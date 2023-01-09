ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

greenvillejournal.com

Greenville named on The New York Times’ 2023 ’52 Places to Go’ list

Greenville is kicking off 2023 with another accolade. The city ranks No. 14 on The New York Times‘ 2023 “52 Places to Go” list. Joining locations such as London, Istanbul and Taipei, Greenville makes the list for its access to outdoor adventures, as well as its culinary scene, which includes more than 200 downtown area restaurants — 85 percent of which are local, without a tie to a national chain, said writer Ari Bendersky in the piece.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Man missing after recent move to Greenville, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man last seen in downtown Greenville has been reported missing by his family. Police said 30-year-old Daniel McGrath has not been heard from since Jan. 7 and his last known location was downtown on Jan. 9. McGrath recently moved to Greenville from Ohio. He...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville, Spartanburg in top 5 counties for reported human trafficking

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SC Attorney General Alan Wilson released the 2022 Human Trafficking Task Force annual report that details the magnitude of human trafficking in South Carolina. According to the report. the top five counties for reported human trafficking include Greenville, Charleston, Richland, Horry and Spartanburg. The data...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

$150,000 Powerball ticket sold in Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Powerball ticket sold in Greenville for Saturday’s drawing is worth $150,000. The ticket was purchased at the VGO #11 store at 1335 Cedar Lane Rd. in Greenville. Powerball® – Saturday, Jan. 7: 35 - 36 - 44 - 45 - 67 Powerball: 14...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Greer City Council Notes: Two multifamily developments gain final approval

Here’s a recap of the Jan. 10 meeting of the Greer City Council. Final approval: New townhome development on Wildwood Drive. Council gave final approval to a rezoning request for 0.81 acres spread over three parcels on Wildwood Drive. The applicant, Gray Engineering, plans to build a six-unit townhome...
GREER, SC
WLOS.com

Asiana Grand Buffet announces plans to close

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After 18 years of business, Asiana Grand Buffet says it will permanently close at the end of the month. The well-known restaurant and buffet, located on Hendersonville Road in Asheville, said in a Facebook post that it will close its doors for good on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
ASHEVILLE, NC
greenvillejournal.com

Art & Light Gallery and The Anchorage spotlight artist Bethany Mabee

Art & Light Gallery has teamed up with The Anchorage in Greenville to host an exhibit “Structured Motion” featuring works by Illinois artist Bethany Mabee. The exhibition, which will showcase a variety of Mabee’s works that “transform patterns within her paintings into textiles” will open Jan. 17 virtually on the gallery’s website and in person through April 1 at The Anchorage restaurant at 586 Perry Ave.
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Vehicle crashes into median on I-85 causing slowdown on both sides

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SCDOT said traffic is slowed down in both directions on I-85 after a vehicle crashed into the median in Spartanburg County. According to officials, the vehicle was heading north the interstate near the 82 mile marker when it crash into the median just after 7 a.m.

