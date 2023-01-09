ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
States With the Lowest Holocaust Awareness

By Angelo Young
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UoKeq_0k8XKVCI00 If you answered that it was the largest Nazi concentration and extermination camp, which operated in Poland from 1940 to 1945, then congratulations, you are among a majority of Americans who have at least some rudimentary awareness of the Holocaust. ( These are 25 infamous Nazi concentration camps .)

But according to a survey conducted in 2020, the number of poll respondents who couldn’t name one of the 24 major concentration camps (as listed by the Jewish Virtual Library) that operated prior to and through World War II ranges from 21% in Wisconsin to 56% in Mississippi.

In the same survey, between 47% of Wisconsinites and 69% of Arkansans said they weren’t aware that six million Jews were exterminated in the Holocaust. Furthermore, a sizable number of Americans who said they were aware of the Holocaust vastly underestimated the number of Jews who were murdered by at least two-thirds.

These Americans are also likely unaware that millions of non-Jews were also victims of the deadliest and longest-running genocide in human history, which took place from 1933, when the Dachau concentration camp in Southern Germany opened, to the end of World War II in 1945. ( These horrifying images of Nazi death camps .)

“We need to understand why we aren’t doing better in educating a younger generation about the Holocaust and the lessons of the past,” said Gideon Taylor, head of the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, when the survey was released.

To determine the states with the lowest Holocaust awareness, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data from 2020 U.S. Millennial and Gen Z Holocaust Knowledge and Awareness Survey conducted by Schoen Cooperman Research . States were ranked based on the percentage of surveyed adults between the ages of 18 and 39 who had definitely heard about the Holocaust; could name at least one concentration camp, death camp, or ghetto; and knew that 6 million Jews were killed by the Nazis.

Click here to see the states with the lowest Holocaust awareness

Supplemental data on the percentage of adults who have seen Holocaust denial or distortion on social media or elsewhere online and the percentage of adults who have seen Nazi symbols in their community or on social media in the past five years also came from Schoen Cooperman Research and was published by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany . Data on total population came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey and are one-year estimates.

Among the ten most populous U.S. states (home to more than half of the country) the share of the population with low Holocaust awareness ranges from 20% in Florida to 31% in Pennsylvania. As many as 58% of people in Texas are exposed to online Holocaust denial while 67% of New York state residents have been exposed to Nazi symbols in the past five years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rbBnX_0k8XKVCI00

50. Wisconsin
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 42%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 46% (21st lowest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 53% (16th lowest)
> Total population: 5.9 million (20th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tR7sV_0k8XKVCI00

49. Minnesota
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 37%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 46% (21st lowest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 60% (9th highest)
> Total population: 5.7 million (22nd largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XjSVF_0k8XKVCI00

48. Massachusetts
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 35%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 56% (6th highest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 56% (25th highest)
> Total population: 7.0 million (15th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OlHbB_0k8XKVCI00

47. Maine
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 32%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 43% (9th lowest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 51% (8th lowest)
> Total population: 1.4 million (9th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hbdLw_0k8XKVCI00

46. Nebraska
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 31%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 43% (9th lowest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 52% (14th lowest)
> Total population: 2.0 million (14th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23q3SI_0k8XKVCI00

45. Kansas
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 31%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 49% (19th highest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 53% (16th lowest)
> Total population: 2.9 million (16th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X9CLW_0k8XKVCI00

44. Pennsylvania
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 31%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 52% (12th highest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 57% (21st highest)
> Total population: 13.0 million (5th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kjPcU_0k8XKVCI00

43. Wyoming
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 29%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 48% (25th highest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 56% (25th highest)
> Total population: 578,803 (the smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VTyFS_0k8XKVCI00

42. Vermont
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 29%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 43% (9th lowest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 52% (14th lowest)
> Total population: 645,570 (2nd smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k6oRr_0k8XKVCI00

41. North Dakota
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 29%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 44% (14th lowest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 45% (2nd lowest)
> Total population: 774,948 (4th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=095OrY_0k8XKVCI00

40. Montana
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 29%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 49% (19th highest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 55% (21st lowest)
> Total population: 1.1 million (8th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tw5zT_0k8XKVCI00

39. Idaho
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 29%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 43% (9th lowest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 58% (17th highest)
> Total population: 1.9 million (13th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dHeJ5_0k8XKVCI00

38. Iowa
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 29%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 51% (15th highest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 52% (14th lowest)
> Total population: 3.2 million (20th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xrKCf_0k8XKVCI00

37. Virginia
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 29%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 52% (12th highest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 57% (21st highest)
> Total population: 8.6 million (12th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Moh32_0k8XKVCI00

36. South Dakota
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 28%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 44% (14th lowest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 63% (5th highest)
> Total population: 895,376 (5th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=339ZBv_0k8XKVCI00

35. New Mexico
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 28%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 43% (9th lowest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 60% (9th highest)
> Total population: 2.1 million (15th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VYhR6_0k8XKVCI00

34. Utah
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 28%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 49% (19th highest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 52% (14th lowest)
> Total population: 3.3 million (21st smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cqr6o_0k8XKVCI00

33. Colorado
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 28%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 61% (the highest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 63% (5th highest)
> Total population: 5.8 million (21st largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1twXSh_0k8XKVCI00

32. New Jersey
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 28%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 54% (8th highest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 56% (25th highest)
> Total population: 9.3 million (11th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qp3Sx_0k8XKVCI00

31. Oregon
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 27%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 54% (8th highest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 61% (8th highest)
> Total population: 4.2 million (24th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38116x_0k8XKVCI00

30. Kentucky
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 27%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 49% (19th highest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 56% (25th highest)
> Total population: 4.5 million (25th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nKK6E_0k8XKVCI00

