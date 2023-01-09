ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics odds, picks and predictions

By Corey Scott
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Chicago Bulls (19-21) and Boston Celtics (28-12) meet Monday at TD Garden. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Bulls vs. Celtics odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Bulls won straight up Saturday as 2.5-point home underdogs 126-118 vs. the Utah Jazz. G Zach LaVine and F DeMar DeRozan combined for 71 points as Chicago won its 3rd straight game. The Bulls are 7-1 against the spread (ATS) vs. the Celtics in their last 8 meetings.

Boston failed to cover Saturday as a 15-point favorite in a 121-116 win at the San Antonio Spurs. F Jayson Tatum finished with a game-high 34 points and scored a go-ahead jumper with 33 seconds remaining as the Celtics maintained the best record in the NBA. Boston is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games.

Bulls at Celtics odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:08 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Bulls +270 (bet $100 to win $270) | Celtics -330 (bet $330 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Bulls +8.5 (-112) | Celtics -8.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 236.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Bulls at Celtics key injuries

Bulls

  • G Lonzo Ball (knee) out
  • G Alex Caruso (ankle) questionable
  • F Javonte Green (knee) questionable

Celtics

  • G Marcus Smart (knee) doubtful

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Bulls at Celtics picks and predictions

Prediction

Celtics 117, Bulls 112

PASS.

The Celtics (-330) should win, but the reigning Eastern Conference champions are being overvalued on the ML. Bet the spread or total instead.

BET BULLS +8.5 (-112).

This is my favorite bet of the game. The Celtics are a top-3 team in the NBA, but should not be laying 8.5 points vs. an ascending Bulls squad that is 5-1-1 ATS in its last 7 games and 4-0 ATS in the last 4 meetings in Boston. Take the points.

BET UNDER 236.5 (-112).

This total is set too high to bet the Over in this spot. The Under is 7-1 in Chicago’s last 8 games vs. teams with a winning record and 4-0 in Boston’s last 4 games vs. teams with a losing record. These teams also historically play low-scoring games against each other as the Under is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings.

