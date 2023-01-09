ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feed local students with celebrity chef dinner

Eat with Jackie Joseph, Darnell Ferguson, and Damaris Phillips. | Photos provided by Blessings in a Backpack

Cuisine for a cause. Pack the Sack: Celebrity Chefs for Blessings in a Backpack is back this year, raising funds to feed school-aged children on the weekends .

During the Pack the Sack dinner, you’ll dig into a coursed meal prepared the winner of Best Baker in America,
Jackie Joseph and Food Network stars Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson and Damaris Phillips .

You’ll get the chance to fête with these foodies, enjoy an open bar, plus participate in live and silent auctions — all proceeds will go to feeding 492 food-insecure children in four Jefferson County Public Schools .

The event will take place at The Olmsted (3701 Frankfort Ave.) on Saturday
, March 11 from 6-10 p.m.

Tickets are $200 per person or $2,000 for a table of ten. Snag them online .

