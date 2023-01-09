Read full article on original website
Trial dates set for several arraigned in Harrison County
Several people were arraigned in Harrison County on Friday, and dates have been set for their trials.
connect-bridgeport.com
Area Police Hoping Community Can Find Wanted Man
According to their Facebook page, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community's help to locate a man was on a Circuit Court capias. The man in question is 45-year-old Joshua Lee Timmins. The law enforcement agency lists his as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.
Metro News
Fairmont man indicted for stealing catalytic converters from Hino plant
PARKERSBURG, W.Va.– Arraignment will be scheduled for a Fairmont man indicted this week by the Wood County grand jury in connection with a break-in at the Hino truck plant. Logan Vessecchia, 23, has been indicted on 37 counts of destruction of property and one count of breaking and entering.
WDTV
Police asking for help to identify vehicle, driver that tried to steal trailer
WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - The Westover Police Department is asking for help to identify a vehicle or driver that tried to steal a trailer. Below are additional photos of the driver and vehicle that tried to steal the trailer. Anyone with information regarding the driver or the vehicle is asked...
WDTV
Crews respond to rollover crash in White Hall
WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in White Hall Friday afternoon. The accident happened around 3:15 p.m. northbound on Rt. 250 near the intersection of Colfax Rd., according to the Marion County 911 Center. Officials said the car that rolled over was the only...
WDTV
Bridgeport man charged in fatal boating accident to appear in court
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man charged in a fatal boating accident will have his day in court later this month. 51-year-old Tyson Bubnar, of Bridgeport, was charged with multiple crimes, including one count of negligent homicide, after the death of 29-year-old Alderson Broaddus University student Sarah Hutchinson in July 2021.
Preston County man found guilty for Texas-to-Morgantown drug ring role
A federal jury found a Preston County man guilty of keeping a drug house where fentanyl and other drugs were distributed as part of a trafficking operation that spanned from Florida to Morgantown.
wajr.com
‘Extremely intoxicated’ Fairmont man accused of crashing into police, injuring officers during Mon County pursuit
WESTOVER, W.Va. – A Fairmont man is accused of ramming two Westover police cruisers and injuring four officers in a Sunday pursuit. Deputies from Monongalia County were patrolling University Towne Centre Drive when they observed Tai Howser, 21, swerving all over the road and being unable to maintain his lane while driving 65 in a 25-mile-per-hour zone.
Man charged after allegedly breaking into Morgantown home, attacking 2 victims
A man has been charged after allegedly breaking into a Morgantown residence and attacking two people inside.
wajr.com
Blacksville man pleads guilty to murder, robbery in Barbour County
PHILLIPI, W.Va. – A Blacksville man has admitted to the robbery and murder of an Idamay man and faces life in prison at sentencing. Stoane Binegar, 20, pleaded guilty in Barbour County Circuit Court to first-degree robbery and first-degree murder in the shooting death of David Heater, 21, at the Pleasant Creek Wildlife Management Area shooting range in January 2022.
1 person killed in Doddridge County collision along Route 50
UPDATE (1/12/23 8:59 p.m.): WEST UNION, W.Va. – One person died following a vehicle collision along Route 50 in Doddridge County. The incident involved a tractor trailer and a car. According to the Smithburg Volunteer Fire Department, one person was killed in the collision, while a second person was transported from the scene. There is […]
West Virginia man kept a drug house for a Mexico to WV drug operation
A West Virginia man from Bruceton Mills was found guilty for his role in a methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin drug distribution operation that spanned from Mexico to West Virginia. Greg Snider, 63, was found guilty after a four day trail. Officials say Snider used his residence in Bruceton Mills as a hub for drug […]
wajr.com
No damage or injuries reported in Mon County lightning strike
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. – A Brookhaven area home was hit by lightning late Thursday morning, according to MECCA 911. At 11:45 a.m., firefighters responded and found smoke coming from the back porch of the home. No active fire was found. Firefighters cleared the scene around noon, and no injuries...
WDTV
More than 30 indictments returned by grand jury in Upshur Co.
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 30 indictments were returned by the Upshur County Grand Jury on Monday, according to Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Hinkle. Of those indictments, one was a Buckhannon man indicted on 35 counts associated with sexual assault and abuse. 28-year-old Daniel Grogg was indicted on the following...
WDTV
Lightning strikes Mon County home, officials say
BROOKHAVEN, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a home in Monongalia County Thursday after officials said lightning stuck it. Lightning struck a home on Bennett Dr. in Brookhaven around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. Officials said there was smoke showing from the home...
wajr.com
Fairmont traffic stop yields quantity of marijuana, one arrest
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police have arrested a Fairmont man for felony marijuana possession after a traffic stop on January 9. Troopers stopped a vehicle on Rt. 250 in Fairmont due to an expired inspection sticker and said they immediately smelled the odor of marijuana. When the...
2 indicted, allegedly trafficked fentanyl that caused at least 2 West Virginia deaths
Members of two Baltimore-based drug rings that federal prosecutors say supplied large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and caused at least two deaths were indicted Wednesday.
wajr.com
Morgantown man faces multiple charges following burglary investigation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Police in Morgantown arrested a local man who allegedly broke into a home, hit a woman in the jaw, and struck an officer while being arrested. At 9 a.m. Saturday, the victim told police that Shawn Collins, 31, of Morgantown, was in her home stealing things and punched her in the jaw when she confronted him.
Woman charged following Fairmont gas station robbery
A woman has been charged following the robbery of a gas station in Fairmont.
