CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jim Harbaugh would love to become a lifelong Michigan Man … for the right price. Less than two weeks after leading his alma mater to a second straight College Football Playoff berth, Harbaugh reportedly spent this week flirting with the NFL again. He’s been linked to the Indianapolis Colts. He’s expected to interview with the Denver Broncos. And this news comes despite Harbaugh signing an extension last February and telling the public twice in the last month that he expects to coach Michigan next season -- though he did remind us each time that “you never know what the future holds.”

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO