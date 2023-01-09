ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Three Must-Visit Food Pop-ups in Metro Detroit

If you’re looking for exciting new food trends in Detroit, chances are you won’t find them in a traditional brick-and-mortar restaurant. Across the metro area, chefs are fully embracing their independence and creativity through carefully planned pop-ups. Appearing at local bars, cafes, and festivals, these must-try culinary experiences showcase each chef’s background, talents, and passions. […] The post Three Must-Visit Food Pop-ups in Metro Detroit appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
Snowflakes, wind dwindling ahead of weekend in Metro Detroit -- what to expect

4Warn Weather – Here’s your 4Warn Weather forecast for Friday evening and beyond. Few flakes flying today, but these come to an end this afternoon/evening. Winds are gusty through this afternoon, but tonight and tomorrow they start to relax. They pick back up Monday of next week. Weekend...
Do Not Eat Fish: MDHHS updates guidelines for eating rainbow smelt, carp from some Michigan lakes

(FOX 2) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released new guidelines Thursday regarding how much carp and rainbow smelt people should eat from certain lakes. These recommendations are based on chemical levels found in these bodies of water, including elevated levels of perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) in smelt and elevated levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) in carp. These chemicals can build up in fish and in people who eat the fish.
