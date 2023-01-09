Read full article on original website
greenvillejournal.com
Fountain Inn City Council Notes: 142-unit mixed-use subdivision The Grove gains initial approval
Here’s a recap of the Jan. 12 meeting of the Fountain Inn City Council. Initial approval: Mixed-use single family development. Council gave initial approval to a rezoning request for 14.02 acres at Milacron Drive and 4 Tall Pines Road. The applicant, Falcon Development, plans to construct a 142-unit mixed-use,...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville named on The New York Times’ 2023 ’52 Places to Go’ list
Greenville is kicking off 2023 with another accolade. The city ranks No. 14 on The New York Times‘ 2023 “52 Places to Go” list. Joining locations such as London, Istanbul and Taipei, Greenville makes the list for its access to outdoor adventures, as well as its culinary scene, which includes more than 200 downtown area restaurants — 85 percent of which are local, without a tie to a national chain, said writer Ari Bendersky in the piece.
greenvillejournal.com
Dan Tripp elected Greenville County Council chairman, promises to build unity
Dan Tripp (District 28) was elected by unanimous consent to be Greenville County Council chairman for the next two years during an organizational meeting Jan. 10, with Liz Seman elected as vice-chair with similar accord. During brief remarks following the vote, Tripp said he would work to bring unity and...
FOX Carolina
Man missing after recent move to Greenville, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man last seen in downtown Greenville has been reported missing by his family. Police said 30-year-old Daniel McGrath has not been heard from since Jan. 7 and his last known location was downtown on Jan. 9. McGrath recently moved to Greenville from Ohio. He...
WYFF4.com
A 'damming' situation: 130-year-old dam leaking; holding back tons of toxic waste from Reedy River
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Lake Greenwood provides clean drinking water to tens of thousands of people in Greenwood and Laurens counties. But just over an hour upstream in Greenville County, the 130-year-old Conestee Dam is crumbling and cracking day by day, according to experts, holding back millions of tons of chemicals and raw sewage.
FOX Carolina
Greenville, Spartanburg in top 5 counties for reported human trafficking
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SC Attorney General Alan Wilson released the 2022 Human Trafficking Task Force annual report that details the magnitude of human trafficking in South Carolina. According to the report. the top five counties for reported human trafficking include Greenville, Charleston, Richland, Horry and Spartanburg. The data...
National Weather Service surveying tornado damage in the Upstate
National Weather Service specialists will look over the aftermath of the towering thunderstorms that might’ve spawned a twister in Laurens County.
WYFF4.com
$150,000 Powerball ticket sold in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Powerball ticket sold in Greenville for Saturday’s drawing is worth $150,000. The ticket was purchased at the VGO #11 store at 1335 Cedar Lane Rd. in Greenville. Powerball® – Saturday, Jan. 7: 35 - 36 - 44 - 45 - 67 Powerball: 14...
greenvillejournal.com
Greer City Council Notes: Two multifamily developments gain final approval
Here’s a recap of the Jan. 10 meeting of the Greer City Council. Final approval: New townhome development on Wildwood Drive. Council gave final approval to a rezoning request for 0.81 acres spread over three parcels on Wildwood Drive. The applicant, Gray Engineering, plans to build a six-unit townhome...
greenvillejournal.com
Photos: Mutts Cutts visits Double Stamp Brewery
The Mutts Cutts, a van that resembles the mobile dog salon Harry drives in the 1994 movie Dumb and Dumber, visited Double Stamp Brewery in Greenville Friday morning. See more photos.
FBI investigating into healthcare facility in Greenville Co.
The FBI responded to a healthcare facility in Greenville County on Tuesday.
greenvillejournal.com
Weekly Dish: Two bars open in Greenville, new pasta restaurant coming to Simpsonville
The Growler Haus in Fountain Inn rebrands as Fountain Inn Taproom … Kung Fu Tea to open second Greenville location … and Pasta Project to open in Five Forks. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Jan. 13.
WLOS.com
Asiana Grand Buffet announces plans to close
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After 18 years of business, Asiana Grand Buffet says it will permanently close at the end of the month. The well-known restaurant and buffet, located on Hendersonville Road in Asheville, said in a Facebook post that it will close its doors for good on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
greenvillejournal.com
Art & Light Gallery and The Anchorage spotlight artist Bethany Mabee
Art & Light Gallery has teamed up with The Anchorage in Greenville to host an exhibit “Structured Motion” featuring works by Illinois artist Bethany Mabee. The exhibition, which will showcase a variety of Mabee’s works that “transform patterns within her paintings into textiles” will open Jan. 17 virtually on the gallery’s website and in person through April 1 at The Anchorage restaurant at 586 Perry Ave.
WLOS.com
Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
deltanews.tv
Three People Shot in Greenville
Three victims are recovering after being shot over the weekend. The shootings were not tied to each other. More details are in the story.
Driver dies in crash on Hwy. 72 in Greenwood Co.
One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Greenwood County.
This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best endless brunch spots in the country, including this old-school favorite in North Carolina.
FOX Carolina
Vehicle crashes into median on I-85 causing slowdown on both sides
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SCDOT said traffic is slowed down in both directions on I-85 after a vehicle crashed into the median in Spartanburg County. According to officials, the vehicle was heading north the interstate near the 82 mile marker when it crash into the median just after 7 a.m.
4 arrested following drug trafficking investigation in Rutherford Co.
Four people have been arrested following a drug trafficking investigation in Rutherford County.
