Breaking: Another NFL Head Coach Has Been Fired

Black Monday is officially in full swing as another NFL head coach was fired just moments ago.

The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

The decision comes after the Cardinals finished with a 4-13 overall record and fourth in the NFC West standings.

It's been speculated for a while now that the Cardinals would fire Kingsbury. It's now official with the NFL's regular season in the rear-view mirror.

"Sources: The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who 10 months ago signed a contract extension through the 2027 season. The Cardinals still never have had a head coach - any head coach - last longer than six years while the team has existed for over 100 years," said ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It'll be interesting to see what Kliff Kingsbury does next. There's some speculation he will return to the college level.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, will begin yet another head coaching search.