fintech founder for fraud
JPMorgan Chase has sued the founder of Frank, a student financial aid platform that it purchased in 2021 for $175 million, claiming that she falsified the company's number of users. Why it matters: JPM's complaint is explosive, arguing that Charlie Javice conjured over 90% of the 4.25 million students she...
Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup predict "mild recession" coming
Three major banks are bracing for an economic downturn in 2023, including an uptick in unemployment, even as they continue to benefit from strong consumer spending and higher interest rates. Why it matters: The banking industry's convergence on the 2023 outlook comes after a period of widespread disagreement among corporate...
Goldman's outlook for 2023 is "foggy"
After nearly three years of unprecedented economic and geopolitical shocks, experts are effectively throwing up their hands and admitting they don't know what's coming next. The latest: The probability of a recession in 2023 is between 45% and 55%, per the authors of a report from Goldman Sachs' Investment Strategy Group released Friday morning.
Scoop: Chamath Palihapitiya narrows his fundraising plans
Social Capital, the VC firm led by Chamath Palihapitiya, has narrowed the scope of its new fundraise, according to a letter sent to prospective investors and obtained by Axios. Details: The new plan is to size Fund V at around $1 billion with a focus on early-stage deals, versus prior...
T-bills start to compete with savings accounts
Treasury bill yields have risen so far, so fast, that they are now far above the yields that most Americans are getting on their savings or money market accounts. Public, an online brokerage, has decided to take advantage of that fact by offering a new account just for T-bills. Why...
What the migration rebound means for the labor market
There's a sharp rebound in the net number of people migrating to the United States, following back-to-back years of historically low levels that contributed to the nation's labor shortages. Details: Tucked in the Census Bureau population estimates — released late last year — was a huge jump in net international...
