Kevin Durant (knee) to miss at least 2 weeks

The Brooklyn Nets will be without superstar forward Kevin Durant for at least two weeks after he sustained a right MCL sprain in Sunday night’s victory over the Miami Heat.

Durant, who will be re-evaluated in two weeks, appeared to injure the knee when the Heat’s Jimmy Butler accidentally rolled onto his leg in the third quarter. Durant immediately grabbed at his right knee and stayed on the floor momentarily before limping back to the locker room.

When Durant was sidelined for six weeks last season with a knee sprain, the Nets lost 11 in a row amid a 5-16 stretch.

A 12-time NBA All-Star and the 2014 NBA MVP, Durant is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

The Nets (27-13), who have won 14 of their last 15 games, entered Monday one game behind the first-place Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference.

