thelivingstonpost.com
Planning director retires after three decades with county
Kathleen Kline-Hudson and I began our careers in Livingston County at about the same time. While our jobs were quite different, in one way they were alike: we were both paid to keep a close eye on the growth in the community: she to help guide it; I to help tell the story.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Trinity Health examines in-hospital virtual care model
In an effort to find creative ways to tackle talent shortages in the health care field, Trinity Health leaders are preparing to roll out virtual nursing capabilities at its hospitals statewide in which patients would be interacting with on-screen nurses. The new virtual care model, which is called the Virtual...
thelivingstonpost.com
While growth has slowed, Livingston County remains the wealthiest in the state
For years, Livingston County proudly wore the mantle of the fastest-growing in Michigan. It’s not difficult to understand why: a commuter’s paradise, Livingston County is located in the middle of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint, a veritable golden driving triangle of I-96, U.S. 23, and M-59. (According to 2020 census data, the average commute of a Livingston County worker is 31.6 minutes.)
thelivingstonpost.com
VINA names new executive director
VINA Community Dental Center has a new executive director. Its board of directors hired Samantha Jorgens after the retirement of former executive director Jim Gilmore. Jorgens, who graduated from Central Michigan University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and public relations, had served as VINA’s marketing and development coordinator since 2020. She also earned a nonprofit leadership and management certificate at Eastern Michigan University.
thelivingstonpost.com
Tanger Outlets Howell recognized with sustainability award
Tanger Outlets Howell was recently honored by USGBC Michigan with a 2022 Chrysalis Award for its commitment to continued excellence in building performance through ongoing operations and maintenance. The Chrysalis Awards celebrate leaders in multiple industries engaging in exceptional work within the building community by driving innovation, transforming the industry and sharing knowledge of sustainability strategies.
thesuntimesnews.com
The Prison Walls are Coming Down
The razor wire is still atop the chain link fence at Cassidy Lake Correctional Facility, but not for long. Most of the former minimum-security prison buildings have already been razed, and it won’t be long before the former work camp is completely gone. Located five miles northwest of Chelsea,...
thelivingstonpost.com
Bollin sworn in to represent 49th state House district
State Rep. Ann Bollin of Brighton Township takes a ceremonial oath of office on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, with (L-R) House Clerk Gary Randall; Bollin’s brother Jim Iatrow; her husband, Tim Bollin; and her sister Sophia Freni. The Livingston Post is the only locally owned, all-digital information and opinion...
thelivingstonpost.com
Cleary freshman wins memorial scholarship
Amelia Jason, a freshman at Cleary University, was awarded the Wilma Louise Cleary Memorial Scholarship for her outstanding community service. Each year, Cleary recognizes one student who not only excels academically (must carry a 3.0 GPA or higher), but also dedicates time to helping others through community service. The scholarship is valued at $3,000.
thelivingstonpost.com
Holy carp! State issues advisories for fish caught at two Howell lakes
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued at Do Not Eat advisory for carp caught at Thompson Lake in Howell, as well as a Limited advisory for carp caught in Earl Lake in Howell. According to a release from the MDHHS, the advisories are based on elevated...
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Man dies at Detroit Athletic Club pool
A Grosse Pointe Woods man died unexpectedly at the Detroit Athletic Club pool last Sunday.Victor Judnic, 57, was doing what he loved — swimming laps at the DAC, according to an obituary.Judnic was married and had two children, according to the obituary. A message left to a relative was not returned. What happened: Trained staff administered CPR until emergency personnel arrived after a member was found unresponsive Sunday morning. According to the Detroit Fire Department, he was pronounced dead at a hospital about one hour later. "Our club community is saddened by this traumatic loss. Many of the members and staff who witnessed this tragedy are feeling a mix of emotions today; let's keep them in our thoughts. Above all, our hearts are with the member's family," executive manager Charles Johnson said in an email to members obtained by Axios. The latest: The DAC is conducting an internal and external review of the incident, Johnson said in the email.The club declined to comment, citing its privacy policy. Get the rundown of the biggest stories of the day with Axios Daily Essentials.
Multiple Michigan counties, cities experiencing outage of 911 services
Multiple counties and cities across Michigan are experiencing an apparent 911 outage on Tuesday, including Monroe and Lapeer Counties, as well as Grosse Pointe Farms.
Ann Arbor clothing store announces upcoming closure
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Sidewalk construction and the coronavirus pandemic have prompted an Ann Arbor clothing store to close, its owners said. Verbena, 309 S. State St., will close by the end of February, father-daughter duo Kate Ryan and Bob Duerksen announced in January. The clothing store, focused on junior women’s clothing, was first opened in 2014.
Multiple people arrested after alleged organized theft at an Ulta in Livingston County
Multiple people are in custody after allegedly stealing merchandise from an Ulta in Greek Oak Township.
rejournals.com
Northmarq sells former At Home location in Michigan
Isaiah Harf, managing director of Northmarq’s Chicago office, has completed the sale of a single-tenant property formerly leased to At Home at 3100 Washtenaw Ave. in Ypsilanti, Michigan. The superstore totals 91,743 square feet on 11.02 acres. Harf represented the seller, a New York-based institutional investor. The property was...
HometownLife.com
Livonia Stevenson student suspended after making threat about teacher
A Livonia Stevenson student is on suspension after making a threat about a teacher. According to an email sent to district staff and students Tuesday, Livonia Superintendent Andrea Oquist said the student, a male, is awaiting a disciplinary hearing. "On the last day before break, a student reported to school...
fox2detroit.com
Where is winter? When Detroit can expect a return to real winter
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Does anybody else feel like they're looking around a "Where's Waldo" book trying to find Winter this year? You can look all over, but you won't find even a sniff of it. Not only are temperatures way higher than normal and snowfall totals way below...
Detroit News
Buss: Rochester superintendent threatens to sue board
The Rochester Community School district is determined to keep the sun from shining on its operations. Superintendent Robert Shaner sent a letter to the board president and vice president in late December targeting newly elected board member and reform advocate Andrew Weaver, threatening legal action if Weaver is too forceful in challenging the way schools are being run.
thelivingstonpost.com
Specially commissioned show in honor of MLK Day set for Monday at Howell library
The Howell Carnegie District Library is partnering with the Livingston Diversity Council and the Huron-Clinton Metroparks to bring a live performance of “King Crusader and the Missing Michael” to the Meabon Room of the library on Monday to commemorate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The Huron-Clinton Metroparks commissioned...
Three Michigan Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
