Norfolk, VA

odusports.com

McLaughlin Lifts Monarchs to 84-82 Overtime Win at Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. – Jordan McLaughlin scored with four seconds left in overtime as the Old Dominion women's basketball team grabbed an 84-82 win over Georgia Southern on Thursday night at Hanner Fieldhouse. After the hosts scored the equalizer to knot the game at 82-82 with seven seconds on the...
odusports.com

Men's Basketball Hosts Coastal Carolina Thursday Night

ESPN+ Stream – Coastal Carolina; Marshall. NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion men's basketball team will return to the home floor of Chartway Arena on Thursday night to take on Coastal Carolina in Sun Belt Conference action at 7 p.m. ODU will then close the week out heading to Huntington, West Virginia to face Marshall on Saturday night also at 7 p.m.
