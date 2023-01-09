Read full article on original website
Hudson Cafe to close Detroit restaurant for remodel, open Northville Township location
The Hudson Cafe, a popular downtown spot for breakfast and brunch, is getting a complete remodel. Owner Tom Teknos said the restaurant on Woodward Avenue, will close after Jan. 22 and expects to reopen the last week of March or the first week of April. “Basically, it’s coming back down...
Three Must-Visit Food Pop-ups in Metro Detroit
If you’re looking for exciting new food trends in Detroit, chances are you won’t find them in a traditional brick-and-mortar restaurant. Across the metro area, chefs are fully embracing their independence and creativity through carefully planned pop-ups. Appearing at local bars, cafes, and festivals, these must-try culinary experiences showcase each chef’s background, talents, and passions. […] The post Three Must-Visit Food Pop-ups in Metro Detroit appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
Hayrides, sleigh rides and Van Gogh: 5 things to do in metro Detroit this weekend
Even though cold weather is in the forecast, many are preparing for the warmer months, with shows dedicated to boating and fishing in metro Detroit this weekend. There's also a 40-foot dinosaur skeleton on display at Cranbrook, and hayrides and sleigh rides offered at Kensington. Progressive Detroit Boat Show. Hundreds...
The Most Expensive Restaurant In Michigan Will Break The Bank
I'm a big guy that loves to eat. I'm fine with grabbing something cheap like a Hot N Ready from Little Ceasers. But sometimes you want to go out for a nice meal. Last year, my wife Lindsey went out for an incredible dinner at The Chop House. We were...
Snowflakes, wind dwindling ahead of weekend in Metro Detroit -- what to expect
4Warn Weather – Here’s your 4Warn Weather forecast for Friday evening and beyond. Few flakes flying today, but these come to an end this afternoon/evening. Winds are gusty through this afternoon, but tonight and tomorrow they start to relax. They pick back up Monday of next week. Weekend...
Budget-friendly retail chain opening new location in Michigan this month
A budget-friendly retail chain is opening another new store location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 28, 2023, Harbor Freight Tools will be celebrating the grand opening event for its newest Michigan store location in Bad Axe, according to local sources.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing five more Michigan stores as struggles continue
Five more Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Michigan are set to close, according to an updated list shared by the struggling home retail company.
Freezing drizzle, light snow to affect parts of Metro Detroit overnight -- Here’s what to expect
4Warn Weather – Travel overnight for areas north of M-59 could be a bit slippery as we expect freezing drizzle and light snow. We could pick up a quick dusting to a half inch for the thumb. Overnight. Drizzle until about 11 p.m. then, as temps drop below freezing,...
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Michigan Seafood Restaurant Gets National Attention As The State’s Best
Michigan is filled with so many incredible places to eat. One of those is a seafood restaurant that's getting national attention after being named the state's best. Admittedly, I'm not the biggest seafood fan. Growing up, the closest I came to seafood would be those shrimp rings with cocktail sauce...
Step Inside Uncle Kracker’s Harrison Twp. Home – It Has a Pub, Tunnels + More
Follow me as we take a look inside Uncle Kracker's custom-built house in Harrison Township. This home has neon lights, a pub, and all the rockstar stuff you'd expect from the Kid Rock protégé. About Uncle Kracker. Kracker was born Matthew Shafer in Mt. Clemens. The 48-year-old Michigan...
The Top 5 Worst Places To Live In Michigan In 2023
While I don't think anyone would deny the state is a gem in itself, every gem can have a visible scratch or two on it. With that being said, have you ever wondered where some of the worst places to live in Michigan were?. The Most Dangerous Places To Live...
Bed Bath and Beyond announced more store closures, 4 in Michigan
Struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced another round of store closings as it attempts to avoid bankruptcy.
Wintry mix, cooler temps to end work week in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect
4Warn Weather – We have one more day in the 40s, and then things turn much cooler for the weekend in Metro Detroit. A few evening showers followed by cloudy skies ensue overnight, with possible patchy fog as well. Mild temps in the upper 30s. Wind ESE 5mph. Thursday.
Rain, snow, freezing drizzle could mean slick travel in Metro Detroit, starting Thursday night
There’s a wintry mix of weather coming our way that could make for slick and dicey travel conditions in parts of Southeast Michigan. Watch out for icy spots, beginning Thursday evening.
Carvana Surrenders Michigan Dealers License, but Can Still Deliver Cars in the State - With a Catch
If you’d been hiding under a rock and just started reading the news in the last couple of months, it’d be easy to wonder how Carvana is a thing at all. The company’s troubles seem to grow by the day, though a recent story out of Michigan shows a few bright spots for the online auto retailer.
Missing Michigan Mom Of 8 Was Dating Man With ‘Murder-For-Hire’ History
Heather Kelley, a Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th. From the start, both the Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the missing person investigation and didn't release much information about the case. They did say they had a...
'I'm shocked that he survived'; Michigan man exceeds expectations in his recovery after motorcycle accident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon County man is back at work after a devastating motorcycle crash less than a year ago. In Michigan, motorcycle-involved crashes are up about 20 percent in 2021 from the year before. Fatalities have increased about nine percent as well. Sean Campbell only has...
Authorities urgently searching for endangered missing 4-year-old in Metro Detroit area, requests help from public
Authorities in Metro Detroit are asking the public for help after sending out an alert regarding an endangered missing child on Tuesday morning.
Do Not Eat Fish: MDHHS updates guidelines for eating rainbow smelt, carp from some Michigan lakes
(FOX 2) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released new guidelines Thursday regarding how much carp and rainbow smelt people should eat from certain lakes. These recommendations are based on chemical levels found in these bodies of water, including elevated levels of perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) in smelt and elevated levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) in carp. These chemicals can build up in fish and in people who eat the fish.
