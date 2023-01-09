Read full article on original website
WRAL
Wall Street Journal: Subway is exploring a sale
CNN — Subway, one of the world's most recognizable fast food brands, might be up for a sale, according to the Wall Street Journal. The privately held company has obtained advisers to explore sale that could value Subway at more than $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported. If reached, it would be one of the biggest deals in the fast food industry since Inspire Brands bought Dunkin' for $11.3 billion in October 2020.
WRAL
BlackRock is cutting 500 jobs as Wall Street layoffs continue
CNN — BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, is cutting about 500 jobs following a period of rapid hiring. A spokesperson for BlackRock told CNN on Wednesday that the layoffs amount to less than 3% of the company's workforce. BlackRock, a leader on Wall Street, has been on a...
WRAL
Why Goldman Sachs isn't too worried about a recession
CNN — America's largest financial institutions are pivoting into a new industry: Meteorology. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has already been very vocal in his ominous forecasts of storm clouds and hurricanes. Now, Goldman Sachs is joining him in the weather prediction business. The bank's investment strategy group is sending a message to clients looking for market guidance in 2023 -- Caution: Heavy fog.
WRAL
Bank earnings fail to impress investors as recession worries rise
CNN — JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup and asset management giant BlackRock posted results that topped Wall Street's forecasts Friday, but investors were nonetheless disappointed. Shares of JPMorgan Chase and BofA both fell about 3% in early trading. Wells Fargo, which reported earnings that missed Wall Street's targets,...
WRAL
Auto sales are falling — but profits are surging. Welcome to the new normal
CNN — The US auto industry just posted its worst sales in more than a decade — but that's not necessarily a bad sign for the sector. What's happening: 2022 was the worst year in more than a decade for the auto industry, largely because manufacturers couldn't keep up with consumer demand.
WRAL
Exclusive: Rocket CEO says housing isn't a buyer's or a seller's market. Now it's even
CNN — Covid-19 set off an epic housing boom that left first-time homebuyers feeling desperate amid relentless bidding wars and all-cash offers. Jay Farner, who presides over America's largest mortgage lender Rocket Mortgage, says the days of sellers holding all the power are over. "Those moments of...there are 20...
WRAL
Prices fell in December as inflation continues to moderate
CNN — The Consumer Price Index, a closely watched inflation gauge, showed prices continued to cool last month. On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased by 0.1% in December, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday. The annual increase measured 6.5%, down from 7.1% in November. Stripping out food...
WRAL
US deficit widens by $85 billion in December
CNN — The US government recorded a deficit of $85 billion in December, bringing the total deficit to nearly $1.42 trillion for the 2022 calendar year, the Treasury Department reported Thursday. The government, which runs on a fiscal year that starts in October, is running a deficit of $421.41...
WRAL
Egg prices exploded 60% higher last year. These food prices surged too
CNN — Eggs, milk, butter, flour ... if you were making pancakes last year, it would have cost you. Food prices surged in 2022. Grocery prices remain stubbornly high (and nearly double the rate of overall inflation) at 11.8% year over year, according to data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
WRAL
China's exports plunge as global demand weakens, but trade with Russia hits record high
CNN — China reported a record trade surplus for 2022, as its key export sector delivered robust growth for most of last year, providing much-needed support for the world's second largest economy that's hammered by its zero-Covid policy. But plunging shipments in December suggest exports are likely to struggle...
WRAL
Bosch to invest $1 billion in EV parts factory in China
CNN — Bosch, the German engineering and technology company, is planning to invest $1 billion to make components for new energy vehicles in China, the world's largest car market. The company plans to build a research, development and manufacturing facility for parts for new energy vehicles and automated-driving technology...
WRAL
As U.S. unemployment improved, it worsened for Latinos and Black women
CNN — The US unemployment rate returned to a historic low of 3.5% in December. Not everyone is celebrating, however: Jobless rates for Black women and Latino men still haven't recovered fully from the pandemic. The unemployment rate for Black women aged 20 years and older rose to 5.5%...
WRAL
'This is the last thing we need:' Millions of businesses hammered by the pandemic need to start paying back Covid loans
CNN — At Teddy & The Bully Bar restaurant near downtown Washington, DC, business has never been the same since the pandemic hit. "It's very challenging," owner Alan Popovsky said. "I'm still going to be climbing the hill for quite some time. Probably for the rest of my life."
