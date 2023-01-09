ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Concordia University Ann Arbor to host all-campus Career Summit in February

ANN ARBOR – On Monday, Feb. 27, Concordia University Ann Arbor will host its first all-campus Career Summit and invites employers to connect directly with Concordia students. “CUAA’s Career Summit is a great opportunity for employers to connect with CUAA students and presents a unique opportunity for several reasons,”...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ashlee Baracy: Why I decided to come home to WDIV, how life has changed

You can take the girl out of Michigan, but I guess it’s true that you can’t always take Michigan out of the girl. When I signed off the morning show seven years ago at Local 4, I knew in my heart that it wasn’t a “goodbye,” but truly a “see you later.” I was born and raised in Metro Detroit, so coming home was always my dream.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Officers sent to middle school student’s home after Richmond Community Schools received third threat

RICHMOND, Mich – Officers were sent to a middle school student’s home after Richmond Community Schools received their third threat. The incident occurred at 6:43 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 11) when the principal of Richmond Middle School, Ms. Marella, received notification from OK2SAY that a middle school student was going to “Come to school with a gun and is not afraid to use it.”
RICHMOND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s how homes in Detroit have increased by 20% in value

DETROIT – Home values in Detroit were up an average of 20% in 2022. The city says over the past four years, Detroit’s increases are greater than surrounding cities like Southfield, Royal Oak, and Warren. A Russell Woods home on Fullerton Avenue belongs to retired Detroit police officer...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

National skincare brand to open Ann Arbor shop Friday

ANN ARBOR – National skincare and facial services brand Heyday is opening the doors to its first Michigan location on Friday. The Ann Arbor shop, at 950 W. Eisenhower Pkwy, will offer skincare treatments including facials, masks, microdermabrasion, Gua Sha massage, extractions light therapy and facial peels. “As a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman still unidentified 11 years after charred remains discovered in Detroit garage

DETROIT – A woman is still unidentified more than a decade after her charred remains were discovered in a garage in Detroit. The woman’s remains were discovered on Jan. 15, 2012, in a garage at 10730 block of Wayburn Street in Detroit. The garage had burned in July 2010 and there had been no fires recorded at the property since.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit has a new brunch place, and it is all about making it fast and easy

Delicious home cooking, served up fast and easy is what See You Tomorrow in Detroit is all about. The colorful restaurant is located on Detroit’s north end, on Woodward. “The owners, this was some of their comfort food as they were growing up,” explains Kitchen Manager Damon Cane. “So they decided to share this menu with the city.”
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Art collector sues Detroit Institute of Arts, claims he owns Van Gogh painting on display

DETROIT – A Brazilian art collector is suing the Detroit Institute of Arts in an attempt to recover a Vincent van Gogh painting he claims belongs to him. In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Jan. 11, against the Detroit art museum, plaintiff Gustavo Soter claims that he is the rightful owner of Van Gogh’s 1888 painting “Liseuse De Romans.” The painting is one of dozens of original Van Gogh pieces on display at the DIA as part of its Van Gogh in America exhibit.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

‘Unlawfully operating’ nightclub shut down by Detroit police after nearby shooting

DETROIT – An “unlawfully operating” nightclub on Detroit’s west side was shut down by police following a shooting investigation. Detroit police said Tuesday, Jan. 10, that they shut down a bar/nightclub on Tireman Avenue between Joy Road and Livernois. They discovered the establishment was “operating without a proper business license,” officials said.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

I-75 closing this weekend in Detroit: What drivers should know

DETROIT – Both sides of I-75 will be closed this weekend in Detroit for ongoing construction at the Gordie Howe International Bridge. Starting January 13, 2023, Bridging North America will temporarily close northbound and southbound I-75 to support girder work over northbound I-75 for the Gordie Howe International Bridge, US Port of Entry ramp. This weekend closure will be in place until January 16, 2023.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman struck by SUV, killed on I-75 in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – A woman was struck by an SUV and killed Wednesday night on I-75 in Monroe County. The crash happened at 9:48 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 11) in the northbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker eight, according to authorities. Michigan State Police troopers said a pedestrian...
MONROE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy