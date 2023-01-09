Read full article on original website
Related
New details on arrest of Parma school board member
The offense allegedly happened Sept. 8, court records show.
2 to 8 years in prison not enough for man charged with killing BGSU student, student's mother says
FREMONT, Ohio — A man indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence in the September death of a Bowling Green State University student was arraigned in a Sandusky County court Thursday morning. James Baker Jr was indicted in December, three months after a four-vehicle...
richlandsource.com
'I'd rather take the jail:' Amish refuse to pay buggy fines in court hearing
ASHLAND — A group of eight Amish people refused to pay their fines for their violations of Ohio's new buggy law in a fines and costs hearing in Ashland Municipal Court on Thursday. Elmer Hershberger, Mosie Shetler, Andy Swartzentruber, Eli L. Swartzentruber, Henry Swartzentruber, Susan Troyer, Eli J. Yoder,...
13abc.com
Seneca County Sheriffs arrest high school student following violent threats
ATTICA, Ohio (WTVG) - A East High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly making violent threats, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says. According to a statement released by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call of a student “threatening violent tendencies” toward other students. Upon the deputy’s arrival, school officials secured the student, and no one was injured.
WHIZ
Coshocton man charged in connection to drug bust
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–A Coshocton man is facing felony drug charges following a drug bust. Authorities announced Friday that 50-year-old Bryan Whiteus was formally charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a third degree felony. On January 12th, just before 9:00 p.m., the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division executed a...
Lorain man gets 15 years in prison for giving victim fentanyl that caused fatal overdose
CLEVELAND — A Lorain man will serve more than a decade in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl that led to a fatal overdose. U.S. District Judge Christopher A. Boyko on Wednesday sentenced Kevin L. Walker to 15 years behind bars. The 31-year-old had also admitted to possessing drugs.
Knox Pages
Knox County Prosecutor sets Ohio law precedent in sex-offender case
MOUNT VERNON — The Ohio Supreme Court upheld a three-year, nine-month sentence in a Knox County case that set precedent for sex offender registration violations. Knox County Prosecutor Chip McConville argued the case State vs. Ashcraft, noting repeat violators of Ohio’s sex offender registration laws are subject to a sentence for the violation itself and an additional three-year sentence for the repeat violation.
Marion man sentenced to life in prison for raping 7-year-old girl
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A Marion man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the rape of a 7-year-old girl. Marion County Common Pleas Judge Matthew P. Frericks sentenced Thomas Chafin, 61, to life in prison without parole on Friday, two months after a jury convicted him of raping of a child […]
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County commissioners agree to purchase house on Church Street for $150K
ASHLAND — Ashland County commissioners have agreed to pay $150,000 for a property along Church Street they hope to demolish and build a new office facility for various county departments. Commissioners unanimously approved of entering into the purchase agreement with Kenneth G. Sidle for his property at 337 Church...
3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds
AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
whbc.com
Local Security Expert on Canton Stabbing Death: ‘Clear Cut Case’
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Prosecutor’s Office is looking over the evidence in that deadly break-in incident in Canton from Sunday night. But one local security expert believes there will be no charges, based on the public information disseminated so far on the incident.
cwcolumbus.com
Woman indicted for overdose death of Franklin County jail inmate
A woman was indicted on several counts, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection with the overdose death of Fredreca Ford inside the Franklin County jail. A grand jury indicted Jamila Perry, 30, on seven counts Friday after a sheriff's office investigation alleged that she provided the drugs that caused Ford's death in 2021.
Ohio man who allegedly belongs to far-right anti-government group denies threatening law enforcement with machine gun
An Ohio man who federal officials said is a member of the far-right anti-government group the boogaloo boys has pleaded not guilty to charges that he threatened law enforcement and unlawfully possessed a machine gun. Aron McKillips, 29, of Sandusky, entered his pleas Tuesday during a court hearing in Toledo. The charges he faces were […]
48-year-old Marion woman found dead by police; death considered 'suspicious'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Marion police are considering the death of a 48-year-old woman "suspicious," according to Chief Jay McDonald. Officers were called to the 400 block of Thompson Street in Marion on Thursday at 11:04 a.m. for a report of a deceased person. When officers arrived, they found Teresa Gibson dead.
Mansfield murder suspect caught in South Carolina
The man charged with murdering a Mansfield father of three was apprehended Tuesday in South Carolina.
Seneca Co. high school student arrested Thursday for threatening violence
ATTICA, Ohio — A 15-year-old Seneca East High School student was arrested Thursday and charged with inducing panic after the Seneca County Sheriff's Office received information that the student was "threatening violent tendencies in school." The student is being held at a juvenile detention center until further judicial proceedings....
13abc.com
Norwalk OVI crash
‘False threat’ leads law enforcement to search Ottawa Hills H.S. for shooter. ‘False threat’ leads law enforcement to search Ottawa Hills H.S. for shooter. Rounding out the week with a few flurries, then it's a mostly sunny Saturday in store. Dan Smith explains.
richlandsource.com
South Carolina arrest made in connection with Mansfield murder
MANSFIELD -- A 40-year-old man was arrested Monday night in South Carolina in connection with a three-month-old murder case in Mansfield, according to a press release from the Mansfield Police Department. Nathan J. Olsen, 40, was apprehended at approximately 7 p.m. at 290 Indian Ridge Court in Fountain Inn, S.C.,...
richlandsource.com
Ontario man charged with killing Mansfield teen arrested in Columbus
MANSFELD -- An Ontario man charged with the murder of a Mansfield teenager was arrested Tuesday morning, according to police Chief Keith Porch. Montels D. Holland Jr., 31, was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 11:20 a.m. in an apartment at 3725 Kimberly West Drive in Columbus, according to Porch.
cleveland19.com
Stark County Sheriff: Have you seen this missing 16-year-old?
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Natalie Hattie, 16, has been missing since Tuesday at 8 p.m., according to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). Officers said she was last seen leaving her home in the 3500 block of Belden Avenue in Canton Township. She left on foot heading in...
Comments / 0