Read full article on original website
Related
7 Things Cheaper Than a Dozen Eggs in Central New York
2023 is here, and it's the perfect time to take inventory of what you're putting in your body. Maybe you need to drop a few pounds and eat a little healthier. Hey, who doesn't?. Eggs are a great staple in a healthy diet. They're a complete source of protein, meaning...
11 of Dumbest Questions Tourist Ask When Vacationing in the Adirondacks
How long does it take a deer to grow into a moose in the Adirondacks? That's just one of many dumb questions tourists ask when vacationing in Upstate New York. Michele from Life in the ADK hears it all from out-of-towners. She deserves an award for managing to keep a straight face and not spit out a sarcastic answer.
How Cheap Were Eggs in New York The Year You Were Born?
I really enjoy eggs any time of the day. However you make them, I love the taste. My favorite? Eggs Benedict. Many places in the Southern Tier do a marvelous job preparing Eggs Benedict. And for that, I am thankful. But it seems we all are now paying a higher...
Popular West Coast Fast Food Chain Expanding Eastward: Is NY Next?
"Those are good burgers, Walter." Those words were famously uttered by Steve Buscemi in the 1998 cult classic The Big Lebowski, in reference to California-based burger chain In-N-Out. For years, the chain has been making waves primarily on the West Coast. Well, now New Yorkers can be hopeful that an...
Do You Remember These 44 Central New York Classic Bars And Nightclubs?
You know this feel all too well- those moments of your past where you and your friends or your family would go out and spend a night out at your regular Central New York bar or restaurant. Don't you just wish you could go back in time?. Wouldn't it be...
CDC: You Need To Wear A Mask In 17 Counties In New York State
Residents in many counties in the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, New York City and Long Island are being told to put the COVID mask back on. The new Omicron XBB.1.5 variant is spreading rapidly across New York State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New...
Four Upstate New York Airbnb Barn Experiences
What do you think of when the topic of barns comes up? Some may think farms, the countryside, a thing of the past, or maybe great memories from the past. I grew up in the country but didn't live on a property with a barn. Although, my paternal grandparents had two barns on their property, and my siblings and cousins loved roaming through them wherever we came to visit.
Is It Illegal to Clear a Beaver Dam on Private Property in New York?
One of the "charms" of the Hudson Valley is finding all the unexpected visitors who decide to make your property their home. My back porch in Newburgh, NY, for instance, is currently providing cover for at least one hibernating groundhog. Come spring, we're serving him an eviction notice... but what about beavers?
Farmer Selling Family Farm After 25 Years in Central New York
Another family farm will soon be no more in Central New York. After 25 years in business, Wagner Farms in Rome is closing. Ron Wagner says the current cost of doing business and the recent inflation has made it difficult to remain sustainable. It has become very difficult for small...
Man Arrested In Upstate New York After Pumping Gas For 3 Hours
A New Jersey man is accused of stealing a lot of gas in Upstate New York. On Thursday, New York State Police announced more charges in a fuel theft investigation. New York State Police add charges against New Jersey man in a fuel theft investigation. On January 9, 2023, New...
Which is Worse? An Overly Warm or Brutally Cold Winter in Upstate NY
The debate that's gone on for years, can we decide what's worse?. One thing everybody talks about, whether you live or have lived in Upstate New York, is the crazy weather we get during the winter. Over the years, we've seen a mix of both insane snow storms and extreme heat waves.
Shocking Amount of Money New York Smokers Are Paying Every Year
If you're a smoker in New York, you're going to be shocked at the amount of money you spend every year. Smoking cigarettes isn't just bad for your health, it's not good for the bank account either. Smoking Health Risks. Smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer and causes...
This Major Airline Has Introduced A Free Upgrade For New York Passengers
Great news for those who fly out of Syracuse, Albany, or Rochester New York. One major airline just changed the game. Starting in February of 2023, Delta will offer free Wi-Fi in partnership with T-Mobile to all customers on board most domestic mainline flights. The wifi won't be choppy, it'll be fast so you can text photos of Upstate New York right to your social media.
When Can New York See the Once-In-a-Lifetime Green Comet?
Looking up at the night sky never gets boring. How could it? You are looking at the universe and it's beautiful. I looked forward as a child, being able to sleep outside and spend hours just gazing up at the star, finding the constellations, and hoping to see a meteor, comet, or asteroid (and maybe even a UFO.)
Have You ‘Scene’ Phony Money Making its Way Through Central New York
Look closely. There's something not right about these $100 bills circulating around Central New York. The Gloversville Police Department has received numerous complaints of phony money being found on North Main Street. If you look closely, you'll notice it says "For Motion Picture Purposes" right on the bill. Looks &...
Assassin Bugs Can Be Deadly, Do We Need to Worry In New York?
Recently I was scrolling through TikTok videos when I saw one clip about the 10 Most Dangerous Animals on the planet. I wasn't surprised to see snakes and lions on this list but one in particular, the Assassin Bug, got me thinking. Does this thing live in New York State?
Hope It’s Not Urgent: New York Hospitals Ranked Among the Worst For This
Feeling a little under the weather? Depending on the seriousness of your malady, you may want to weigh some at-home care options... because if you go to a New York hospital, you're going to be waiting a while. An analysis by Becker's Hospital Review ranked all 50 states according to...
10 Celebrities Spotted In NY State in 2022! How Close Were You?
Celebrities are everywhere! You just have to be paying attention and you are bound to bump into an actor, musician and who know who. Here are some of the celebrities that have been spotted around New York State in 2022. Who will you see in 2023?. Actor Alec Baldwin surprisingly...
Two NY Hunters Shoot Deer with an Illegal Pistol Out Their Car Window
There's a reason why laws are in place, and these two hunters refused to follow any of them. Now they pay the price. Two DEC Environmental Conservation Officers were recently sent to Orange County after receiving an unusual report. The caller claimed they saw two men shoot a deer out of their truck.
Driver Hits Bobcat Hanging From Highway Overpass in New York
Talk about a scary situation that could have been much worse. A driver hit a bobcat that was hanging from a highway overpass in New York. You think you had a bad day? That's the question Andrew Noble asked after smashing into the cat. "Bet you didn't have a hit a bobcat hanging off a bridge with your car kind of bad day."
96.1 The Eagle
Marcy, NY
19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0