29. South Carolina
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 27%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 49% (19th highest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 55% (21st lowest)
> Total population: 5.2 million (23rd largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yce7Y_0k8XKVCI00

28. Indiana
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 27%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 52% (12th highest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 58% (17th highest)
> Total population: 6.8 million (17th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16YYou_0k8XKVCI00

27. Michigan
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 27%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 53% (10th highest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 55% (21st lowest)
> Total population: 10.1 million (10th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RGmo0_0k8XKVCI00

26. New Hampshire
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 26%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 47% (24th lowest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 52% (14th lowest)
> Total population: 1.4 million (10th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wUJOE_0k8XKVCI00

25. Nevada
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 26%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 56% (6th highest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 70% (the highest)
> Total population: 3.1 million (19th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WoPa3_0k8XKVCI00

24. Connecticut
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 26%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 47% (24th lowest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 58% (17th highest)
> Total population: 3.6 million (22nd smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46XgWi_0k8XKVCI00

23. West Virginia
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 25%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 48% (25th highest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 59% (12th highest)
> Total population: 1.8 million (12th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bgHFg_0k8XKVCI00

22. Washington
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 25%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 58% (2nd highest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 63% (5th highest)
> Total population: 7.7 million (13th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kA3NQ_0k8XKVCI00

21. North Carolina
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 25%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 38% (3rd lowest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 48% (5th lowest)
> Total population: 10.6 million (9th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13OOCH_0k8XKVCI00

20. California
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 25%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 47% (24th lowest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 60% (9th highest)
> Total population: 39.2 million (the largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Pkf4_0k8XKVCI00

19. Rhode Island
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 24%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 50% (16th highest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 56% (25th highest)
> Total population: 1.1 million (7th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hsp6f_0k8XKVCI00

18. Oklahoma
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 24%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 49% (19th highest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 59% (12th highest)
> Total population: 4.0 million (23rd smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VyWSm_0k8XKVCI00

17. Alabama
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 24%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 45% (18th lowest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 51% (8th lowest)
> Total population: 5.0 million (24th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V5HjS_0k8XKVCI00

16. Missouri
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 24%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 45% (18th lowest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 59% (12th highest)
> Total population: 6.2 million (18th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39CFmD_0k8XKVCI00

15. Tennessee
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 24%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 45% (18th lowest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 57% (21st highest)
> Total population: 7.0 million (16th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iI3Tz_0k8XKVCI00

14. Ohio
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 24%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 50% (16th highest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 59% (12th highest)
> Total population: 11.8 million (7th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08cfyo_0k8XKVCI00

13. Arizona
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 23%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 46% (21st lowest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 64% (3rd highest)
> Total population: 7.3 million (14th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KVphe_0k8XKVCI00

12. Illinois
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 23%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 53% (10th highest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 57% (21st highest)
> Total population: 12.7 million (6th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xieIs_0k8XKVCI00

11. Texas
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 23%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 58% (2nd highest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 64% (3rd highest)
> Total population: 29.5 million (2nd largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14UhS5_0k8XKVCI00

10. Alaska
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 22%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 44% (14th lowest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 59% (12th highest)
> Total population: 732,673 (3rd smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hdv3q_0k8XKVCI00

9. Delaware
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 22%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 44% (14th lowest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 44% (the lowest)
> Total population: 1.0 million (6th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PFxEc_0k8XKVCI00

8. Maryland
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 22%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 50% (16th highest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 54% (18th lowest)
> Total population: 6.2 million (19th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oeGE8_0k8XKVCI00

7. New York
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 22%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 57% (4th highest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 67% (2nd highest)
> Total population: 19.8 million (4th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cviok_0k8XKVCI00

6. Hawaii
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 21%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 38% (3rd lowest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 50% (6th lowest)
> Total population: 1.4 million (11th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mj1RO_0k8XKVCI00

5. Louisiana
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 21%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 40% (4th lowest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 48% (5th lowest)
> Total population: 4.6 million (25th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KwiLS_0k8XKVCI00

4. Georgia
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 21%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 44% (14th lowest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 52% (14th lowest)
> Total population: 10.8 million (8th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aklqv_0k8XKVCI00

3. Florida
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 20%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 57% (4th highest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 54% (18th lowest)
> Total population: 21.8 million (3rd largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3or8dm_0k8XKVCI00

2. Mississippi
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 18%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 36% (the lowest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 47% (3rd lowest)
> Total population: 2.9 million (17th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0liRdD_0k8XKVCI00

1. Arkansas
> 18-to-39-year-old residents with Holocaust awareness: 17%
> Pop. exposed to online Holocaust denial: 45% (18th lowest)
> Pop. exposed to Nazi symbols 2016-2020: 58% (17th highest)
> Total population: 3.0 million (18th smallest)

Comments / 60

R A Feller
4d ago

The lesson of the Holocaust is not so much about the how Jews are persecuted, as it is about how a rational civilized well-educated population of people could do this too another population of people. This is one of the most important lessons of history: that a charismatic demagogue can inflame a people who feel that they've been treated unfairly to rise up and do the most despicable evil ever. If it happened to them, it can happen to you or your children. We forget this lesson at our own peril.

Reply(7)
24
James Cahoon
4d ago

if more Americans studied this we would not have a socialist movement... we have a socialist movement. so, either they didn't read up on it or they think they can do it better this time... 🤦‍♂️

Reply(4)
9
JT
4d ago

The Jew-ish people got a country and the survivors got reparations and their descendants got additional reparations.Why do we need to remember just one race of people past problems, considering there are Indians and black people who were treated far worse over a longer period of time. Moreover, Their mistreatment happened right here in America not Europe.

Reply(3)
7
