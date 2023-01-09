Read full article on original website
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger’s grad program had access to ‘crime lab’ with camera streams: insider
Bryan Kohberger's Ph.D. program at WSU maintains access to a "crime lab" database of bodycam videos and live streams from security cameras, a source says.
Absolutely Shredded Mountain Lion Caught Up Close On Arizona Trail Cam
A trailcam operated by a YouTube channel titled coyotecams captured an absolutely incredible up close video of a male mountain lion in southwest Arizona. And while pretty much every mountain lion is quite impressive, this guy is a true specimen. According to the video description, it’s the largest male they’ve...
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger trades intensity for fear in 2nd court appearance: body language expert
University of Idaho quadruple stabbing suspect Bryan Kohberger's body language in court analyzed by expert on mannerisms and deception Susan Constantine.
