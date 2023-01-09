Read full article on original website
Melinda Jackson
4d ago
Ashley is My sister in-law and I love her.Please Lord help us find her alive.
Reply(2)
9
Ricky Roberts
4d ago
I mean why ain't she getting no media this don't make no sense at all..
Reply
10
harold redepenning
4d ago
Maybe do this lady and her family some justice and at least post a picture and information that may assist her return.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Related
WLWT 5
Police seeking help identifying person vandalizing a light tower in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are seeking help identifying a person who vandalized a light tower in Over-the-Rhine. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The incident occurred on Jan. 7 on East McMicken Avenue a little before 2 a.m. The individual is...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Police searching for suspect in felony theft offense
The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a felony theft offense that happened in December. Police are searching for a suspect that officials say used a stolen credit card to make multiple purchases. According to police, the suspected theft took place at 4700 Paddock Road on Dec 8. Anyone with information...
WLWT 5
Crash, pedestrian struck reported on Melodymanor Drive in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Crash, pedestrian struck reported on Melodymanor Drive in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Joyce Lane in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Joyce Lane in Roselawn. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Burglary reported on Peabody Avenue in Madisonville
CINCINNATI — Burglary reported on Peabody Avenue in Madisonville. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on California Avenue in Bond Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on California Avenue in Bond Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Theft reported at a business on Race Street in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Theft reported at a business on Race Street in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Dayton police searching for missing Dayton woman after car found in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Dayton Police Department is looking for a missing woman after her vehicle was found with her belongings still inside of it in Middletown. According to police, 30-year-old Cierra Chapman was last seen in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, leaving the apartment of her ex-boyfriend in Trotwood, Ohio.
WLWT 5
Robbery at gunpoint reported on Fairpark Avenue in Carthage
CINCINNATI — Robbery at gunpoint reported on Fairpark Avenue in Carthage. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
Woman hospitalized after smart watch alerts first responders of crash
An initial investigation found the woman hit a parked car before crossing into another lane and hitting a vehicle head-on near the intersection of Rapid Run Road and Covedale Avenue.
WLWT 5
Crash, flipped vehicle reported on Observatory Avenue in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Observatory Avenue is now open to usual traffic. Officers are responding to reports of a crash involving a flipped vehicle in Hyde Park, Friday afternoon. It happened just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Observatory and Delta avenues. Police are temporarily closing Observatory Avenue while...
WLWT 5
Investigation finds CPD officer guilty of neglecting duties; changes made to Personal Crimes Unit
CINCINNATI — On Friday, Hamilton County Prosecutor Mark Piepmeier announced that the investigation into Cincinnati Police Officer Christopher Schroder is complete. According to a press release, problems were so severe that the matter was referred to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office to review for possible criminal liability. With the...
WLWT 5
Body camera released of Sunday shooting outside tattoo shop in Amelia
AMELIA, Ohio — Newly released body camera video shows the tense moments after a deadly shooting outside a tattoo parlor on Sunday in Amelia. It shows police moments after the deadly encounter between the owner of Stay Gold Tattoo and the suspect. According to a 911 call, a person...
WLWT 5
Police respond to reported armed robbery, vehicle taken at gunpoint in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to Hawaiian Terrace in Mount Airy for reports of a vehicle taken at gunpoint. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
Fox 19
Gunshot victim shows up at Cincinnati hospital
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police say they are investigating after a 39-year-old man showed up with a gunshot wound at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center overnight. It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Monday. The victim reported being accosted by two men as he arrived on Barbara Place in Paddock Hills,...
WLWT 5
Reports of a fire on Ferguson Road in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a fire on Ferguson Road in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle into a building on Delhi Road in Delhi Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a vehicle into a building on Delhi Road in Delhi Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to Delhi Township for a reported crash with injuries on Delhi Road
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to Delhi Township for a reported crash with injuries on Delhi Road. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Police believe group of out-of-state men arrested in NKY may be connected to Felony Lane Gang
FORT THOMAS, Ky. — Six men arrested in northern Kentucky may be tied to a nationwide crime group, according to police. The group was arrested Wednesday at WesBanco in Fort Thomas. Fort Thomas police believe the men are tied to the Felony Lane Gang. Police in Greater Cincinnati previously...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Kipling Avenue in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Kipling Avenue in Mount Airy. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
Comments / 15