Purdue handles Nebraska at home behind a Loyer career-game and another Zach Edey double-double. The one game home losing streak is over. After being stunned by Rutgers the last time Purdue took to Keady Court the Boilers made sure there would be no second straight upset. From a Fletcher Loyer three 20 seconds into the game to a Fletcher Loyer three with 41 seconds left, the Boilermakers were in full control throughout against Nebraska, earning a wire-to-wire 73-55 win over the same Cornhusker team that took them to overtime a month ago.

