The True Crime Community on TikTok Is Attacking the Families of the Idaho Murder VictimsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
q13fox.com
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger trades intensity for fear in 2nd court appearance: body language expert
MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old Ph.D. student accused of ambushing four University of Idaho undergrads in their sleep with a knife in November, traded a look of intensity for one of fear when he entered court for a status conference Thursday, according to a leading body language expert.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders suspect made ‘every mistake’ possible, former FBI investigator says
MOSCOW, Idaho - It's been two months since four college students were brutally murdered in Moscow, Idaho— and, with all eyes on Bryan Kohberger, crime experts are making known the suspect's glaringly obvious missteps. Law enforcement experts were on the FOX News program ‘Moscow Murders: Convicting a Killer,’ where...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger will challenge evidence, lawyer says
MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger returned to an Idaho courtroom Thursday and said through his attorney that he plans to challenge the evidence against him at a preliminary hearing. Kohberger, 28, wearing an orange jail-issue jumpsuit, had a slouch in his walk as he entered the Latah County courtroom one...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders trial: Bryan Kohberger to face preliminary hearing in June
The man charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students will have a preliminary hearing in late June, when prosecutors will try to show a judge that they have enough evidence to justify the felony charges. Bryan Kohberger waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing during a Thursday morning status conference in Moscow, Idaho.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders trial: What to expect from Bryan Kohberger's court hearing set for Thursday
MOSCOW, Idaho - The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students is expected to be back in court Thursday morning. Bryan Kohberger, 28, faces four counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen. He also faces one county of burglary for entering their home.
q13fox.com
