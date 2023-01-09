ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

New York Jets 7-round mock draft 1.0

By Billy Riccette
 4 days ago
The offseason has officially begun for the New York Jets, meaning mock drafts will be all the rage up until the Jets actually make their selection on April 27 in Kansas City.

The Jets will have the No. 13 pick in the first round, a good opportunity to land another strong player to join what has so far been a very good 2022 class.

Mock Draft Monday is always a fun exercise across the interwebs, so let’s bring that back here, starting with a seven-round mock draft using the simulator from Pro Football Focus. Let’s get started and be sure to drop your mock draft results as well.

No. 13 - Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

All the talk will be about the Jets needing a quarterback this offseason, but it’s more likely they will go after a veteran quarterback and could also draft a developmental option in the middle rounds.

Whoever the quarterback is in 2023 still needs protection up front and the Jets are in position to land one of the top offensive tackles in the draft. It’s no secret the offensive line was a major disappointment this season and needs major re-working in the offseason.

The hope is Mekhi Becton can return to full strength, but he has essentially missed two full seasons now due to injury. The Jets need a body at left tackle and Broderick Jones has the look of a long-term left tackle. He moves very well for his size and has been a huge piece to Georgia going for a second straight national title Monday night.

The Jets would need to do more work, but a player like Jones would be a great start to the rebuild.

No. 44 - Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Sanders transferred to Arkansas this season and vastly expanded his game. After showcasing good pass-rushing skills at Alabama, Sanders became the heart of the Razorbacks’ defense at middle linebacker.

Sanders is a player that can move all over the field and give the Jets a rangy linebacker that can also get after the quarterback on third down. The Jets will likely have holes to fill at linebacker with decisions to make on C.J. Mosley and Kwon Alexanders, among others, so there will be snaps available for a player the caliber of Sanders.

No. 76 - Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

It was a disappointing season for the pairing of Lamarcus Joyner and Jordan Whitehead, as the Jets were frequently beat deep down the middle. Tackling was also an issue.

Brandon Joseph didn’t post an eye-popping number of tackles in 2022 — 30 tackles in ten games — but he has recorded at least one interception in each of the past three seasons, including six in 2020 while at Northwestern and did record 79 tackles in 2021. Quarterbacks also had a rating of just 70.7 when targeting Joseph in 2022.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

