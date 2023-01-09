ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bend Planning Commissioner Wilson Appointed to King County Superior Court

North Bend Planning Commissioner, Coreen Wilson, has been appointed to the King County Superior Court, replacing Judge Douglass North. Governor Jay Inslee announced the appointment in December, acknowledging her extensive civil trial experience and leadership in using hybrid technology in the courtroom. Wilson is an engaged member of the North...
