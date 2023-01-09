ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Nets' Durant out at least 2 weeks with sprained right knee

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ybhq_0k8XNuFO00

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant has a sprained right knee and the Brooklyn Nets say he will miss at least two weeks.

Durant was hurt Sunday during the third quarter of the Nets’ 102-101 victory in Miami after the Heat’s Jimmy Butler fell into his knee. Durant grabbed at his knee and briefly remained in the game before asking to come out and going to the locker room.

He had an MRI on Monday that revealed an isolated sprain in his medial collateral ligament. The team said he would be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Durant has led the Nets to 18 wins in their last 20 games and a 27-13 record, a game behind Boston for the best record in the NBA.

He missed 21 games last season when he sprained his left MCL in January — also when a player fell into him — and the Nets fell apart. They went 5-16, tumbling down the standings, and their poor play without him contributed to Durant’s disappointment with the franchise and trade request over the summer.

Durant eventually rescinded the request and has been playing some of the best basketball of his career this season. He is sixth in the league with 29.7 points per game and shooting a career-high 55.9% from the field. Durand passed Dominique Wilkins to move into 14th place on the NBA’s career scoring list earlier in Sunday’s game.

NBA

Now the Nets will hope to better withstand his absence, believing they are better balanced than last season under coach Jacque Vaughn.

“The strength of our team is us picking each other up and just being ready for whatever’s thrown at us,” teammate Kyrie Irving said after the game.

The Nets play again Thursday when they host Boston in a nationally televised showdown. If Durant can return soon after the next evaluation, he could be ready to play in the Feb. 19 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. The current leading vote-getter among Eastern Conference frontcourt players had to miss the game because of injury last season.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Miami Heat home arena gets temporary name after FTX collapse

The home of the Miami Heat has yet another name: Miami-Dade Arena. That will be the temporary moniker for the building where the NBA team plays its home games, while the search for a more permanent naming-rights partner commences. The Heat and Miami-Dade County announced the new name Friday, two days after a bankruptcy court terminated the county’s naming rights deal with collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX. A county official had said earlier in the week that it would be referred to as “the Arena,” though those plans quickly changed. “Effective immediately, Miami-Dade County and the Miami Heat have agreed that, until such time as...
MIAMI, FL
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
The Associated Press

Elliott has revamped role in 4th playoff trip with Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott enters his fourth trip to the playoffs with the Dallas Cowboys in a position unlike any of the previous three. The two-time NFL rushing champion is no longer the top playmaker in the Dallas backfield, and not even the leading rusher. Tony Pollard carries those distinctions now. Teammates and coaches grade Elliott’s value on a different scale, most notably the quarterback who has been with him since their remarkable rookie seasons together. “He’s a huge part of the temperature of that locker room,” said Dak Prescott, who was the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in a toss-up vote with his teammate.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Vikings' offensive line in flux ahead of matchup with Giants

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When the Minnesota Vikings beat the New York Giants three weeks ago, they allowed plenty of pressure on quarterback Kirk Cousins — including four sacks. Minnesota was down one starting offensive lineman in the game; center Garrett Bradbury, who missed the Vikings’ final five games of the regular season. Minnesota’s offensive line is in more flux as the two teams match up again in the first round of the playoffs on Sunday afternoon. The Vikings are without standout right tackle Brian O’Neill for the rematch and they still have uncertainty at center. Bradbury (back) could possibly return Sunday afternoon after returning to practice on a limited basis Wednesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Major changes expected for Raiders' defense this offseason

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — As Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby cleaned out his stall in a mostly empty locker room Monday, he knew that barring something highly unforeseen, he would be back. That’s not the case for many of his teammates on Las Vegas’ underachieving defense. Crosby could look around at other lockers and know a good number of the name plates at the top will be different by the time next season kicks off. “I expect there to be a big turnover,” Crosby said. “It’s basically every year in the NFL. I’ve been in the NFL four years now, and I’ve had three different D-coordinators, I’ve had three different head coaches, I’ve had millions of different teammates. It’s just expected at this point. For me, I don’t want to lose. I work year-round to win and put our team in the best position to win. I want a bunch of guys with that same mindset.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Prescott shrugs off picks for Cowboys' playoff visit to Bucs

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott wasn’t even going to talk about interceptions before a smaller group of reporters stopped the star Dallas quarterback after his regular session with the media. “Honestly,” Prescott said Friday, “I’m not even thinking about them right now.” The football world is talking about them, and the chatter will continue all the way to Monday night when the Cowboys (12-5) visit Tom Brady and Tampa Bay (8-9) in a wild-card playoff. Here’s the rundown: A career-high 15 interceptions, tied for the NFL lead with Davis Mills of three-win Houston, and a personal-worst streak of seven consecutive games with at least one pick.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
617K+
Post
658M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy