DBusiness Daily Update: Consumers Energy Completes South Oakland Macomb Natural Gas Network Upgrades, and More

Consumers Energy Completes South Oakland Macomb Natural Gas Network Upgrades

Consumers Energy in Jackson has completed its $164 million upgrade to the South Oakland Macomb Network pipeline that included replacing nearly 30 miles of vintage pipe and installing nearly 17 miles of new.

“The more quickly and safely we can provide natural gas to Michiganders, the better it is for our customers and the planet,” says Dennis Dobbs, vice president of gas engineering and supply at Consumer’s Energy. “We are aware of how important it is we do everything we can to keep costs down to ensure families and businesses have the gas they need to stay safe and warm this winter. When we invest in improvements to our pipelines what we are truly investing in is our customers.”

The upgrades — which largely focused on replacing lines originally been installed in the 1940s and rebuilding city gates, where gas pressure is regulated for safe delivery — will benefit nearly 2 million Michigan homes and businesses.

The new infrastructure allows Consumers Energy to move a higher volume of natural gas throughout its system more quickly, safely, and efficiently, reducing costs for customers while also being better for the planet. The completion of the upgrades, which were part of the company’s strategic commitment to modernizing and improving our natural gas system, better enables Consumers Energy to meet growing customer demand, even on peak days.

The project was also was structured to create minimal impact on the environment, including a construction approach that reduced the need for tree removal, prevented erosion, and protected wildlife.

Environmental inspectors with the company were on site daily. The workers prevented harm and ensured the use of a special pollinator mix on grounds where the pipeline was buried to create new habitat for butterflies, bees, and other pollinators during the restoration process.

Fifth Third Bank Announces Early Pay for Federal Tax Refunds

Fifth Third Bank announced that it will have the ability to provide customers with their federal tax refund up to five days earlier.

According to the IRS, nine out of 10 consumers who file electronically and who choose to receive their refund by direct deposit get their money in fewer than 21 days. That means Fifth Third Momentum Checking Customers can use Fifth Third’s Early Pay to receive their tax refund in 16 days or fewer. This free feature will be available in late January.

“We continue to look for ways to help our customers quickly access their cash,” says Howard Hammond, head of the Consumer Bank at Fifth Third Bank. “Early Pay has made a huge difference in the lives of our customers. Receiving a tax refund up to five days earlier will also make an impactful difference for our customers, and we are thrilled to be the first traditional bank to roll this out.”

Details about Fifth Third’s Early Pay for tax refunds include:

If customers plan on filing with an online tax preparation service, they will still be eligible to receive the refund up to five days earlier.

When filing taxes, customers should select that they would like their refund direct deposited to their Fifth Third Momentum Checking account and enter their account and routing numbers.

Once a customer’s federal refund has been processed by the IRS and Fifth Third receives the funds, the money will be posted to the account and customers who are enrolled in Early Pay alerts will be notified.

MDT in Farmington Hills Partners to Help Credit Unions Strengthen Regulatory Posture

Credit union service organization (CUSO) Member Driven Technologies (MDT) in Farmington Hills has partnered with Comply-YES!, a CUSO that provides compliance support and services to credit unions.

Through the partnership, MDT’s credit union clients can access a wide range of compliance support through Comply-YES!, including staff and director training; policy and procedure development, review and maintenance; compliance management system (CMS) development, implementation, and management; oversight reporting to executive management and the board; auditing and consulting services, and more.

“We were drawn to MDT as a partner because as a fellow CUSO, they understand credit unions’ unique business structure and are dedicated to providing them with the tools and technologies they need to serve their members and thrive in today’s landscape,” says Steve Dedene, CEO of Comply-YES!. “We look forward to helping more of MDT’s credit union clients with auditing, consulting and compliance services, helping them boost their regulatory posture, and better serve their members.”

Larry Nichols, CEO and president of MDT, says: “The regulatory landscape changes at a quick pace, which can be difficult and time consuming for credit unions to keep up with themselves. Comply-YES! is solving for a significant pain point, alleviating credit unions from having to dedicate an inordinate amount of time and resources to compliance so they can instead focus on their true goal: providing meaningful member service. We are proud to partner with another likeminded CUSO that shares our values and mission.”

Oakland County to Conduct Virtual Workshop on Managing Remote Workers Jan. 24

Oakland County will be conducting a free virtual workshop on managing remote workers at 1 p.m. on Jan. 24.

One of the biggest long-term impacts of the pandemic has been the boom of people now working remotely, whether on a full-time or hybrid basis. This popular trend has significantly changed how workplaces operate today and possibly well into the future.

The workshop includes the unique skills needed and an understanding of what motivates people to pursue a remote work arrangement. Highlights include:

Finding work-life balance in a post-pandemic world.

How organizations are adjusting to the growing

trend of remote work.

Tips for effective collaboration when people

are working remotely.

How to motivate and engage remote workers.

Ron Davis, director of vendor management at Health Alliance Plan, and business counselor Christal Eason will host the workshop.

To register, visit here .

Families Against Narcotics to Launch Hope Not Handcuffs Initiative at Oakland University

Families Against Narcotics (FAN), a Macomb County-based nonprofit organization, is teaming up with the Oakland University Police Department to bring hope to people who struggle with a substance use disorder and want to find recovery.

