3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The People's Favorite Restaurant Located In Mentor Closed Permanently After 34 Years In BusinessMadocMentor, OH
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Insider On Playoff Changes: Bengals Got ‘Short End Of Stick At Every Turn’
CINCINNATI — NFL insider Mike Florio brought up the divisional round "inequities" facing the Bengals if they and the Bills win this weekend. Cincinnati has to travel to play Buffalo, even though they were leading the Monday Night Football game, that had they won, would've given them home-field advantage over the Bills next weekend.
Wichita Eagle
Bears 2022 Final Report Card: A No-Win Situation
Bears running back David Montgomery tried summing up the season past in the locker room just after they finished 3-14. He came up with a rather succinct description of 2022. Montgomery didn't want to elaborate when asked. One word sufficed. The Bears will carry a franchise-record 10-game losing streak into...
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Wichita Eagle
From Andy Reid to ‘Arrowhead East’ and Kelces, Chiefs-Eagles would be enticing matchup
On their endlessly entertaining “New Heights” podcast this week, the Brothers Kelce basked in their teams’ perches entering the NFL postseason. “Number 1 seeds across the board, baby!” Travis Kelce, the Chiefs tight end, said. Or “Double No. 1s,” as Eagles center Jason chimed in....
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys EXCLUSIVE: Emmitt Smith Questions Dallas ‘Details’ and Super Bowl Odds
DALLAS - Hall-of-Fame running back Emmitt Smith doesn't take much lightly. The three-time Super Bowl champion's perseverance is evident in his roles as a husband, father, real estate developer and even "Dancing with the Stars'' champion. Smith is multi-faceted; but it's his attention to detail that allowed him to do...
Wichita Eagle
Joe Burrow Names NFL’s Top Cornerback: ‘I Think He’s The Best’
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has faced plenty of great defenders during his three NFL seasons. The 26-year-old revealed his two top cornerbacks in the NFL during a recent appearance on the Colin Cowherd Podcast. Burrow believes Broncos star cornerback Patrick Surtain II is the leagues top cornerback.
Wichita Eagle
How far Must the 49ers Advance in the Playoffs to be Viewed as a Success?
The playoffs have finally arrived for the San Francisco 49ers. What looked like a season that could've been dead in the water once Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot, turned into one where Super Bowl contention is very much alive with Brock Purdy. The 49ers should feel very fortunate that they have Purdy. Teams having a strong third-string quarterback who is a rookie doesn't happen. Just ask the Dolphins who are trotting out their own rookie third-stringer in Skylar Thompson.
Wichita Eagle
Colts Complete a Pair of Interviews for Head Coach
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Thursday they had completed interviews for their vacant head coach position with Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Evero was one of the lone-bright spots for the Broncos this season who like the Colts, failed wildly relative...
Wichita Eagle
Final Vikings-Giants Injury Report: Garrett Bradbury, Harrison Smith, Kene Nwangwu
Vikings center Garrett Bradbury had a successful week of practice and is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's wild card round playoff game against the Giants. He'll make his return to the starting lineup after missing the last five games of the regular season with a back injury. Three...
Wichita Eagle
Joe Burrow Gives His Thoughts On Ravens Coin Flip Scenario
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made his scheduled appearance on The Colin Cowherd Podcast and commented on the coin flip debate that Cincinnati got the short end of. The Bengals would've had to conduct a coin toss with the Ravens for home-field advantage this coming weekend if they...
Wichita Eagle
Giants Sign Receiver James Washington to Practice Squad
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants are planning to sign receiver James Washington to their practice squad, per a report by The Record. The Steelers initially drafted the 26-year-old Washington in the second round of the 2018 draft following a successful career at Oklahoma State, where he recorded 226 receptions for 4,472 yards (19.8 per catch) and 39 touchdowns in four years.
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars vs. Chargers: 5 Pressing Questions on Wild Card Matchup
The Jacksonville Jaguars are just a day away from one of the biggest home games in franchise history: hosting the Los Angeles Chargers at TIAA Bank Field for a Wild Card showdown. To preview this week's pivotal tilt, we spoke to Charger Report's Nicholas Cothrelto get his insight on the...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Sean Payton Reluctant to ‘Tie His Future’ to Russell Wilson
It's one of the big questions surrounding the Denver Broncos' pivotal 2023 offseason, and it underlines every head-coaching interview the team hosts. On December 27, Broncos GM George Paton professed his, and the team's, belief that Wilson is "fixable." Not everyone is so convinced, however. And as the most coveted...
Wichita Eagle
CBS Sports: Buccaneers Shock Cowboys in Wild Card Round
The 2022 NFL playoffs are finally here. After a bumpy regular season, the Bucs were able to sneak into the playoffs after winning the NFC South and are set to play the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round on Monday Night Football. The matchup is a rematch of the opening game of the season that saw Tampa Bay go into Dallas and come out with a 19-3 victory.
Wichita Eagle
Texans Draft Next Franchise QB, Fortify DL in Latest NFL Mock
With their season officially over, the Houston Texans must now turn their attention towards the offseason and perhaps most importantly, the 2023 NFL draft. Despite missing out on the No. 1 overall pick after a 32-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18, the Texans still have two picks in the first round due to their trade of former Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns.
Wichita Eagle
Vikings vs. Giants Predictions: Who Wins This Rematch in the Wild Card Round?
For the second time in three weeks, the Vikings are hosting the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium. This time, the stakes are a bit higher. Sunday's game is a winner-go-home playoff matchup. When these teams met in Week 16, the Vikings squeezed out a 27-24 win on a...
Wichita Eagle
Sean McVay $100 Million Choice - He’s Staying
That will have to wait another year. The Super Bowl-winning Rams coach has decided to keep working rather than take a break and go in TV, per multiple reports. McVay recently told his assistants that they can seek other employment, and in his own media visits has given cryptic responses about his future …
