Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Iran executes Iranian-British dual national over spy claim
Ali Reza Akbar, who once worked for Iran's defense ministry, was executed despite international outcry over his death sentence and those of others held amid protests.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Biden challenged by Mexico President on his 'forgetfulness' during North American Leaders Summit
The leaders of the United States, Mexico and Canada participated in joint press conferences during a two-day the North American Leaders Summit in Mexico City.
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise
Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Thousands of Indonesian workers protest against president's job decree
JAKARTA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Thousands of workers held rallies in Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Saturday, urging parliament to reject a presidential decree that critics say would erode employees' rights and environmental protections.
Rishi Sunak condemns ‘callous and cowardly’ execution of British-Iranian Alireza Akbari
Rishi Sunak has condemned the “callous and cowardly” execution of a British-Iranian dual national in Iran. Alireza Akbari, who once served in Iran’s defence ministry, had been accused of spying, an allegation he denied. Iran’s Mizan news agency, associated with the country’s judiciary, said he had been hanged.Mr Sunak, writing on Twitter on Saturday morning said: “I am appalled by the execution of British-Iranian citizen Alireza Akbari in Iran.“This was a callous and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their own people,” the Prime Minister continued. “My...
Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians, say troops were attacked
Israeli troops shot and killed two Palestinian men during a military raid in the occupied West Bank early Saturday, while a third Palestinian died of wounds sustained in a separate Israeli raid nearly two weeks earlier, according to Palestinian medical officials. The military said its soldiers opened fire in the village of Jaba after gunmen in a passing vehicle shot at them. They said that soldiers later confiscated an M-16 rifle from the vehicle.The bloodshed raised the number of Palestinians killed in fighting with the Israelis to 11 this year, as deadly fighting in the area from 2022 shows...
Explosions reported in three Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv
Explosions were reported in three Ukrainian cities early Saturday, including the capital Kyiv where a fire broke out at a critical infrastructure facility.
