Read full article on original website
Related
9to5Mac
Apple Business Connect launches as free tool to help organize key information across services
Apple has debuted a new tool today for businesses of all sizes to help “claim their location place cards and customize the way key information appears to more than a billion Apple users.” The free new service is available now for those in the US. Apple announced the...
9to5Mac
Third-party app brings Dynamic Island to any iPhone, but is it just a party trick?
A developer has just brought the Dynamic Island – currently exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max – to any iPhone running iOS 16 through iOS 16.1.2. While the Pro iPhones have a physically different shape to the screen for this island, the software portion is still able to be run in the location of the notch on previous iPhones and show directions, battery charging, and currently playing media in the updated style.
Apple promises to detail why some apps are removed from the App Store
Apple’s App Store has very strict guidelines, and this results in many apps being banned there for breaking these rules. However, the company also bans apps from its store at the request of some governments – and this has concerned activists. But according to some Apple investors, the company has agreed to share more details about why certain apps are removed from the App Store.
9to5Mac
Apple custom displays: What the Bloomberg report really means (probably)
A Bloomberg report about Apple custom displays is leading to some interesting takes on it. Like Apple is moving into the manufacturing business, or that the company doesn’t already use custom-designed displays. Neither of these things is true, so I think it’s worth taking a look about what the...
9to5Mac
Evernote rolling out Backlinks to let users easily return to previous notes
Evernote this week announced a small but notable update to its platform. The popular notes and task management app will now let users easily return to previous notes through Backlinks. According to Evernote, this was one of the most requested features by users, and it’s finally here. Evernote users...
Apple Music and Apple TV apps for Windows 11 now rolling out as beta on the Microsoft Store
Earlier this week, 9to5Mac revealed a first look at the new Apple Music and Apple TV apps coming to Windows 11. Now Windows PC users can finally download a beta version of these apps directly from the Microsoft Store. Apple Music and Apple TV apps now available for Windows. As...
9to5Mac
Hands-on: This magnetic stand gives your iPad a Pro Display XDR-like design
Apple accessory company CharJenPro recently announced pre-orders for their new MagFlött Pro Stand for iPad Pro. They hit the scene last year with their patented MagFlött Magnetic Stand which touted a simple, yet elegant way of propping up an iPad on a magnetic stand. Their original design included...
Apple to lean on LG for production of its first Apple Watch micro-LED display
Evidence continues to mount that the Apple Watch will switch to the latest-generation display technology starting in 2025. According to reliable analyst Ross Young, LG has started building a small production line for micro-LED displays ahead of Apple’s transition away from OLED. This also plays into Apple’s plans to start making its own displays for Apple Watch and iPhone in-house…
9to5Mac
HomeKit Weekly: The current state of HomeKit door locks
Are you tired of fumbling with keys every time you want to enter your home? Do you worry about the security of traditional locks, especially when you’re away from home? If so, it might be time to consider a HomeKit door lock. HomeKit door locks are smart locks that can be controlled and monitored through your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch. With HomeKit, you can unlock your door with the tap of a button, or even just by using your voice. You can also set up automation rules to unlock your door at certain times of day, or when certain events occur, such as your arrival home.
9to5Mac
iPhone camera list: Here are the lenses found in every model
Curious what cameras Apple has put in its iPhones over the years or what cameras your current iPhone has? Read along for a look at the complete iPhone camera list for what camera system comes with every iPhone model. iPhone has seen an impressive evolution over the years when it...
9to5Mac
Deals: Apple M2 MacBook Air returns to all-time low at $200 off, Anker MagSafe power banks, more
It’s Thursday and that means we’re back with a fresh back of new Apple deals. Headlining today’s collection, Apple’s popular M2 MacBook Air has returned to all-time lows at $200 off. That’s joined by a collection of iPhone 14-ready Anker MagSafe power banks from $35 to go alongside this invisible HomeKit Level Lock Smart Lock at $193. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac
iPhone 12 Pro Max $559 off, Nomad iPhone 14 accessory sale, more in Wednesday’s best deals
Halfway through the work week, all of today’s best discounts are now up for grabs. Putting some of Apple’s previous-generation handsets in the spotlight, the whole iPhone 12 series is on sale from $340 with new all-time lows as part of a 1-day refurbished sale. Speaking of sales, Nomad has launched a savings event that takes 30% off or more for must-have iPhone 14 accessories to go alongside this 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charger from UGREEN hitting $100. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac
iPhone 13 lands at $224 off in Friday’s best deals, plus Satechi Thunderbolt 4 dock, Beats, more
If you can believe it, it’s Friday once again, and we’re rounding up all of the best Apple discounts. Leading the way, iPhone 13 has received a rare refurbished discount courtesy of Amazon and now starts from $658. That’s alongside a chance to save on Satechi’s just-released Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub at $160, as well as the return of Black Friday pricing on the fitness-ready Beats Studio Buds at $90. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Comments / 0