Austin woman sentenced to jail time, supervised probation on felony attempted robbery charge in Mower County District Court

KIMT
Woman pleads guilty over drugs found in Albert Lea home
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Law enforcement found meth and pot in her Freeborn County home. Now a woman is taking a plea deal. Delyla Carlina Jarvis, 21, was arrested in March 2022 after a search of her home in Albert Lea. The South Central Drug Investigation Unit says it found 165.5 grams of methamphetamine, 10.6 grams of marijuana, $800 in cash, a cell phone, and multiple text messages on Jarvis’ phone that “demonstrate her complicity in selling and therefore possession the illegal drugs found in the bedroom.”
kwayradio.com
New Hampton Man Dies in Prison
A former New Hampton man who was serving a life sentence in prison for Sexual Assault has died, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Rick Brandes died of natural causes on Sunday at the age of 60. Brandes and Travis Alve met a woman at a New Hampton bar in May of 2005. Together they held the woman in Brandes’ apartment against her will. They threatened the woman with a knife and sexually assaulted her. Brandes argued diminished capacity at trial but was sentenced to life in prison. Alve pleaded guilty to four counts of Sexual Abuse as part of a plea deal and was given 55 years in prison.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man accused of impregnating 14-year-old
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was charged with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct Wednesday, Jan. 11, after allegedly impregnating a 14-year-old girl who gave birth at age 15. Rafeal Earl Steele, 36, denied sexual contact with the teenager. However, according to court documents, a paternity test conducted by...
Wanted Woman Accused of Fleeing Police at High Speeds in SE Rochester Neighborhood
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed charges against a Rochester woman with an active arrest warrant in connection to a fleeing incident that occurred in southeast Rochester this past fall. 29-year-old Mickela Vredenburg was charged with a felony count of fleeing a police officer in...
winonaradio.com
Rushford Man Arrested for DUI After Falling Asleep at a Stop Light
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 10:03 p.m. the Winona Police Department received a report of a man sleeping at a stop light on Hwy 61 and Vila Street. Officers responded to the area, but the vehicle was no longer there. However, the Officer noticed the vehicle up the highway and began to pursue.
Rochester Man Charged for Impregnating Girl Under The Age Of 15
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The premature birth of an infant with significant health problems led to a felony sexual conduct charge against a Rochester man. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed a first-degree criminal sexual conduct against charge 37-year-old Rafeal Steele Wednesday. Investigators identified him as the suspect by obtaining a search warrant for a paternity test that indicated there was an over 99% chance that Steele is the baby's father.
Stewartville Man Admits to Manslaughter Charge For Fatal Overdose
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Stewartville man today accepted a plea agreement with Goodhue County prosecutors and entered a guilty plea to a second-degree manslaughter charge stemming from a fatal drug overdose in the Twin Cities. In exchange for the guilty plea from 26-year-old Brandon Mann, prosecutors agreed...
ktoe.com
Two Years In Prison For Waseca Man Who Faked Being An Army Vet
Defrauding travel agents is sending a southern Minnesota man to federal prison. Matthew Harold Schumacher, 46 of Waseca, has been sentenced to two years behind bars after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Schumacher, the owner and operator...
hot967.fm
Rochester Drug Dealer Sentenced For Illegal Firearms Possession in Wisconsin
(Madison, WI) — A Rochester man will spend two years in federal prison for getting caught with a loaded gun in his vehicle in western Wisconsin. La Crosse police stopped a car driven by 32-year-old Rayshawn Motley in June of 2021 and found a loaded handgun hidden in the center console. Motley denied the gun was his but investigators determined his D-N-A was on it. He’s prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a felony drug trafficking conviction in Rochester. Motley also faces drug trafficking charges in St. Louis County, Minnesota.
Waseca Travel Agent Sent to Federal Prison For Fraud
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Waseca man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for defrauding fellow travel agents. 46-year-old Matthew Schumacher earlier entered a guilty plea to one count of wire fraud for misappropriating commission payments meant for other travel agents. According to federal court documents, Schumacher was the owner of Travel Troops LLC and was accused of keeping commission payments sent to his business by travel suppliers for distribution to the independent travel agents who had actually booked the travel for their customers.
kchanews.com
North Iowa Authorities Investigate Snowmobile Thefts
Authorities in north Iowa are investigating the theft of a pair of snowmobiles. In a Facebook post, the Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help providing information on an incident that occurred at about 11:30 pm on December 9th. Two Polaris snowmobiles were taken from Mason City Power Sports and it appears the suspect had knowledge of how to get the snowmobiles started.
fox9.com
State Patrol recovers over 260 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop in Rice County
(FOX 9) - A St. Paul woman faces felony charges after law enforcement recovered over 260 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in southern Minnesota. The incident occurred on Jan 6 just before 4 a.m. after a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol initiated a traffic stop for a car weaving in their lane on I-35 in Rice County, according to the criminal complaint.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Man charged with failure to register
A 25-year-old Faribault man faces felony charges for failing to fulfill registration requirements as a predatory offender. According to the complaint, the property manager of Lakeside Apartments notified the Windom Police Department, stating that Allen Vandekieft had been living there for several months. The manager added that Vandekieft was a felon and was not allowed to live there.
KIMT
Rochester man, 23, arrested for pointing gun at man during road-rage incident
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 23-year-old was arrested Tuesday following a road-rage incident where he allegedly pointed a gun at the victim. Police said it happened at 1:39 p.m. at S. Broadway Ave. and 12th St. when Dillon Nolan, 23, of Rochester, break-checked a 46-year-old male before he pointed a gun at the man.
KAAL-TV
Austin man arrested for allegedly threatening man at country club with knife, spitting vomit onto police officer
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man was arrested and arraigned in Dodge County after an alleged incident at the Oaks Country Club in Hayfield. According to court documents, a Dodge County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the country club Sunday, Jan. 8 after multiple calls claiming a man was threatening another man with a knife.
myalbertlea.com
Law Enforcement Log
11 a.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School cited for E-Cig possession. 11:21 a.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School cited for small amount of Marijuana on school property. 9:07 p.m. 32-Year old Shandani Zamaripa arrested on warrants and 5th Degree Possesion and 26-Year old Donald Mccormick arrested on HRO violation obstruction with force and Driving after Revocation.
Autopsy Ordered for Body of Young Man Found in Rochester Park
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police investigators have ordered an autopsy for the body of a 20-year-old man found in a park in northwest Rochester Tuesday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said there has not yet been an official cause of death, however the preliminary investigation indicates the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators believe the fatal shooting occurred about five hours before the man’s body was discovered.
Rochester Police Revive Woman from Drug Overdose
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police officers revived a woman who was rendered unconscious by a drug overdose Tuesday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the overdose call in the 2900 block of Jeremiah Ln. in Northwest Rochester around 11:30 p.m. Officers found a 28-year-old woman unconscious on the floor of the residence and administered narcan.
KIMT
Man arrested for doing over $200,000 damage to Howard County road
CRESCO, Iowa – A Howard County man has been arrested for doing over $200,000 in damage to a new road. Logan Harden, 25 of Lime Springs, has been charged with first-degree criminal mischief. Investigators say Harden left Laddy’s Bar and Grill in Chester the evening of October 21, 2022,...
KAAL-TV
IA woman faces 33 theft, forgery charges allegedly benefitting Harmony businesses
(ABC 6 News) – An Iowa woman appeared in Fillmore County Court Monday on 33 theft charges: two counts of theft/transfer movable property, two counts of theft by check, seven counts of theft by swindle, two counts of receiving stolen property, and 20 charges of check forgery. Mindy Jo...
