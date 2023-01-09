Read full article on original website
Related
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones says Cleveland ‘feels like home’ as he becomes extension eligible
CLEVELAND -- Donovan Peoples-Jones wouldn’t quite take the bait. The notoriously quiet No. 2 wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns didn’t want to explicitly say what he thought about nearing extension eligibility last week when he spoke with cleveland.com. “I’m just trying to finish,” Peoples-Jones said. “Get a...
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
LSU Makes Decision Following Olivia Dunne Incident
A lot of raucous fans showed up to LSU's season-opening meet last Friday in order to see gymnast Olivia Dunne. The scene outside of Jon M. Huntsman Center was quite absurd. Following the meet, Dunne went on Twitter to ask her fans to "be respectful" at future events. "I ...
Jim Harbaugh’s NFL flirtations paint a different picture of the Michigan football dreams he once described
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jim Harbaugh would love to become a lifelong Michigan Man … for the right price. Less than two weeks after leading his alma mater to a second straight College Football Playoff berth, Harbaugh reportedly spent this week flirting with the NFL again. He’s been linked to the Indianapolis Colts. He’s expected to interview with the Denver Broncos. And this news comes despite Harbaugh signing an extension last February and telling the public twice in the last month that he expects to coach Michigan next season -- though he did remind us each time that “you never know what the future holds.”
Meet the Bengals’ new right guard Max Scharping, who was brought in exactly for a moment like this
CINCINNATI, Ohio — For a unit that once was the healthiest on the team, the Bengals’ offensive line is going to have a rather ill-timed test on Sunday against the Ravens. In the span of three games, right tackle La’el Collins and right guard Alex Cappa were lost to a knee and ankle injury, respectively. The former’s injury is season-ending, while the latter’s appears to be a multi-week injury at the very least.
The vast difference between the Lamar Jackson-led Ravens and every other option Baltimore has
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals walked off the field after their Week 18 win last Sunday with the thought that three different starting quarterbacks could take the field for the Ravens in the upcoming wild card game at Paycor Stadium. Lamar Jackson officially won’t be available for the Ravens,...
FanDuel Ohio promo scores awesome NFL wild card bonus
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. This FanDuel Ohio promo is the key to beating the unpredictability of the NFL. The uncertainty behind every game is why...
Bengals WR Tee Higgins absent at Wednesday practice with illness
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was the only surprise DNP (did not participate) at Wednesday’s practice due to an illness that popped up Tuesday, per coach Zac Taylor. “Really, it started yesterday,” Taylor said. “Hopeful for tomorrow, we’ll see.”. Higgins has been...
Browns owners squandered money and mortgaged team’s future, yet Bernie Kosar got sacked
Much has been made, locally and nationally, about the stark juxtaposition here: Cleveland Browns owners raided the bank, mortgaged the team’s future and sold their souls to hire a serial sexual predator as quarterback -- yet Bernie Kosar gets fired from his Browns radio gig for placing a legal bet on the Browns vs. Steelers.
Is a playoff upset brewing in Cincinnati this weekend? Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The playoffs are back in Cincinnati. Exactly one year removed from a wild card win over the Las Vegas Raiders that ended their three-decade playoff drought, the Cincinnati Bengals host a playoff game once again this weekend when the Baltimore Ravens come into town on Sunday night. This marks the first time both of these divisional foes have met in the postseason.”
NFL picks against the spread for Wild Card Weekend
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The 2023 NFL Playoff Bracket is officially set as Wild Card Weekend kicks off Saturday, January 14th and continues through Monday,...
DraftKings Ohio promo code: $200 bonus bets for NBA Friday, NFL postseason
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Prepare for NFL Wild Card weekend with our DraftKings Ohio promo code here. First-time bettors who register today will head into...
Caesars Ohio promo code: NFL Playoffs arrive, score huge first bet on Caesars
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest Caesars Ohio promo code offer is raising the bar on the NFL playoffs. Bettors can start off with a...
Bet365 Ohio bonus code: $200 bonus ahead of NFL wild card weekend
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sign up with the latest Bet365 Ohio bonus code offer and lock in a guarantee for the NFL playoffs. There are...
Reacting to latest in Jadeveon Clowney’s saga, with Tim Bielik, Brad Ward, Lance Reisland on Friday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Tim Bielik of cleveland.com and Brad Ward of The Orange & Brown...
Browns center Nick Harris went to ‘a real dark place’ after season-ending injury but he still has something to prove
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The season Nick Harris had been waiting for two years to arrive ended on the Browns’ second offensive play of the preseason. It was a second-and-10 play from the Browns’ 13-yard line in Jacksonville. Deshaun Watson, who had also been waiting a while for this game, took a shotgun snap from Harris, dropped back and threw a slant incomplete to Anthony Schwartz.
If Joe Burrow returns to the Super Bowl, he’ll join a small list of great quarterbacks who went back to back
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Brett Favre, John Elway and Terry Bradshaw. Those are among the short list of quarterback greats Joe Burrow is looking to join this season as the Bengals enter the playoffs just like Patrick Mahomes did a few years ago.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0