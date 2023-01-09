ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

q13fox.com

Idaho murders trial: Bryan Kohberger to face preliminary hearing in June

The man charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students will have a preliminary hearing in late June, when prosecutors will try to show a judge that they have enough evidence to justify the felony charges. Bryan Kohberger waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing during a Thursday morning status conference in Moscow, Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
q13fox.com

Maryland girl finds Megalodon tooth along Calvert County beach

CALVERT COUNTY, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - A young Maryland girl was searching for fossils on Christmas Day when she found a Megalodon tooth along a Calvert County beach. The Calvert Marine Museum shared the discovery on Facebook as Molly brought her discovery to the paleontology department. Molly also shared...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
q13fox.com

California braces for MORE rain

California is bracing for another round of rain this weekend. Residents are still trying to clean up after storms that killed at at least 19 people.
CALIFORNIA STATE
q13fox.com

Proposed bill to protect WA reproductive health care providers from other states' penalties

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A proposed bill aims to protect Washington reproductive health care providers from penalties imposed by other states. Senate Bill 5260 and its companion House Bill 1286 will allow employers to recover damages if a judgment is entered against it in another state. The bill was filed by Sen. Karen Keiser (D-Des Moines) and Rep. Liz Berry (D-Seattle).
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Meet the new CEO of 'WA Trails Association'!

It's no secret, Washington state boasts miles and miles of beautiful trails. This morning we introduce you to the person who was just appointed to help maintain what makes the great outdoors so special.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Atmospheric river hits Western Washington Thursday and Friday

Seattle - An atmospheric river is taking aim at the Pacific Northwest Thursday and Friday, bringing heavy rain and gusty wind at times to Western Washington. Temperatures will be mild today, making it into the mid 50s. We will be keeping an eye on some of our area rivers prone to flooding during atmospheric river events. The Skokomish River near Potlatch is expected to hit moderate flood stage Thursday afternoon.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Atmospheric river event returns to Western Washington

SEATTLE - After enjoying gorgeous weather Tuesday, we're tracking the return of an "atmospheric river" event in Western Washington. This corridor of moist air will trigger heavy rain around the region tonight through Friday. Highs today will reach the low to mid 50s. You can plan on several hours of...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tracking landslide dangers in Cascades

Heavy downpours will continue into Friday. It will start to let up some, turning to showers throughout the day. With so much rain area rivers will rise, the landslide risk becomes elevated, along with the threat for avalanches.
CASCADES, VA
q13fox.com

Atmospheric river moves on, drier weekend ahead

Seattle - An atmospheric river will continue to impact Western Washington Friday, bringing rain and breezy wind. Rain has been impressive over the past 24 hours over the Olympic Peninsula, totaling 4 to 6 inches in the higher elevations. Rain could be heavy at times Friday with mild temperatures, in...
WASHINGTON STATE

