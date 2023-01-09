Read full article on original website
COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for ImmunocompromisedBR RogersSeattle, WA
WA Woman Sentenced to Prison For Stealing Flood Control TaxesTaxBuzzEnumclaw, WA
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
KOMO News
Landslide danger remains a concern near Bolt Creek fire burn scar due to heavy rain
INDEX, Wash. — Many areas in western Washington are under threat of landslides due to the heavy rain that's been dumping on the region Thursday. King and Snohomish county officials are warning residents to be aware of the threat, especially for people living in historically slide prone areas. “The...
KATU.com
Out-of-control tractor-trailer with 50K load crashes into Puget Sound
KITSAP CO., Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said a driver is okay after their truck lost its brakes and ended up underwater Wednesday. The driver was hauling a 50,000-pound load when the truck lost its brakes while driving down E. Main St in Manchester. He told deputies...
Tree kills woman in Fall City during Monday’s windstorm
Strong winds in Fall City turned deadly Monday morning after Eastside Fire and Rescue crews responded to a report of a tree that had fallen on a woman in her 50s. “We had a tree that impacted the person here on the property and that person was struck fatally by the tree,” said Kathryn Breault of Eastside Fire and Rescue. She said crews tried to save the woman when they got there.
myeverettnews.com
Afternoon Commute In Everett Slowed For Emergency Road Repair
Editor’s update 7:30 PM: WSDOT says all lanes reopened at 7:15 PM but huge backups remained on all northbound lanes into Everett as well as side streets. No word on how many vehicles were damaged by the broken concrete panel. Editor’s Update 5:15PM, Here’s a look at the WSDOT...
KOMO News
Avalanche Warning issued for the Cascades, US 2 closed east of Stevens Pass
The heavy snow that fell in the Cascades Thursday morning has turned to rain, creating a high avalanche danger in the mountains. An Avalanche Warning is in effect for the west slopes of the Cascades from the Canadian border to King County until at least 6 p.m. Thursday. The warning includes the mountains in the Mount Bakes area, highway 542, Highway 20 west and the Mountain Loop Highway.
Windstorm topples trees, closes highways, cuts power to thousands
After a similar windstorm cut power to thousands last week, another windstorm hit the area, toppling trees that blocked roads and cut power to thousands of customers. In addition to trees falling onto highways and power lines, a tree fell onto a woman in Fall City Monday morning, killing her, according to Eastside Fire & Rescue.
One dead after Lake Stevens police shooting
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — What began as a carjacking in the Frontier Village shopping center in Lake Stevens ended in a deadly police shooting on Friday. The carjacking was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the shopping center, according to investigators. The suspect drove south on Highway 9 and police pursued.
Bellevue sues school in connection with landslide that wiped out Somerset home
BELLEVUE, Wash. — After a water main break and subsequent landslide knocked a house off its foundation, causing it to partially collapse in Bellevue’s Somerset neighborhood last year, the city of Bellevue is now suing a school that owns the property where a troublesome water pipe is located.
KOMO News
Atmospheric river brings widespread rain to western Washington
SEATTLE, Wash. — Here comes the rain. The first soaking storm of 2023 arrived in western Washington Thursday as an atmospheric river brought widespread rain to the region. Thursday will be soggy, with steady, moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds across the region through Friday. KOMO News Meteorologist Kristin Clark said the steady rain is expected to tapper off to a trickle on Friday.
MyNorthwest.com
Puget Sound region hit with five shootings in 24 hours
The Puget Sound area got hit with five shootings on Thursday, two of them deadly. One person was shot at a Renton grocery store, and a short time later, an employee of a Kia dealership was shot in his workplace parking lot. The person shot in Renton was hit several...
KOMO News
Woman likely killed while moving cars in her South Hill driveway
SOUTH HILL, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said a woman was likely killed while she was moving cars in the driveway outside of her home in South Hill Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to the home in the 7800 block of 165th St Ct E around 6 a.m....
KOMO News
Amtrak to add 2nd trip between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C.
SEATTLE — Amtrak is adding a second round-trip train to Vancouver, B.C. March 7, restoring full service on the Cascades line to pre-pandemic levels. The company notified the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation of the trip this week. Amtrak also told the agencies that it plans to increase the daily number of trips between Seattle and Portland from four to six beginning in fall 2023.
q13fox.com
Pilot hurt after small plane crash near Yelm airport
YELM, Wash. - A pilot was hurt Thursday morning after a small plane crash in Yelm, deputies said. The crash happened near Aero Lane Southeast, which is next to the Western Airpark Airport. Thurston County deputies said the pilot is an 83-year-old man who walked away with minor injuries. The...
Car with baby in back seat stolen in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. — A car with a baby in its back seat has been stolen in Everett. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the car was stolen from the 11800 block of Fourth Avenue West. The vehicle is a 1990 blue Toyota Celica with Washington license #810XTC. Anyone...
Non-verbal boy found in Everett reunited with family
EVERETT, Wash. — A non-verbal boy who was found in south Everett on Friday has been reunited with his family, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies originally found the child near the 12400 block of Admiralty Way. ©2023 Cox Media Group.
MyNorthwest.com
Child found in Everett, police looking to reunite with family
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office has found a child and is working to reunite him with his family. The child was found near the 12400 block of Admiralty Way in south Everett. Officers say that he is non-verbal and have not been able to identify him with any nearby schools.
KOMO News
2-day-old baby found in Bremerton home was suffering withdrawals
A days-old infant is receiving care after the newborn was found going through withdrawals at a home in Bremerton. According to the Bremerton Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 1600 block of 4th Street on Wednesday for an "unknown problem." A person at the home told police...
KOMO News
Suspected carjacker killed in 'altercation' with Lake Stevens police
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — A man was killed in a shooting involving police on Friday in Lake Stevens, police said. Lake Stevens police officers were called to the Frontier Village shopping center around 11:30 a.m., for reports of a carjacking, according to Nathan Fabia, a Mukilteo police officer who is also the spokesperson for the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team, a law enforcement group that leads investigations into police use of force.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Deceased woman found in Lynnwood parking lot identified
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 10—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jacqueline J. Buchan, 76, of Everett who was found deceased in a parked car in a Lynnwood parking lot on Wednesday, December 21. The cause of death was environmental hypothermia, and it was ruled accidental. Lynnwood Police Officers...
KOMO News
3 people injured in multiple shootings in south King County, suspect detained
RENTON, Wash. — Three people were injured in multiple shootings that occurred in south King County Thursday afternoon. The first shooting was reported at 1:26 p.m. in the area of 64 Rainier Avenue South in Renton. A man was found inside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body, according to Renton police.
