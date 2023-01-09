ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket suffers failure on first launch attempt from the UK

By Anna Cooban, Ross Levitt CNN, Jackie Wattles, Tom Foreman
 3 days ago