On Jan. 13, the OU Police Department will become the 123rd law enforcement agency/community partner in Michigan — and the fifth college or university — to collaborate with FAN on this initiative.

Agencies that have implemented the Hope Not Handcuffs program assist FAN’s efforts to find viable treatment options for individuals seeking help to reduce their dependence on prescription medications, heroin, alcohol, or other drugs.

The concept is simple: Any person who is battling a substance use disorder can go to any Hope Not Handcuffs-affiliated police department or community partner and ask for help. They will be greeted with support, compassion, and respect, and one of FAN’s trained volunteer “angels” will provide them with resources and work with the Hope Not Handcuffs Call Center to get them the treatment they need.

“We are excited about our new partnership with Families Against Narcotics, which brings hope and recovery to those in our community who may have substance use disorder challenges,” says Mark Gordon, OU’s chief of police. “The Hope Not Handcuffs program provides a proactive approach to our campus that offers alternative assistance outside the criminal justice arena. If just one person can benefit from this program, we will consider it a success.”

FAN Executive Director Linda Davis says, “Substance use disorder doesn’t discriminate,” she stated. “Providing an easy-to-access, compassionate conduit to assist students or university staff who may be looking for help is something that will make a difference in those people’s lives. We hope more universities across the state will partner with us going forward.”

Volunteers of America Michigan Seeks Thrift Store Donations

Volunteers of America Michigan (VOAMI), a Southfield nonprofit in Michigan specializing in providing critical services to veterans, seniors, and families, is in need of donations to stock its six Michigan thrift store locations.

As the new year is ushered in, VOAMI is asking the community to clean out their closets and basements for gently used clothing, furniture, and home goods.

“Our thrift stores are experiencing a decline in donations, and we are trying to replenish our stock, especially after the busy holiday shopping season,” says Shannon Miller, vice president of thrift operations for VOAMI. “When you donate to one of our thrift stores, the proceeds from the sale of donated items support life-changing programs for homeless veterans, seniors, and struggling families in Michigan.”

Donated items can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday at any of the following VOAMI thrift locations:

2520 E. Main St., Corunna

5900 W. Saginaw Hwy., Lansing

5411 S. Cedar St., Lansing

34800 Warren Road, Westland

5204 Bay Rd., Saginaw

1135 N. Belsay Road, Burton

The nonprofit organization also has convenient donation drop-off locations across Michigan. Click here for a list of drop-off locations.

For more information about donation item eligibility, visit here .

Kevin’s Song to Host Michigan’s Largest Conference on Suicide Jan. 26-28

Kevin’s Song, the Grosse Pointe Farms-based nonprofit dedicated to suicide awareness and prevention, is hosting its seventh annual Conference on Suicide: Building Roads to a Better Tomorrow, Jan. 26-28 at St. John’s Resort in Plymouth Township.

The three-day conference brings together up to 500 educators, mental health professionals, professional trainees and students, business and community leaders as well as members of the public, survivors of suicide loss, and attempt survivors. It will address suicide as a public health crisis to better understand and prevent suicide while helping to build pathways to better models of prevention and treatment in order to save lives. It features keynote and breakout sessions as well as supportive resources for attendees.

For more information and to register, visit here .

COTS Presents Soup City: The Live Edition at Marygrove Jan. 19

This year’s Soup City: The Live Edition will take place at Marygrove Conservancy in Detroit at 5 p.m. on Jan. 19.

COTS’ annual fundraiser — which has a goal of raising $200,000 — will feature food, art, a silent auction, and music by Alexander Zonjic and Friends, as well as a performance by blues singer Thornetta Davis.

“It’s wonderful to return to an in-person format and meet old and new friends alike,” says Cheryl P. Johnson, CEO of COTS. “This year’s Soup City will be a night to remember. While enjoying some of the best live musical entertainment around and delicious food from local restaurant supporters, attendees will be helping us provide housing and other critical supportive wrap-around services intended to help Detroit families overcome barriers to stability and establish the foundation for a better future.”

COTS is dedicating this event to longtime supporter, Gretchen Valade, who passed away on Dec. 30, 2022. Known as Detroit’s “Angel of Jazz,” Valade has invested into countless families through COTS mission, and even hosted events for the organization at her well-known Dirty Dog Jazz café.

WXYZ’s Carolyn Clifford will be hosting this year’s event and Soil2Service, Smith & Co., Joe Louis Southern Kitchen, Lillie Mae’s Southern Buffet, and 220 Merrill are some of metro Detroit’s restaurants participating.

Other highlights include the Art of Family gallery – a photography campaign that serves to share the beauty in overcoming personal struggle. This campaign hopes to change the perceptions of poverty and homelessness – and enlightens viewers to the hopes and dreams that families aspire to.

This year’s gallery also will introduce COTS’ partnership with The Fatherhood Initiative – a collaboration of non-profits that aims to improve the well-being of children through the promotion of responsible fatherhood. Together, the exhibits form a powerful collection of inspirational images of successful families – including fathers with their children.

Tickets are limited and while there is no cost to attend Soup City: The Live Edition, a donation to COTS is requested on the evening of the celebration. To RSVP and/or donate, visit here .

