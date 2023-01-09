ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tree kills woman in Fall City during Monday’s windstorm

Strong winds in Fall City turned deadly Monday morning after Eastside Fire and Rescue crews responded to a report of a tree that had fallen on a woman in her 50s. “We had a tree that impacted the person here on the property and that person was struck fatally by the tree,” said Kathryn Breault of Eastside Fire and Rescue. She said crews tried to save the woman when they got there.
FALL CITY, WA
myeverettnews.com

Afternoon Commute In Everett Slowed For Emergency Road Repair

Editor’s update 7:30 PM: WSDOT says all lanes reopened at 7:15 PM but huge backups remained on all northbound lanes into Everett as well as side streets. No word on how many vehicles were damaged by the broken concrete panel. Editor’s Update 5:15PM, Here’s a look at the WSDOT...
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Avalanche Warning issued for the Cascades, US 2 closed east of Stevens Pass

The heavy snow that fell in the Cascades Thursday morning has turned to rain, creating a high avalanche danger in the mountains. An Avalanche Warning is in effect for the west slopes of the Cascades from the Canadian border to King County until at least 6 p.m. Thursday. The warning includes the mountains in the Mount Bakes area, highway 542, Highway 20 west and the Mountain Loop Highway.
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

One dead after Lake Stevens police shooting

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — What began as a carjacking in the Frontier Village shopping center in Lake Stevens ended in a deadly police shooting on Friday. The carjacking was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the shopping center, according to investigators. The suspect drove south on Highway 9 and police pursued.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
KOMO News

Atmospheric river brings widespread rain to western Washington

SEATTLE, Wash. — Here comes the rain. The first soaking storm of 2023 arrived in western Washington Thursday as an atmospheric river brought widespread rain to the region. Thursday will be soggy, with steady, moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds across the region through Friday. KOMO News Meteorologist Kristin Clark said the steady rain is expected to tapper off to a trickle on Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Puget Sound region hit with five shootings in 24 hours

The Puget Sound area got hit with five shootings on Thursday, two of them deadly. One person was shot at a Renton grocery store, and a short time later, an employee of a Kia dealership was shot in his workplace parking lot. The person shot in Renton was hit several...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Amtrak to add 2nd trip between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C.

SEATTLE — Amtrak is adding a second round-trip train to Vancouver, B.C. March 7, restoring full service on the Cascades line to pre-pandemic levels. The company notified the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation of the trip this week. Amtrak also told the agencies that it plans to increase the daily number of trips between Seattle and Portland from four to six beginning in fall 2023.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Pilot hurt after small plane crash near Yelm airport

YELM, Wash. - A pilot was hurt Thursday morning after a small plane crash in Yelm, deputies said. The crash happened near Aero Lane Southeast, which is next to the Western Airpark Airport. Thurston County deputies said the pilot is an 83-year-old man who walked away with minor injuries. The...
YELM, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Car with baby in back seat stolen in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — A car with a baby in its back seat has been stolen in Everett. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the car was stolen from the 11800 block of Fourth Avenue West. The vehicle is a 1990 blue Toyota Celica with Washington license #810XTC. Anyone...
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Child found in Everett, police looking to reunite with family

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office has found a child and is working to reunite him with his family. The child was found near the 12400 block of Admiralty Way in south Everett. Officers say that he is non-verbal and have not been able to identify him with any nearby schools.
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

2-day-old baby found in Bremerton home was suffering withdrawals

A days-old infant is receiving care after the newborn was found going through withdrawals at a home in Bremerton. According to the Bremerton Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 1600 block of 4th Street on Wednesday for an "unknown problem." A person at the home told police...
BREMERTON, WA
KOMO News

Suspected carjacker killed in 'altercation' with Lake Stevens police

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — A man was killed in a shooting involving police on Friday in Lake Stevens, police said. Lake Stevens police officers were called to the Frontier Village shopping center around 11:30 a.m., for reports of a carjacking, according to Nathan Fabia, a Mukilteo police officer who is also the spokesperson for the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team, a law enforcement group that leads investigations into police use of force.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Deceased woman found in Lynnwood parking lot identified

LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 10—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jacqueline J. Buchan, 76, of Everett who was found deceased in a parked car in a Lynnwood parking lot on Wednesday, December 21. The cause of death was environmental hypothermia, and it was ruled accidental. Lynnwood Police Officers...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KOMO News

3 people injured in multiple shootings in south King County, suspect detained

RENTON, Wash. — Three people were injured in multiple shootings that occurred in south King County Thursday afternoon. The first shooting was reported at 1:26 p.m. in the area of 64 Rainier Avenue South in Renton. A man was found inside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body, according to Renton police.
RENTON, WA

