Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
selmasun.com
Where to get and give help in tornado-ravaged Selma
Help is already pouring into tornado-ravaged Selma, and more is in on the way. The City of Selma has a form for those interested in making donations - click here to fill it out. Pastor John Grayson said The Gathering Place restaurant at 1812 Broad St. in Selma will be...
WALA-TV FOX10
Selma tornado victims share harrowing experiences
SELMA, Ala. (WALA) - Folks in Selma were still reeling Friday, January 13, 2023 after a powerful tornado touched down there the previous afternoon. Power poles were snapped, and trees ripped from the ground. Neighborhoods close to downtown were hardest hit and residents spent the day picking up the pieces.
selmasun.com
"The Talk" to discuss Marion issues on Sunday
The Fellas of Marion will host "The Talk" on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. to discuss the "issues" concerning the city of Marion. The discussion will be livestreamed on Adrian Knox's Facebook page. "This is the time where we come together and share our love and passion for the...
WSFA
Long list of Montgomery events planned for Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery, and the rest of the country, will mark the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday with a number of events taking place all weekend long. WSFA 12 News will once again air a televised event, a “Statewide Celebration,” highlighting artists’ performances and honoring...
WSFA
Longhorn Steakhouse celebrates ‘Million Steak Man’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When it comes to cooking steaks, grill master Allen Smith has it down. “Beginning in 1998, I started grilling,” said Allen Smith, who works at Longhorn Steakhouse. Smith’s flipped a few steaks in his day. “The seasoning makes the perfect steak, most definitely,” Smith...
selmasun.com
Jack Allen Wright
Jack Allen Wright, age 81, of Selma, passed away peacefully at his home Dec. 25. Graveside services will be Saturday, Jan. 7, at 11 a.m. at New Live Oak Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Reeves officiating.
selmasun.com
Byron Douglas Smith
Byron Douglas Smith, age 56, of Selma, passed away Dec. 28. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date by Lewis Brothers Funeral Home.
WSFA
Montgomery man convicted of killing mother in front of her kids
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has convicted a repeat violent offender of fatally gunning down a mother in front of her kids during a failed robbery attempt. That incident happened on Christmas Eve in 2014. Jhavarske Jackson, 26, of Montgomery, was found guilty of manslaughter in the...
wvtm13.com
Man survives Selma tornado in his car
SELMA, Ala. — A man trying to get to shelter from the storm today says he was inside his car when an apparent tornado hit Selma Thursday. "I thought it was all over for me," Bobby Green told WVTM 13's Brittany Decker. "It happened so fast. By the time...
selmasun.com
David Earl Pierce
David Earl Pierce, age 55, of Selma, passed away on Dec. 31 at his home. The staff of the Selma Funeral Home said funeral arrangements are pending at this time.
apr.org
Damage and miracles in Selma after killer tornado
Damage and miracles. That’s how residents of the city of Selma are describing the aftermath of yesterday’s massive tornado strike. The website Poweroutage.us reports that over eight thousand residents of Selma woke up without power this morning. That’s on top of damage to homes and businesses in the town which is a focal point of Alabama’s fight for civil rights. Todd Prater is a reporter for Alabama Public Radio’s collaborators at the Selma Sun newspaper. He says one close call occurred at the Cross Point Christian Church.
selmasun.com
25 injured in Thursday tornado, officials say
The tornado that tore through Selma Thursday left 25 injured citizens in its path, officials said at a news conference Friday morning. Acting Selma Fire Chief Franklin Edwards said that while no one died as a result of the tornado, one person was transferred to Birmingham because of their injuries. Edwards said firefighters from Selma and other cities are checking damaged housing to search for storm victims.
selmasun.com
Registration open for National Day of Racial Healing: Voices of Our History
Registration is open for the Selma Center for Nonviolence, Truth and Reconciliation's National Day of Racial Healing: Voices of Our History event on Jan. 17 at the AASCW Museum Community Exhibition Hall. "America has a deep and rich history that extends through some of the darkest times humans have endured,"...
selmasun.com
Selma continues digging through rubble from Thursday's tornado, photo gallery
Selma remains under a curfew Friday night as officials and residents continue digging through the rubble of properties hit by the tornado that pushed through Selma Thursday afternoon. No deaths have been reported, but officials say the tornado caused about 25 injuries. One person's injuries were so serious they were...
selmasun.com
Tornado touches down in Selma: Damage reported
Selma has received “significant damage” from a tornado that touched Thursday, according to Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. No deaths have been reported, but the tornado caused some injuries, some of which Perkins described as "significant." The Selma City Council met Thursday evening to officially declare Selma a...
fox5atlanta.com
Extended clip: Selma man walks through storm aftermath
This footage, streamed live on Facebook by Selma resident Lemarkus A. Snow, shows damage to homes, debris strewn over roadways, and a vehicle that was struck by a falling tree while a woman and child were inside. Snow and his friend rush to check on the occupants, who both appear to have escaped injury.
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
The 46-year-old woman was arrested at her home in Walker County.
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County natives earn master’s degrees
Cousins Roneshia Rudolph-Meadows and Stevonica Logan graduated from Samford University with master’s degrees in Family Nurse Practitioner Dec. 17. The Lowndes County natives completed the program together after gaining their registered nursing credentials around the same time but through separate schools and under similar, yet individual inspiration. Central Hayneville...
wbrc.com
‘Significant’ tornado causes destruction in Selma
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A significant, long-track tornado crossed central Alabama Thursday, causing devastation across multiple counties as it made its way east. Perhaps hardest hit was the historic city of Selma in Dallas County where the National Weather Service reports major damage. The tornado may have been a high-end...
NBC News
One civil rights icon has been overlooked in history books. His family is trying to change that.
Alan Reese’s passion for protecting his grandfather’s place in history started when he was a fifth grader. Reese came across a picture of the Rev. Frederick Douglas Reese standing next to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in one of his history books. The only problem was that none of his classmates believed the man standing next to one of the most formidable figures in American history was his grandfather.
Comments / 0