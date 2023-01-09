First look: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills odds and lines

The Miami Dolphins (9-8) visit the Buffalo Bills (13-3) for a Sunday AFC Wild Card Game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Dolphins vs. Bills odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

Miami is the No. 7 seed in the AFC bracket. The Dolphins clinched the AFC’s final playoff berth with an 11-6 win over the New York Jets and a New England Patriots loss to the Bills in Week 18. Miami — 1-5 straight up and 3-3 against the spread over its last 6 games — is in the playoffs for the 1st time since 2016.

The Bills defeated the Patriots 35-23 Sunday and enter the playoffs on a 7-game win streak (4-3 ATS). That streak includes Buffalo beating Miami 32-29 at home on Dec. 17. In that contest, QB Josh Allen helped rally the Bills with 304 passing yards, 4 TDs and 77 rushing yards. Buffalo went into the final 10 minutes trailing 29-21.

Dolphins at Bills odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 11:49 a.m. ET.

Moneyline: Dolphins +450 (bet $100 to win $450) | Bills -600 (bet $600 to win $100)

Dolphins +450 (bet $100 to win $450) | Bills -600 (bet $600 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Dolphins +10.5 (-110) | Bills -10.5 (-110)

Dolphins +10.5 (-110) | Bills -10.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 43.5 (O: -111 | U: -109)

2022 betting stats

ML : Dolphins 9-8 | Bills 13-3

: Dolphins 9-8 | Bills 13-3 ATS : Dolphins 9-8 | Bills 8-7-1

: Dolphins 9-8 | Bills 8-7-1 O/U: Dolphins 8-9 | Bills 6-10

Dolphins vs. Bills head-to-head

Buffalo is a robust 10-2 against Miami since 2017 and has won 6 straight and 10 of the last 11 at home in the series.

This AFC matchup dates back to 1966 and the Dolphins lead the series 62-55-1.

The Dolphins are 3-7-1 ATS in their last 11 games in Buffalo. The Over is 11-5 in the last 16 meetings (7-1 in the last 8 games in Buffalo).

