Trial for Winnebago mom accused of medically abusing children moved to March

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The case of a local woman accused of medically abusing her children will now be heard in a Winnebago County courtroom this spring.

Kathryn Williams will face a bench trial on March 27 in front of Judge Debra Schafer.

Williams, 53, is charged with 24 offenses, including two counts of attempted murder and eight counts of aggravated battery to a child.

The trial was initially set for Jan. 6 at the Winnebago County Courthouse but a fire set last November in a stairwell kept the building closed for two months.

Prosecutors say that between March 7, 2007 and Aug. 30, 2018, Williams subjected her two children, then 13 and 11, to medical procedures they did not need. Treatment included surgeries, medication and hospice care .

According to charging documents, one of the children was unnecessarily confined to a bed and wheelchair, which caused permanent tendon damage. Based on the inaccurately reported information, the child relied on an ileostomy bag, prosecutors say.

Williams’ attorney, Shelton Green, said in a previous report that the children were born with serious medical problems, and that everything his client told doctors over the years was accurate, and the treatments were needed.

“They were in home care due to their extreme medical conditions,” Green said after a court hearing last year. “Independent nurses, teachers—several different types of people— would come into the home and teach them and take care of them. They also reported the seizures, extreme stomach pain, (and) the (children’s) inability to keep food down and the inability to eat.”

Christopher Williams, Kathryn’s husband, initially faced similar charges. The 51-year-old’s case, however, is no longer listed in Winnebago County records.

Kathryn Williams’ trial will be held in Courtroom 317.

