Minneapolis, MN

First look: New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings odds and lines

By Payton Shanks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The New York Giants (9-7-1) visit the Minnesota Vikings (13-4) Sunday in a NFC Wild Card matchup. Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Giants vs. Vikings odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

The Giants didn’t finish the regular season in the most promising way, losing 3 of their final 5 games and finishing 3rd in the NFC East. They clinched the 6 seed with their 38-10 victory in Week 17 against the Indinapolis Colts and did not beat a playoff team in the final 5 weeks. They lost to the Philadelphia Eagles twice during that span and to the Vikings in Week 16.

The Vikings, despite winning 3 of their final 5 games, have many NFL fans questioning if this team can really win in the playoffs. Many of these question marks surrounding this team were highlighted in the embarrassing 41-17 blowout loss to NFC North rival Green Bay Packers in Week 17.

Giants at Vikings odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 11:48 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Giants +135 (bet $100 to win $135) | Vikings -155 (bet $155 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Giants +3 (-108) | Vikings -3 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 48 (O: -112 | U: -108)

2022 betting stats

  • ML: Giants 9-7-1 | Vikings 13-4
  • ATS: Giants 13-4 | Vikings 7-9-1
  • O/U: Giants 6-9-2 | Vikings 11-6

Giants vs. Vikings head-to-head

The Vikings lead the all-time series 18-12 and have beaten the Giants in all 4 of their matchups since 2015. In the last 6 meetings the favorite is 5-1 ATS whereas the road team is 9-4 ATS in the last 13 meetings.

The Giants are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 road playoff games and are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games overall. While the regular-season history suggests to bet the Over — it’s 6-1 in Minnesota’s last 7 games — the playoff history suggests to lean towards the Under — 6-0 in Minnesota’s last 6 wild-card games.

Access more NFL coverage:

BetFTW | TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CommandersWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | ListWire

Comments / 0

 

