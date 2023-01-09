Read full article on original website
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news
When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, they’ll be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovaloa as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out on Wednesday because Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Colin Cowherd Makes His Six NFL Playoff Bets For Wildcard Weekend
Watch Colin Cowherd make his six betting picks for the upcoming NFL Wild Card games. Ravens at Bengals (CIN -10) I like the Ravens, it's now at -10. They've given Joe burrow issues and I do not like having to face a team back-to-back. Cincinnati's better, there's no question but this series and Baltimore culture made Brady earn every win, made Peyton earn every playoff win, they're built for this stuff. The line is ten, I have to take the Ravens."
Colin Cowherd Gives a Cautionary Tale on Justin Fields' NFL Future
Colin Cowherd: “60/40, I think it’s going to work with Justin Fields. But he, Trey Lance, Zach Wilson, I don’t think they’re gifted enough to overcome nonsense. Mac Jones, the minute he doesn’t have the right coach he regresses badly, he’s not gifted enough to overcome a bad coordinator. My concern with Justin Fields is we’re falling in love with the ‘spectacular’ and the highlights, but that is a small part of quarterback play, you get about two of those a game. We did this for Cam Newton for years, his footwork never got better, his mechanics regressed, but like twice a game Cam Newton did something you couldn’t take your eyes off it. Folks, a lot of movie trailers are amazing… They’re 60 seconds. Very rarely is a movie amazing, that’s two hours and ten minutes. I ‘think’ Justin Fields is going to work, but we all like to fall in love with highlights. That is like 5% of quarterback play. Is Justin Fields going to audible you out of trouble? Is he going to audible you into yards? Is his footwork getting better? Reading the field? Are his mechanics stabilized? The answer may be ‘yes’ to all of these. It’s 60/40 I think it will work, but I still want to see 17 more games. It’s going to take more time with him and I can’t trust this organization, they can’t build up offense. I think they need to move down, get more picks and current players mostly on offense, give him 17 more games, and then make a decision.” (Full Segment Above)
NFL Announces Neutral Site For AFC Championship Game If Necessary
Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the AFC Championship Game as a neutral site if necessary, the National Football League announced on Thursday (January 12). The league's owners previously approved a resolution last Friday (January 6) to adjust the AFC postseason format if needed following the decision to cancel the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals in which Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.
