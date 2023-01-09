ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passenger's Medication Dilemma Is a Serious Reminder for Travelers Visiting Japan

By Kathleen Joyce
Japan is very strict about what medications visitors can bring into the country.

When checking your luggage one last time before heading to the airport, you'd usually check that you've packed enough medication for the trip. However, where are you flying to? If you're going to Japan , depending on what medication you take, you may need to leave it behind.

TikTok user @gohomedani takes prescribed Adderall for her ADHD. However, despite her need for the medication (and its current shortage in the US), she flushed all her pills down the airplane toilet shortly before landing in Japan. Why?

No one wants to have to be in a dilemma like this or be forced to get rid of all their necessary medication (especially Adderall, where recent shortages have forced patients to wait for weeks on backed-up refills).

However, Japan has very strict laws on what medications visitors can bring into the country. Many common ADHD medicines containing amphetamines or similar stimulant compounds, such as Adderall, Vyvanse, and Ritalin, are strictly prohibited, even with a Yakkan Shoumei (medication authorization permit). These laws are strictly enforced, and foreigners being arrested for possessing prescribed medication with these substances has been the subject of high-profile cases in Japan before.

"They are strictly prohibited there and this was probably a very good decision. Others have been jailed for unknowingly bringing them in," @nikki.spindel affirmed Dani's difficult choice. "This is why I tell people to THOROUGHLY research the laws of a country BEFORE TRAVEL!!!!!! Nothing worse than being jailed abroad!" @illuminaughty94 sagely warned.

Even so, people were still understanding about Dani's oversight. "It's crazy that everyone is blaming you for not doing research. This wouldn’t have even been a thought that crossed my mind lol," empathized @godspeeedx. With Adderall and similar medications being so widely prescribed in the US for ADHD and other related conditions, many American visitors to Japan may not even question the legality of their medications.

Those who use these medications have a difficult decision to make if they plan to visit Japan. These stimulants are very effective at managing the symptoms of ADHD, and going without these medications can be debilitating for some. However, it's not worth the risk of an arrest and a potential international incident. Ultimately, some potential visitors may need consider whether they can do without these medications for a brief time, or write off a visit to Japan altogether.

Daniel Gurecky
4d ago

Also, even if your prescription meds are allowed. You can only bring in a 30-day supply. You need to do research if going overseas. Every country has items you can't bring into them. I mean, chewing gum is illegal in Singapore.

