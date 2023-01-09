ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
connect-bridgeport.com

Area Police Hoping Community Can Find Wanted Man

According to their Facebook page, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community's help to locate a man was on a Circuit Court capias. The man in question is 45-year-old Joshua Lee Timmins. The law enforcement agency lists his as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Fairmont man indicted for stealing catalytic converters from Hino plant

PARKERSBURG, W.Va.– Arraignment will be scheduled for a Fairmont man indicted this week by the Wood County grand jury in connection with a break-in at the Hino truck plant. Logan Vessecchia, 23, has been indicted on 37 counts of destruction of property and one count of breaking and entering.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Crews respond to rollover crash in White Hall

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in White Hall Friday afternoon. The accident happened around 3:15 p.m. northbound on Rt. 250 near the intersection of Colfax Rd., according to the Marion County 911 Center. Officials said the car that rolled over was the only...
WHITE HALL, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport man charged in fatal boating accident to appear in court

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man charged in a fatal boating accident will have his day in court later this month. 51-year-old Tyson Bubnar, of Bridgeport, was charged with multiple crimes, including one count of negligent homicide, after the death of 29-year-old Alderson Broaddus University student Sarah Hutchinson in July 2021.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
wajr.com

‘Extremely intoxicated’ Fairmont man accused of crashing into police, injuring officers during Mon County pursuit

WESTOVER, W.Va. – A Fairmont man is accused of ramming two Westover police cruisers and injuring four officers in a Sunday pursuit. Deputies from Monongalia County were patrolling University Towne Centre Drive when they observed Tai Howser, 21, swerving all over the road and being unable to maintain his lane while driving 65 in a 25-mile-per-hour zone.
WESTOVER, WV
wajr.com

Blacksville man pleads guilty to murder, robbery in Barbour County

PHILLIPI, W.Va. – A Blacksville man has admitted to the robbery and murder of an Idamay man and faces life in prison at sentencing. Stoane Binegar, 20, pleaded guilty in Barbour County Circuit Court to first-degree robbery and first-degree murder in the shooting death of David Heater, 21, at the Pleasant Creek Wildlife Management Area shooting range in January 2022.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

No damage or injuries reported in Mon County lightning strike

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. – A Brookhaven area home was hit by lightning late Thursday morning, according to MECCA 911. At 11:45 a.m., firefighters responded and found smoke coming from the back porch of the home. No active fire was found. Firefighters cleared the scene around noon, and no injuries...
BROOKHAVEN, WV
WDTV

More than 30 indictments returned by grand jury in Upshur Co.

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 30 indictments were returned by the Upshur County Grand Jury on Monday, according to Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Hinkle. Of those indictments, one was a Buckhannon man indicted on 35 counts associated with sexual assault and abuse. 28-year-old Daniel Grogg was indicted on the following...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Lightning strikes Mon County home, officials say

BROOKHAVEN, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a home in Monongalia County Thursday after officials said lightning stuck it. Lightning struck a home on Bennett Dr. in Brookhaven around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. Officials said there was smoke showing from the home...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Fairmont traffic stop yields quantity of marijuana, one arrest

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police have arrested a Fairmont man for felony marijuana possession after a traffic stop on January 9. Troopers stopped a vehicle on Rt. 250 in Fairmont due to an expired inspection sticker and said they immediately smelled the odor of marijuana. When the...
FAIRMONT, WV
wajr.com

Morgantown man faces multiple charges following burglary investigation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Police in Morgantown arrested a local man who allegedly broke into a home, hit a woman in the jaw, and struck an officer while being arrested. At 9 a.m. Saturday, the victim told police that Shawn Collins, 31, of Morgantown, was in her home stealing things and punched her in the jaw when she confronted him.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy