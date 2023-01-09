ESPN+ Stream – Coastal Carolina; Marshall. NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion men's basketball team will return to the home floor of Chartway Arena on Thursday night to take on Coastal Carolina in Sun Belt Conference action at 7 p.m. ODU will then close the week out heading to Huntington, West Virginia to face Marshall on Saturday night also at 7 p.m.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO