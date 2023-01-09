Shiso Crispy Secures Lease for First Brick-and-Mortar in St. Pete

Shiso Crispy, the wildly popular Japanese food truck owned and operated by Executive Chef Ronicca Whaley, recently secured a lease for its first brick-and-mortar located at 924 58th St N, which Whaley hopes to open by May.

When Whaley started Shiso Crispy shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the country, the mobile restaurateur chose Sunset Park in St. Pete’s Tyrone neighborhood as a sort of home base, as the area had long been a “barren…food desert” Whaley tells What Now Tampa .

“I started going there on Saturdays,” Whaley says, “and I created a huge event on the weekends,” bringing not only Shiso Crispy to the park but other local food trucks as well.

Over the next three years, Whaley built up a devoted following, so when it came time to open a brick-and-mortar the location was a no-brainer.

“I have a huge community out in the area; it’s my neighborhood, it’s where I got my start, and I just felt like I really wanted to open my restaurant in an area where I had created a little Shiso family…so I’m excited to open it on that side of St. Pete.”

Shiso Crispy’s menu is an innovative take on classic Japanese favorites, including a range of Dirty Rice bowls, Bao Buns, and Whalen’s now-famous handmade dumplings, or gyoza in the traditional vernacular, with a slate of savory protein options including Ahi Tuna, Short Ribs, Vegan Crab Cake, Jackfruit, and Bang Bang Chicken, as well as Pork, Wagyu, and a vegan Schezuan, or wood ear mushroom, cabbage, carrot, and vermicelli.

However, with access to a full-size commercial kitchen at the new location, Whaley will be able to expand the menu a bit, while continuing to operate the food truck side of the business.

“The menu is going to be little bit bigger, it’s going to be a little more dumpling-forward, and I’m going to have a little more flavors of the things I have now.”

Likewise, Shiso Crispy’s storefront will also have a 30-tap, self-service beer wall, as well as self-serve sake bombs, craft cocktails, and nitro cold brew.

Despite the fact that Shiso Crispy has only been around for a few short years, Whaley already has something of an illustrious career and numerous accolades to boot, with a write-up in the New York Times , feature on ABC Action News, best of award in Tampa Bay Times and two appearances on the Food Network’s Guy’s Grocery Games adorning the young chef’s resume.

