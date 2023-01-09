ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals make decision on Kliff Kingsbury’s future

By Steve DelVecchio
 4 days ago
Aug 8, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury against the Los Angeles Chargers during a preseason game at State Farm Stadium.

The Arizona Cardinals have officially put all of the Kliff Kingsbury speculation to rest.

The Cardinals announced on Monday that they have fired Kingsbury. General manager Steve Keim, who stepped away last month for health reasons, also will not be back.

Kingsbury was under contract with Arizona through 2027 after he signed an extension prior to the season. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the decision to part ways was probably mutual .

The Cardinals are coming off an incredibly disappointing 4-13 season, but the relationship between Kingsbury and Kyler Murray was likely more of an issue for the team than the record. A report last month claimed the coach and quarterback had grown “increasingly distant” and outlined some of the problems the two had .

Kingsbury, 43, was hired by the Cardinals prior to the 2019 season after the coach was fired by Texas Tech. Arizona went 5-11 in Kingsbury’s first year and then improved to 8-8 in 2020 and 11-6 last year. Last season’s record was a bit deceiving, however, as the Cardinals started out 7-0 before going 4-6 down the stretch and losing in the first round of the playoffs.

Kingsbury finishes with a record of 28-37-1 in four seasons with the Cardinals.

