Check Your Chase Cards For Bonus Spending Offers

It’s time to check your Chase cards because they have targeted some co-brand accounts with bonus spending offers. I received emails for two of our accounts. The first offer was for our IHG Premier card. We can earn 7X IHG One Rewards points at gas stations and 5X points...
Miles and Points On Sale — January 12 2023

Sometimes you need an infusion of miles or points to your membership account for whatever reason — perhaps to have enough to redeem for a limited time award as one example — and the best time to purchase miles or points is when they are on sale. Miles...
Delta Air Lines Enrages Employees By Limiting Sky Club Access

Employees and other pass riders at Delta Air Lines are enraged after a policy change effectively locks them out of Delta Sky Club lounges. Delta says the move is necessary to control crowding. Delta Air Lines Plans To Eliminate Sky Club Access For Non-Rev Travelers, Even Members or AMEX Platinum...
Credit Card Review: Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card

American Express manages the portfolio of Hilton Honors co-branded cards. They have diverse options ranging from the Hilton Honors Card with no annual fee to the top-tier Hilton Aspire card with a $450 annual fee. If you decide that you want to sign up for the Hilton Aspire card, or...
