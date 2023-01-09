Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
XreArt Frames in hands-on: Apple iPhone, Nintendo Game Boy and Co. become framed wall decoration
XreArt offers chic decoration for technology enthusiasts, because the company disassembles Apple iPhones, gaming handhelds or even the Apple Watch, and packs the components together with the labeling into a square picture frame. We took a closer look at two of these frames. Framed retro gadgets are no longer a...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi starts selling Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus in India
Xiaomi has commenced Redmi Note 12 series in India following the trio's introduction last week. As perhaps could be expected, there is a gulf in price between the models, with the Redmi Note 12 approximately 60% the price of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. Xiaomi is also offering introductory discounts across all SKUs, as are retailers like Amazon and Flipkart.
notebookcheck.net
Insanely fast Core i9-13900KS launched with a 6 GHz maximum boost frequency and US$699 price tag
Yesterday, Intel demoed an unidentified processor achieving a 6 GHz boost clock. We now have confirmation that the CPU in question was the Core i9-13900KS, as Intel has officially announced the processor today. Like the Core i9-12900KS, the Core i9-13900KS has almost the same specifications as the vanilla Core i9-13900K aside from a few key improvements.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Leaker lists four major improvements between generations
There shouldn’t be much of a fair Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra contest as the former is expected to be filled to the brim with current cutting-edge smartphone tech. There have been many lines already written about the rumored 200 MP main camera, the tweaked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and the less curvy corners for the S23 Ultra, and now Ice universe has decided to focus on some other areas that may have been overlooked. In a paraphrasing nutshell, this is how the leaker claims the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be much better than its predecessor:
notebookcheck.net
Imagination introduces IMG DXT mobile GPU with ray tracing scalable for all smartphone price points
British graphics processor maker Imagination Technologies is readying the IMG DXT mobile GPU with ray tracing support that can be scaled for mobile SoCs ranging from entry-level to high-end. Most of the existing mobile GPUs with ray tracing can only be found on premium solutions right now, but Imagination aims to make ray tracing available to mainstream solutions, as well. Thus, entry-level SoCs can integrate an area-efficient half ray acceleration cluster (RAC), while high-end SoCs could include a four-RAC design.
AOL Corp
4 Reasons You Should Cancel Amazon Prime
It’s not uncommon to receive advice about cord-cutting if you need to save a little extra money in your budget. Increasingly, more people are being advised to cancel one of their streaming services such as Amazon Prime. Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Shopping and Savings Tips. Currently, an Amazon...
AOL Corp
Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
notebookcheck.net
PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers will soon be able to stream PS5 games from the cloud; Discord integration also hinted to arrive with the version 7.00 update
The Sony PlayStation 5 hasn't received much in the way of new features since the 6.00 update, which added VRR (variable refresh rate) functionality and let players run their console at 1440p. The most recent update, version 6.50, added support for the upcoming DualSense Edge controller. Insider Gaming has learned the next major patch (version 7.00) is slated to bring some exciting new features.
AOL Corp
Best Tech and Electronics Deals at Costco in January
The new year is here but inflation has yet to significantly cool down to the point where consumers can relax. Add to that growing fears of a looming recession and it's a stressful time for our wallets. Discover: 10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023. Also: 11 Grocery Items To...
notebookcheck.net
RedMagic 8 Pro Global Edition charging specs revealed ahead of launch
The 8 Pro has been officially confirmed to arrive in markets such as the United States with the same 6,000mAh battery as on its initial China-only launch - which, as that spec is etched right into its "evolved" rear panel in traditional RedMagic style, is a good thing. However, this potential advantage is now revealed as coming with a compromise on the premium smartphone's original specs.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Google Pixel 6 Pro now up to 33% off on Amazon
Revealed by our in-depth review to be "a powerful high-end smartphone with pure Android and a good triple-camera array," the Google Pixel 6 Pro also comes with a few limitations. The aforementioned analysis discovered that the adaptive display is only capable of 60 or 120 Hz, without anything in-between, WiFi 6 support is quite unstable, and battery management is quite rigid. Thankfully, a 33% discount might help some potential buyers to overlook these shortcomings.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo Edition leaks out with alleged 120Hz display and MIUI 14
Xiaomi's well-known smartphone sub-brand Redmi has proliferated its Note 12 series rapidly since its initial launch announcement. It includes interesting, yet limited-availability, variants such as the Discovery Edition, which may now be joined by a new sibling that may stand a better chance of going global. The leaker Kacper Skrzyprek...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung India teases new Galaxy A series smartphone with 120 Hz display and 2 days battery life
Samsung India has released a teaser website for an upcoming Galaxy A series smartphone. While the website does not showcase the device, it provides initial information for what appears to be an announced model in any market. Samsung has not even revealed the device's model name, although a glance at image file names indicates that it is another version of the Galaxy A14.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft Surface Duo 3 scrapped with other foldable and non-foldable Surface smartphones now in development
Zac Bowden claims to have received information about the state of Microsoft's Surface Duo series. To date, the company has released two models. However, Microsoft has not released any new Surface Duo-branded devices since September 2021. As such, Microsoft continues to sell a Snapdragon 888-powered device as its flagship Android offering, often at full price. According to Bowden, it seems unlikely that Microsoft will release a Surface Duo 3 this year, either.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: New smartphone orderable in US but only in one colour option and memory configuration
Samsung has started selling the Galaxy A14 5G, starting in the US. While the company showcased the handset in multiple colours, it has decided to bring it to market in the plainest option of the four shown. There is only one memory configuration on offer too. Android Galaxy S Smartphone...
torquenews.com
Best Hybrid SUVs for Less Than $35,000 From Consumer Reports' Tests
Consumer Reports analysts recommend that if it’s an SUV that is both fuel efficient and reliable that you are looking for, that these Hybrid models, “…are often better in nearly every way than their conventionally powered siblings,” and can be bought for less than $35,000!. Choosing...
notebookcheck.net
2025 MacBook Pro could launch with a touch-enabled OLED screen
While MacBooks are available in quite a few form factors, Apple wants to expand upon them with additional screen configurations, such as a 15-inch MacBook Air. However, we're yet to see a MacBook with a touchscreen, something that is becoming increasingly common in competing offerings from Dell, Lenovo and others. Things won't remain that way forever, though, according to a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
notebookcheck.net
Realme 240W next-gen charging for smartphones teased with live testing image
Accessory Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Phablet. Realme's GT Neo 5 has yet to launch; however, a marquee spec for the future Android smartphone is already known: it will be the first to have compatibility with the brand's latest charger, which is rated for a new record-beating rate of 240 watts (W).
Apple vs. Microsoft: Which Tech Stock To Own In 2023?
Which of the two is a better buy for the new year: Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report or Microsoft stock (MSFT) - Get Free Report?. Fundamentally, both might share more similarities than differences. Apple could be better suited for disruptive innovation and more compelling valuations. Microsoft stands out...
notebookcheck.net
Motorola ThinkPhone: European pricing and release window leaks for business orientated smartphone
Roland Quandt has shed light of the availability of the ThinkPhone by Motorola, a crossover smartphone that Lenovo showcased during CES 2023. Effectively a re-branded Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, the ThinkPhone has a 144 Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports wireless charging. The ThinkPhone also has a 50 MP primary camera, a 13 MP ultra-wide and a 32 MP front-facing camera in most markets.
