Greenville is kicking off 2023 with another accolade. The city ranks No. 14 on The New York Times‘ 2023 “52 Places to Go” list. Joining locations such as London, Istanbul and Taipei, Greenville makes the list for its access to outdoor adventures, as well as its culinary scene, which includes more than 200 downtown area restaurants — 85 percent of which are local, without a tie to a national chain, said writer Ari Bendersky in the piece.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO