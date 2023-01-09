ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

LSU Makes Decision Following Olivia Dunne Incident

A lot of raucous fans showed up to LSU's season-opening meet last Friday in order to see gymnast Olivia Dunne. The scene outside of Jon M. Huntsman Center was quite absurd.    Following the meet, Dunne went on Twitter to ask her fans to "be respectful" at future events.  "I ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Cleveland.com

Jim Harbaugh’s NFL flirtations paint a different picture of the Michigan football dreams he once described

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jim Harbaugh would love to become a lifelong Michigan Man … for the right price. Less than two weeks after leading his alma mater to a second straight College Football Playoff berth, Harbaugh reportedly spent this week flirting with the NFL again. He’s been linked to the Indianapolis Colts. He’s expected to interview with the Denver Broncos. And this news comes despite Harbaugh signing an extension last February and telling the public twice in the last month that he expects to coach Michigan next season -- though he did remind us each time that “you never know what the future holds.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
Cleveland.com

Meet the Bengals’ new right guard Max Scharping, who was brought in exactly for a moment like this

CINCINNATI, Ohio — For a unit that once was the healthiest on the team, the Bengals’ offensive line is going to have a rather ill-timed test on Sunday against the Ravens. In the span of three games, right tackle La’el Collins and right guard Alex Cappa were lost to a knee and ankle injury, respectively. The former’s injury is season-ending, while the latter’s appears to be a multi-week injury at the very least.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

FanDuel Ohio promo scores awesome NFL wild card bonus

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. This FanDuel Ohio promo is the key to beating the unpredictability of the NFL. The uncertainty behind every game is why...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Is a playoff upset brewing in Cincinnati this weekend? Strictly Stripes Podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The playoffs are back in Cincinnati. Exactly one year removed from a wild card win over the Las Vegas Raiders that ended their three-decade playoff drought, the Cincinnati Bengals host a playoff game once again this weekend when the Baltimore Ravens come into town on Sunday night. This marks the first time both of these divisional foes have met in the postseason.”
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

NFL picks against the spread for Wild Card Weekend

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The 2023 NFL Playoff Bracket is officially set as Wild Card Weekend kicks off Saturday, January 14th and continues through Monday,...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Browns center Nick Harris went to ‘a real dark place’ after season-ending injury but he still has something to prove

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The season Nick Harris had been waiting for two years to arrive ended on the Browns’ second offensive play of the preseason. It was a second-and-10 play from the Browns’ 13-yard line in Jacksonville. Deshaun Watson, who had also been waiting a while for this game, took a shotgun snap from Harris, dropped back and threw a slant incomplete to Anthony Schwartz.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
