Cardinals Confirm Steve Keim Won't Return as GM

By Donnie Druin
 4 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals announced today that they are not bringing back either Steve Keim or Kliff Kingsbury.

The Arizona Cardinals are set to embark on an offseason that could potentially change the trajectory of the organization, as spots such as general manager and head coach are heavily surrounded by rumors after a disastrous regular season in Arizona.

Earlier in the year, general manager Steve Keim stepped away from the team due to health-related reasons with no timetable set in place for a potential return. The Cardinals have named personnel leaders such as Quentin Harris and Adrian Wilson as acting co-GM's for the time being.

Now, they may transition into that role as full time.

On Monday morning, the Cardinals officially announced the departures of Steve Keim and Kliff Kingsbury from the team in a press release:

"The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been relieved of his duties. In addition, General Manager Steve Keim has decided to step away from his position in order to focus on his health. The team wishes them well and thanks both of them for their contributions," read the release.

The Score's Jordan Schultz initially reported that the Cardinals weren't not expected to retain Keim in his general manager position, but the team could still keep him around in another role.

On Saturday, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported the duo of Wilson/Harris could be a permanent fixture at general manager:

"Things remain in flux in Arizona. GM Steve Keim remains on a health-related leave and his future with the team is up in the air (I wouldn’t rule out him sticking in some capacity after his leave), and word is that owner Michael Bidwill is strongly considering promoting VP of player personnel Quentin Harris and VP of pro scouting Adrian Wilson into GM roles in a co-GM type of setup (those two are filling in for Keim on an interim basis now)," Breer said.

Keim initially joined the organization in 1999 as a scout before working his way up to general manager in 2013.

