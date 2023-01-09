Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former NBA Star Suffers StrokeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounterRoger MarshDetroit, MI
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Concordia University Ann Arbor to host all-campus Career Summit in February
ANN ARBOR – On Monday, Feb. 27, Concordia University Ann Arbor will host its first all-campus Career Summit and invites employers to connect directly with Concordia students. “CUAA’s Career Summit is a great opportunity for employers to connect with CUAA students and presents a unique opportunity for several reasons,”...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ashlee Baracy: Why I decided to come home to WDIV, how life has changed
You can take the girl out of Michigan, but I guess it’s true that you can’t always take Michigan out of the girl. When I signed off the morning show seven years ago at Local 4, I knew in my heart that it wasn’t a “goodbye,” but truly a “see you later.” I was born and raised in Metro Detroit, so coming home was always my dream.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Student’s life saved using CPR, AED in Memphis Community School District
MEMPHIS, Mich. – As many celebrate Damar Hamlin’s release from a Buffalo hospital, Local 4 has another story of a young life saved using CPR and an AED. Memphis Community Schools knows firsthand how important it is to have an AED nearby during an emergency and know how to use it.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officers sent to middle school student’s home after Richmond Community Schools received third threat
RICHMOND, Mich – Officers were sent to a middle school student’s home after Richmond Community Schools received their third threat. The incident occurred at 6:43 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 11) when the principal of Richmond Middle School, Ms. Marella, received notification from OK2SAY that a middle school student was going to “Come to school with a gun and is not afraid to use it.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
What’s Going Around: Flu, gastrointestinal, COVID continue to spread in Metro Detroit
Here’s our weekly round up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals. Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:. Wayne County:. Dr. Tiffney Widner -- Pediatrician, Children’s Hospital of Michigan. “Still seeing a lot...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s how homes in Detroit have increased by 20% in value
DETROIT – Home values in Detroit were up an average of 20% in 2022. The city says over the past four years, Detroit’s increases are greater than surrounding cities like Southfield, Royal Oak, and Warren. A Russell Woods home on Fullerton Avenue belongs to retired Detroit police officer...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Community group steps up security after deadly carjacking on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A community group called New Era Detroit is coming together to safely escort employees from businesses to their cars every night. It comes after a mother was shot and killed in the area on Dec. 28. “Clearly, we are stepping up in high-traffic areas like gas stations...
ClickOnDetroit.com
National skincare brand to open Ann Arbor shop Friday
ANN ARBOR – National skincare and facial services brand Heyday is opening the doors to its first Michigan location on Friday. The Ann Arbor shop, at 950 W. Eisenhower Pkwy, will offer skincare treatments including facials, masks, microdermabrasion, Gua Sha massage, extractions light therapy and facial peels. “As a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman still unidentified 11 years after charred remains discovered in Detroit garage
DETROIT – A woman is still unidentified more than a decade after her charred remains were discovered in a garage in Detroit. The woman’s remains were discovered on Jan. 15, 2012, in a garage at 10730 block of Wayburn Street in Detroit. The garage had burned in July 2010 and there had been no fires recorded at the property since.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit has a new brunch place, and it is all about making it fast and easy
Delicious home cooking, served up fast and easy is what See You Tomorrow in Detroit is all about. The colorful restaurant is located on Detroit’s north end, on Woodward. “The owners, this was some of their comfort food as they were growing up,” explains Kitchen Manager Damon Cane. “So they decided to share this menu with the city.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Art collector sues Detroit Institute of Arts, claims he owns Van Gogh painting on display
DETROIT – A Brazilian art collector is suing the Detroit Institute of Arts in an attempt to recover a Vincent van Gogh painting he claims belongs to him. In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Jan. 11, against the Detroit art museum, plaintiff Gustavo Soter claims that he is the rightful owner of Van Gogh’s 1888 painting “Liseuse De Romans.” The painting is one of dozens of original Van Gogh pieces on display at the DIA as part of its Van Gogh in America exhibit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Police say teen confessed to murdering best friend during botched robbery -- and more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit teen confesses to murdering best friend during botched robbery, police say. A 17-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing his lifelong best friend...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Unlawfully operating’ nightclub shut down by Detroit police after nearby shooting
DETROIT – An “unlawfully operating” nightclub on Detroit’s west side was shut down by police following a shooting investigation. Detroit police said Tuesday, Jan. 10, that they shut down a bar/nightclub on Tireman Avenue between Joy Road and Livernois. They discovered the establishment was “operating without a proper business license,” officials said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
I-75 closing this weekend in Detroit: What drivers should know
DETROIT – Both sides of I-75 will be closed this weekend in Detroit for ongoing construction at the Gordie Howe International Bridge. Starting January 13, 2023, Bridging North America will temporarily close northbound and southbound I-75 to support girder work over northbound I-75 for the Gordie Howe International Bridge, US Port of Entry ramp. This weekend closure will be in place until January 16, 2023.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I was not included in the stores I went to’: Bridal store focuses on inclusivity in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. – L’amour Bridal is a semi-custom couture shop in Dearborn. The owner, Hana Abboud, saw the challenges brides had in finding their fairytale gown without compromising their faith or cultural values. Abboud started the business about seven years ago after a horrible experience shopping for her...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen hospitalized after hair spray can explodes in face files report with Detroit police
DETROIT – A 14-year-old girl who was injured when a can of hair spray exploded has been discharged from the hospital. Tanajah Johnson was getting her hair done by an unlicensed stylist working at a clothing boutique in Detroit on Saturday (Jan. 7) when a can of hair spray exploded and injured her.
ClickOnDetroit.com
35 years ago: Young woman’s skeletal remains found burned in vacant lot in Detroit
DETROIT – The skeletal remains of a young woman discovered in a vacant lot in Detroit 35 years ago are still unidentified. The remains were found on Jan. 12, 1988, lying face up on the ground in a vacant lot adjacent to the eastbound I-94 service drive near 12th Street.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Thief in Macomb County drops trail of stolen items while running from cops outside Home Depot
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Home Depot thief from Iowa had a trail of stolen items falling out of his coat as he fled police officers in the Macomb County store’s parking lot, according to authorities. Deputies were called Wednesday (Jan. 11) to the Home Depot on Hall...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman struck by SUV, killed on I-75 in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – A woman was struck by an SUV and killed Wednesday night on I-75 in Monroe County. The crash happened at 9:48 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 11) in the northbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker eight, according to authorities. Michigan State Police troopers said a pedestrian...
