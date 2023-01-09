ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

11 of Dumbest Questions Tourist Ask When Vacationing in the Adirondacks

How long does it take a deer to grow into a moose in the Adirondacks? That's just one of many dumb questions tourists ask when vacationing in Upstate New York. Michele from Life in the ADK hears it all from out-of-towners. She deserves an award for managing to keep a straight face and not spit out a sarcastic answer.
CDC: You Need To Wear A Mask In 17 Counties In New York State

Residents in many counties in the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, New York City and Long Island are being told to put the COVID mask back on. The new Omicron XBB.1.5 variant is spreading rapidly across New York State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New...
Four Upstate New York Airbnb Barn Experiences

What do you think of when the topic of barns comes up? Some may think farms, the countryside, a thing of the past, or maybe great memories from the past. I grew up in the country but didn't live on a property with a barn. Although, my paternal grandparents had two barns on their property, and my siblings and cousins loved roaming through them wherever we came to visit.
BINGHAMTON, NY
This Major Airline Has Introduced A Free Upgrade For New York Passengers

Great news for those who fly out of Syracuse, Albany, or Rochester New York. One major airline just changed the game. Starting in February of 2023, Delta will offer free Wi-Fi in partnership with T-Mobile to all customers on board most domestic mainline flights. The wifi won't be choppy, it'll be fast so you can text photos of Upstate New York right to your social media.
SYRACUSE, NY
Driver Hits Bobcat Hanging From Highway Overpass in New York

Talk about a scary situation that could have been much worse. A driver hit a bobcat that was hanging from a highway overpass in New York. You think you had a bad day? That's the question Andrew Noble asked after smashing into the cat. "Bet you didn't have a hit a bobcat hanging off a bridge with your car kind of bad day."
NEW YORK STATE
Marcy, NY
