Uber driver shot while on route in north Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE — An Uber driver is seriously hurt after a man shot into their vehicle in north Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. along Cypress Pond Drive. The driver was transported to the hospital where they are suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police identified the suspect in the shooting as Antwian Turner, 38. Turner shot the driver in the back while the driver was in the car, according to CMPD. The driver then drove to North Graham Street, where a juvenile stole their wallet. The driver called 911 from North Graham.

Turner is currently in custody with no bond.

A spokesperson with Uber told Channel 9 they are supporting the driver in their recovery and working with police. The rider’s access to the Uber platform was revoked after the shooting, according to Uber.

“What this driver went through is horrifying. We’ve been in touch with him to offer our support and our thoughts are with him as he recovers. We stand ready to support law enforcement with their investigation,” the spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

