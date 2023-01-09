Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWMT
No fans allowed for BC Central basketball games with Kalamazoo high schools
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Spectators will not be allowed to attend boys and girls high school basketball games this season when Battle Creek Central High School plays Loy Norrix and Kalamazoo Central High School. The move went into effect during Battle Creek Central's game at Loy Norrix Thursday evening, and...
WWMT
K-College stung in second half by Albion
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The halftime lead was nice. The team called the Hornets being on the receiving end of the second half stinger was not. Kalamazoo College dropped it's third straight home game, falling to Albion 67-60 after the Britons outscored the Hornets 39-28 in the second half. Fodder...
WWMT
B.C. Central, K-Central basketball teams pick up conference wins
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Battle Creek Central and K-Central boys basketball teams each rolling to Thursday night road wins. The Bearcats knocked off Loy Norrix 63-26 to improve to 8-2 on the season. The Maroon Giants also picked up a SMAC conference win, beating PC 65-38.
WWMT
Ross finds a groove, helps Western Michigan to first MAC win
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Sometimes, it's not how you start, but how you finish. For Lauren Ross, her finish helped lead Western Michigan to it's first MAC win of the year, in a 79-70 decision over visiting Northern Illinois Wednesday night. Bird is the word: Western can't hold halftime lead,...
WWMT
Michigan State University Board of Trustees names new Board Chair, Vice Chair
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Leadership is changing within the Michigan State University Board of Trustees. Trustee Dr. Rema Vassar was elected Board Chair of the Michigan State University Board of Trustees for a two-year term during their first meeting of the year Wednesday. Michigan State University: MSU Board of...
WWMT
Battle Creek Central High School students get chance to learn about career paths
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Central High School freshman students had a chance to learn more about career paths Wednesday, according to Nate Hunt, Communications Manager for Battle Creek Public Schools. Funky Fresh: Lettuce to perform at Kalamazoo State Theatre. Located in the high school gymnasium, students participated...
WWMT
Michigan State Police seek civilian volunteers for training exercises
LANSING Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police have created a Civilian Actor Program and are looking for volunteers who'll serve as actors in scenario-based training with trooper recruits. Volunteers will work with members of the 143rd Trooper Recruit School and their instructors with the goal of creating realistic training experiences.
WWMT
Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
WWMT
Garvin Roberson cause of death released
New details have been released about the death of the Elkhart mayor's brother. Garvin Roberson's death has been ruled a drowning. The 70-year-old disappeared in late November, and was found several days later dead in his car submerged in water near Sturgis. Garvin is the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod...
WWMT
Kids in Coldwater can show off their artwork with annual contest
COLDWATER, Mich. — In Coldwater, students can enter their art work in the Arts Alive’s annual Kids’ Art Rocks! art contest. Grand Rapids studio: Black Pigeon Studios in Grand Rapids expands and relocates to support local filmmakers. To be included in the art show, submissions for the...
WWMT
Teens arrested after break-ins at AccessVision, Battle Creek school building
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police arrested two teenagers for allegedly breaking into AccessVision and the Battle Creek Central High School Fieldhouse Thursday morning. Officers were patrolling the downtown area after an uptick in recent complaints regarding illegal activity overnight, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Kalamazoo...
WWMT
POLICE: Five people in custody after shooting a mall in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police say that five suspects are in custody following a shooting at a mall in Livingston County. Police responded to the Village Place Mall in Green Oak Twp. on Thursday night for reports of a shooting. Police have learned that shots were fired in...
WWMT
Get to know Kalamazoo's new Public Safety Chief David Boysen
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — 27 years of service at the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has landed David Boysen as the new chief. Boysen, a graduate of Western Michigan University, started with the department after graduation in June 1995. Ceremony: Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety swears in David Boysen as...
WWMT
Three arrested with narcotics near Northside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three Kalamazoo residents were arrested with narcotics Thursday evening. The incident occurred near Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood, on North Westnedge Avenue near Drexel Place. A Kalamazoo Public Safety Sergeant observed the narcotics activities and responded to the incident, police said. Looking for suspect: Kentwood police investigating shooting,...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public School district elects new board officers
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Major changes to the Kalamazoo Public School board were announced at the board's meeting on Thursday night. Longtime KPS board President Patti Scholler-Barber stepped down but will remain on the board of education as a trustee. TiAnna Harrison was elected as board president for a one-year...
WWMT
Sturgis woman arrested for allegedly setting Pennfield Township house on fire
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A 29-year-old Sturgis woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly confessing to setting a house on fire in Pennfield Township, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened at a home on Vanarmon Avenue, near Sharon Avenue, on Jan. 3, deputies said. Calhoun County...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Safety investigates 2-year-old's death
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old child who died after being reported unresponsive inside a Kalamazoo home Wednesday morning, police said. The toddler died at Bronson Methodist Hospital after officers started CPR on the child along East Stockbridge Avenue, according to the Kalamazoo Department...
WWMT
Start to 2023 ranks among warmest on record at several West Michigan locations
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The start of 2023 hasn't felt much like January in West Michigan. Above average temperatures have dominated, leading to minimal snow in the first couple weeks of the new year. 2023 ranked as the warmest Jan. 1-11 on record at a couple locations in West Michigan,...
WWMT
Neighbors voice concerns about Kalamazoo Country Club expansion
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A major expansion is underway at the Kalamazoo Country Club along Oakland Drive, but it's stirring up commotion with neighbors who are upset about the construction by their homes. The country club begun the expansion project with this new site along Oakland Drive, Ruthin Road and...
WWMT
Portage Secretary of State office to close for remodeling until Jan. 23
PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Secretary of State office is expected to be closed next week for a remodeling project, according to state officials. The office, located at 603 Romence Rd., will be closed for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday. It's expected to return to normal service at 9 a.m. Jan. 23.
Comments / 0