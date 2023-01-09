CES 2023 | ViewSonic VX2722-4K-OLED: 27-inch professional monitor unveiled with excellent colour accuracy and modern connectivity

Read full article on original website
Samsung India teases new Galaxy A series smartphone with 120 Hz display and 2 days battery life
Samsung India has released a teaser website for an upcoming Galaxy A series smartphone. While the website does not showcase the device, it provides initial information for what appears to be an announced model in any market. Samsung has not even revealed the device's model name, although a glance at image file names indicates that it is another version of the Galaxy A14.
Deal | LG UltraGear 48GQ900 4K OLED gaming monitor with G-Sync gets 41% discount
The gigantic 48-inch display from LG is arguably one of the prettiest OLED gaming monitors on the market, and thanks to a current deal, the UltraGear 48GQ900 can now be ordered for one of its lowest sale prices to date. Avid console gamers can probably attest to the advantages of...
Imagination introduces IMG DXT mobile GPU with ray tracing scalable for all smartphone price points
British graphics processor maker Imagination Technologies is readying the IMG DXT mobile GPU with ray tracing support that can be scaled for mobile SoCs ranging from entry-level to high-end. Most of the existing mobile GPUs with ray tracing can only be found on premium solutions right now, but Imagination aims to make ray tracing available to mainstream solutions, as well. Thus, entry-level SoCs can integrate an area-efficient half ray acceleration cluster (RAC), while high-end SoCs could include a four-RAC design.
Philips 40B1U5601H: Professional ultra-wide monitor presented as alternative to Philips 40B1U5600
Philips has introduced the 40B1U5601H, a tweaked version of the 40B1U5600 that the company has been selling for the last month or so. In short, the 40B1U5601H adds a 5 MP webcam but at the expense of a dimmer panel. The pair share features in all other areas though, such as a pair of 5 W speakers.
RedMagic 8 Pro Global Edition charging specs revealed ahead of launch
The 8 Pro has been officially confirmed to arrive in markets such as the United States with the same 6,000mAh battery as on its initial China-only launch - which, as that spec is etched right into its "evolved" rear panel in traditional RedMagic style, is a good thing. However, this potential advantage is now revealed as coming with a compromise on the premium smartphone's original specs.
PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers will soon be able to stream PS5 games from the cloud; Discord integration also hinted to arrive with the version 7.00 update
The Sony PlayStation 5 hasn't received much in the way of new features since the 6.00 update, which added VRR (variable refresh rate) functionality and let players run their console at 1440p. The most recent update, version 6.50, added support for the upcoming DualSense Edge controller. Insider Gaming has learned the next major patch (version 7.00) is slated to bring some exciting new features.
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G: Geekbench appearances confirm performance upgrades and no Exynos chipset
Apparently, Samsung is preparing to dispense with in-house Exynos chipset on its mid-range smartphones, not just the upcoming Galaxy S23 series. Based on several Geekbench listings, the forthcoming Galaxy A34 5G will arrive later this year with the MediaTek Dimensity 1080, plus at least 6 GB of RAM. Android Galaxy...
XreArt Frames in hands-on: Apple iPhone, Nintendo Game Boy and Co. become framed wall decoration
XreArt offers chic decoration for technology enthusiasts, because the company disassembles Apple iPhones, gaming handhelds or even the Apple Watch, and packs the components together with the labeling into a square picture frame. We took a closer look at two of these frames. Framed retro gadgets are no longer a...
ASUS Chromebook CM14 and Chromebook CM14 Flip unveiled with MediaTek chipsets
ASUS had a busy CES 2023, with mini-PCs, laptops and monitors all showcased under the company's various brands. It turns out that ASUS has also prepared the Chromebook CM14 series, a pair of laptops that rely on the MediaTek Kompanio 520 chipset. For reference, the MediaTek Kompanio 520 contains two ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores clocked at 2.05 GHz, a further six Cortex-A55 cores running at 2 GHz and a Mali-G52 MC2 2EE GPU. In other words, the MediaTek Kompanio 520 is an entry-level chipset.
AMD Adrenalin 22.12.2 drivers significantly increase RX 7900 XT/XTX power efficiency for fps-capped games
AMD mentions in the RX 7900 Adrenalin 22.12.2 driver notes that the power usage during hardware accelerated video playback has been improved and further efficiency improvements are to be expected in future updates. Indeed, the video playback power consumption has decreased, as ComputerBase points out, but the German publication also discovered that the driver significantly reduces power consumption for fps-capped games, an improvement that is not mentioned anywhere in the driver release notes.
