Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Meghan Markle Was Reportedly Offended When She Was "Reprimanded" for Suggesting Kate Middleton Had "Baby Brain"
Although there are still a few days until Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated memoir Spare is available to the public, bombshell tidbits are already dropping left and right. The latest? Promises that the prince will reveal details surrounding an especially epic fight between his wife Meghan Markle and his sister-in-law Kate Middleton.
Lisa Marie Presley's Heart Stopped Several Times In The Hours Leading Up To Her Sudden Death
More details are coming to light in regards to Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death. As OK! reported, the icon passed away at age 54 on Thursday, January 12, after going into cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, Calif., home.According to a new report, the star was "coded multiple times" while at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, where her heart stopped several times.No drugs were found at the scene, and an official cause of death has yet to be determined.The mom-of-four's medical episode unfolded quickly, with her death being confirmed by her mother, Priscilla Presley, just hours after it was revealed...
Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54: Real Cause of Death Tragic After Shocking Comatose
Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has passed away. She was 54 years old. The world was shocked to hear her in comatose on Thursday, January 12, night. But was shocked further to read that she has not survived shortly after. The sole child of the...
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Wealthy man offers pregnant daughter a new car in exchange for canceling her wedding to her unborn baby's father
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend got pregnant shortly after high school graduation. She was understandably anxious and upset because she didn't know how she was going to tell her parents.
Kanye West Marries Yeezy Designer In Private Ceremony
Kanye West reportedly tied the knot with Yeezy designer Bianca Censori two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized at the end of 2022. According to the Daily Mail, the controversial rapper and Censori held a private ceremony and were spotted wearing wedding rings during a recent outing together. The two were spotted grabbing a bite to eat in Beverly Hills. Kanye was pictured wearing the wedding band for the first time last week and sources told the outlet that it symbolizes his commitment to her.
Woman upstages her exes bride by wearing a gorgeous red gown and refusing to leave when the bride asked her to
We have all heard of bridezillas making everyone else miserable regarding virtually everything regarding their big day. But, they are not the only people who can wreak havoc on a couple’s nuptials. Former spouses are notorious for throwing proverbial wrenches into the works.
Jeremy Renner's Sister Shares Update On Actor: 'He's A Fighter'
Jeremy Renner is "crushing" it as he continues to recover from a scary snowplow accident earlier this month, according to his family. The Avengers star has been hospitalized since January 1 since reportedly being run over by a 14,000 pound snowplow outside his Reno, Nevada home and sustaining "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" that required emergency surgery. He now remains in stable condition.
Lisa Marie Presley Dies At 54
(Calabasas, CA) -- Lisa Marie Presley is dead at the age of 54. Her mother confirmed the news in a statement to PEOPLE on Thursday, calling her "the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known." Presley, who is the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, was hospitalized...
