Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Lisa Marie Presley's Heart Stopped Several Times In The Hours Leading Up To Her Sudden Death

More details are coming to light in regards to Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death. As OK! reported, the icon passed away at age 54 on Thursday, January 12, after going into cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, Calif., home.According to a new report, the star was "coded multiple times" while at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, where her heart stopped several times.No drugs were found at the scene, and an official cause of death has yet to be determined.The mom-of-four's medical episode unfolded quickly, with her death being confirmed by her mother, Priscilla Presley, just hours after it was revealed...
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Kanye West Marries Yeezy Designer In Private Ceremony

Kanye West reportedly tied the knot with Yeezy designer Bianca Censori two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized at the end of 2022. According to the Daily Mail, the controversial rapper and Censori held a private ceremony and were spotted wearing wedding rings during a recent outing together. The two were spotted grabbing a bite to eat in Beverly Hills. Kanye was pictured wearing the wedding band for the first time last week and sources told the outlet that it symbolizes his commitment to her.
Jeremy Renner's Sister Shares Update On Actor: 'He's A Fighter'

Jeremy Renner is "crushing" it as he continues to recover from a scary snowplow accident earlier this month, according to his family. The Avengers star has been hospitalized since January 1 since reportedly being run over by a 14,000 pound snowplow outside his Reno, Nevada home and sustaining "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" that required emergency surgery. He now remains in stable condition.