Hisense U80H Mini-LED ULED 8K 75-in TV with 120 Hz refresh rate launches in South Africa
The 75-in Hisense U80H Mini-LED ULED 8K TV has been launched in South Africa. The device has 33 million pixels and up to 1,000 nits brightness. With a 120 Hz native refresh rate and MEMC, the TV can produce smooth fast-moving images. The gadget has 8K AI Upscaler technology, which uses an algorithm to review and optimize each shot rather than doubling the pixels. The TV also uses the Hi-View Engine Pro chip and supports Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+.
Rumor | Honor Magic5 launch set on track with inaugural MIIT registration
Honor is tipped to supply its answers to devices such as the OnePlus 11 or Xiaomi 13 series with direct successors to the Magic4 and 4 Pro of yesteryear, if not more besides. They are expected to rock the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC along with updated rear cameras in 2023.
Garmin Vivomove Trend: Design, specifications and European price leak for upcoming hybrid smartwatch
Roland Quandt has leaked details about the Vivomove Trend, a hybrid smartwatch that will be available in multiple colours. Incidentally, the leak arrives a few days after the FCC published documentation about the Forerunner 265. While the FCC released technical details about the Forerunner 265, Quandt has provided high-resolution renders, specifications and a European launch price.
New Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus leak showcases launch colours before February 1 launch event
NieuweMobiel has leaked official images of the Galaxy S23 Plus, confirming design changes from the Galaxy S22 Plus. Revealed a few hours after leaking equivalent images of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the images also highlight that the Galaxy S23 series will share the same four launch colours. According to Roland Quandt and NieuweMobiel, Samsung will present these colours as:
Motorola ThinkPhone: European pricing and release window leaks for business orientated smartphone
Roland Quandt has shed light of the availability of the ThinkPhone by Motorola, a crossover smartphone that Lenovo showcased during CES 2023. Effectively a re-branded Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, the ThinkPhone has a 144 Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports wireless charging. The ThinkPhone also has a 50 MP primary camera, a 13 MP ultra-wide and a 32 MP front-facing camera in most markets.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo Edition leaks out with alleged 120Hz display and MIUI 14
Xiaomi's well-known smartphone sub-brand Redmi has proliferated its Note 12 series rapidly since its initial launch announcement. It includes interesting, yet limited-availability, variants such as the Discovery Edition, which may now be joined by a new sibling that may stand a better chance of going global. The leaker Kacper Skrzyprek...
ONEMIX 4S finally launches as One Netbook 4S with Intel Core i3-1210U and Core i7-1250U processors
One-netbook is finally selling the ONEMIX 4S, a modest upgrade over the One Mix 4. Revealed in August, One-netbook has since re-branded the ONEMIX 4S as the One Netbook 4S. The machine still relies on Intel Alder Lake-U series processors though, and features a 10.1-inch IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Seemingly, the One Netbook 4S retains its predecessor's display, with One-netbook mentioning that it also operates natively at 2,560 x 1,600 pixels and supports 2,048 pressure levels.
Xiaomi starts selling Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus in India
Xiaomi has commenced Redmi Note 12 series in India following the trio's introduction last week. As perhaps could be expected, there is a gulf in price between the models, with the Redmi Note 12 approximately 60% the price of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. Xiaomi is also offering introductory discounts across all SKUs, as are retailers like Amazon and Flipkart.
Android 12-based MIUI Global 13.0.12 Stable brings December's security patch to Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro users
Views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the text belong solely to the author. Although I have been thinking about upgrading my aging Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro for a while, I am planning to keep it at least until the Android 13-based MIUI 14 update becomes available for it. Sadly, the last step before that update should be MIUI 13.5, which is nowhere to be seen yet. However, the new MIUI Global 13.0.12 Stable update comes with no less than three security patches bundled and, apparently, a noticeable error in its description as well.
Intel's 2024 Lunar Lake processors to be specifically designed for ultrathin and light laptops
During Intel’s latest Investor Webinar, EVG & GM of Client Computing, Michelle Johnston Holthaus revealed new details about the Lunar Lake processors that “will achieve product readiness in 2024” along with the first look at how different tiles are arranged on the 3D package. The main point is that Lunar Lake will feature a new architecture “designed from the ground-up” specifically for mobile devices.
