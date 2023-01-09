ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albion, MI

WWMT

K-College stung in second half by Albion

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The halftime lead was nice. The team called the Hornets being on the receiving end of the second half stinger was not. Kalamazoo College dropped it's third straight home game, falling to Albion 67-60 after the Britons outscored the Hornets 39-28 in the second half. Fodder...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Ross finds a groove, helps Western Michigan to first MAC win

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Sometimes, it's not how you start, but how you finish. For Lauren Ross, her finish helped lead Western Michigan to it's first MAC win of the year, in a 79-70 decision over visiting Northern Illinois Wednesday night. Bird is the word: Western can't hold halftime lead,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Michigan State Police seek civilian volunteers for training exercises

LANSING Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police have created a Civilian Actor Program and are looking for volunteers who'll serve as actors in scenario-based training with trooper recruits. Volunteers will work with members of the 143rd Trooper Recruit School and their instructors with the goal of creating realistic training experiences.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Garvin Roberson cause of death released

New details have been released about the death of the Elkhart mayor's brother. Garvin Roberson's death has been ruled a drowning. The 70-year-old disappeared in late November, and was found several days later dead in his car submerged in water near Sturgis. Garvin is the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod...
ELKHART, IN
WWMT

Kids in Coldwater can show off their artwork with annual contest

COLDWATER, Mich. — In Coldwater, students can enter their art work in the Arts Alive’s annual Kids’ Art Rocks! art contest. Grand Rapids studio: Black Pigeon Studios in Grand Rapids expands and relocates to support local filmmakers. To be included in the art show, submissions for the...
COLDWATER, MI
WWMT

Teens arrested after break-ins at AccessVision, Battle Creek school building

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police arrested two teenagers for allegedly breaking into AccessVision and the Battle Creek Central High School Fieldhouse Thursday morning. Officers were patrolling the downtown area after an uptick in recent complaints regarding illegal activity overnight, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Kalamazoo...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Get to know Kalamazoo's new Public Safety Chief David Boysen

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — 27 years of service at the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has landed David Boysen as the new chief. Boysen, a graduate of Western Michigan University, started with the department after graduation in June 1995. Ceremony: Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety swears in David Boysen as...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Three arrested with narcotics near Northside neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three Kalamazoo residents were arrested with narcotics Thursday evening. The incident occurred near Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood, on North Westnedge Avenue near Drexel Place. A Kalamazoo Public Safety Sergeant observed the narcotics activities and responded to the incident, police said. Looking for suspect: Kentwood police investigating shooting,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Public School district elects new board officers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Major changes to the Kalamazoo Public School board were announced at the board's meeting on Thursday night. Longtime KPS board President Patti Scholler-Barber stepped down but will remain on the board of education as a trustee. TiAnna Harrison was elected as board president for a one-year...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Sturgis woman arrested for allegedly setting Pennfield Township house on fire

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A 29-year-old Sturgis woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly confessing to setting a house on fire in Pennfield Township, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened at a home on Vanarmon Avenue, near Sharon Avenue, on Jan. 3, deputies said. Calhoun County...
STURGIS, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Public Safety investigates 2-year-old's death

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old child who died after being reported unresponsive inside a Kalamazoo home Wednesday morning, police said. The toddler died at Bronson Methodist Hospital after officers started CPR on the child along East Stockbridge Avenue, according to the Kalamazoo Department...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Neighbors voice concerns about Kalamazoo Country Club expansion

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A major expansion is underway at the Kalamazoo Country Club along Oakland Drive, but it's stirring up commotion with neighbors who are upset about the construction by their homes. The country club begun the expansion project with this new site along Oakland Drive, Ruthin Road and...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Portage Secretary of State office to close for remodeling until Jan. 23

PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Secretary of State office is expected to be closed next week for a remodeling project, according to state officials. The office, located at 603 Romence Rd., will be closed for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday. It's expected to return to normal service at 9 a.m. Jan. 23.
PORTAGE, MI

