Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJCL
Fire crews in Richmond Hill respond to early-morning explosion; neighbors report homes shaking
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — Fire crews are investigating after an explosion at a home in Richmond Hill. Bryan County Fire & Emergency Services Battalion Chief Sean Curry said the initial call came in at 5:15 a.m. Friday. Curry said two people, who had recently moved into the home, were...
Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Jan. 14 through Friday, Jan. 20. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
WRDW-TV
1 in critical condition after group hit by 2 vehicles on Olive Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Olive Road at Eagle Way was shut down after an accident with injuries involving six pedestrians and two separate vehicles. According to dispatchers with the sheriff’s office, the call came in a 6:54 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials say two...
Head-on crash involving fire truck injures 5 in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Five people, including two firefighters, are in the hospital following a head-on crash involving a fire truck in Savannah. According to Chatham Emergency Services (CES), at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Chatham Fire Engine 3 was involved in a head-on collision with a dump truck. The Chatham County Police Department said the dump […]
WJCL
Suspect captured following Savannah motel shooting that sent victim to hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Initial coverage of the shooting. Police in Savannah have arrested the man they say is responsible for a shooting at a motel earlier this week. According to the Savannah Police Department, 34-year-old Alfred Frazier is charged with aggravated assault in connection to the January 11 shooting at the Deluxe Inn on Ogeechee Road.
Staley Ave. closed due to sinkhole in street
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department has closed Staley Ave. due to a sinkhole in the street. Police say that Staley Ave. between Temple and Glatigny Street. is closed due to a sinkhole in the roadway. Police ask that motorists seek an alternate route as the road is assessed. WSAV News 3 will […]
Brother arrested for shooting 13-year-old sister in Jefferson County
A 17-year-old was charged in the shooting of his 13-year-old sister on Thursday night at their grandparent's home.
wtoc.com
Michael Myers wanted by Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office on Friday the 13th
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said a man named Michael Myers is on its wanted list. According to the sheriff’s office, Myers is wanted for a probation violation, and it is asking the public for assistance in locating him. The sheriff’s office said...
WJCL
Police: Savannah motel shooting sends 1 man to the hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department responded to a shooting at the Deluxe Inn Motel shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday. The motel is located on Ogeechee Road. According to police, one man was shot, and he was transported to a hospital for treatment. His injuries are non-life-threatening. The...
Rabid Bobcat makes contact with pets in Jefferson County, Ga.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Jefferson County Health Department was contacted to report an animal encounter on Eden Church Road near Highway 17 outside of Louisville, Georgia. After initial investigation was performed, Jefferson County Health Department informed the residence at the address how to immediately monitor their pets/animal that may have been exposed. The […]
wtoc.com
Hwy. 204 closed in all directions near I-95 due to crash with multiple injuries
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a crash that has completely shutdown Highway 204 at I-95. The roadway is shutdown so ambulances can make their way to the scene. They say multiple vehicles are involved and there are multiple injuries reported. The extent and serious...
wtoc.com
One man injured in shooting on Ogeechee Road
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police is investigating a shooting that happened in the 3600 block of Ogeechee Road. Police say one man received non-life threatening injuries from the shooting. He has been taken to the hospital.
WSAV-TV
Drivers frustrated with US Highway 80 Construction
Construction is now underway on US Highway 80 between the Bull River bridge and the Lazaretto Creek bridge, but drivers are not happy with the wait times to get on and off the bridge. Drivers frustrated with US Highway 80 Construction. Construction is now underway on US Highway 80 between...
blufftontoday.com
Jasper mother, two children lose home in fire three days after Christmas
A mother of two lost her home in Levy due to a fire over the Christmas holidays and the community has been reaching out to help the family. Latasha Dunham and her two children, Heaven,13, and Israel, 11, lost their home on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The family was not at home at the time of the fire, but lost all of their belongings.
Hinesville man arrested in 2021 shooting death
LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Long County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a 2021 homicide investigation. On June 28, 2021, 28-year-old Jessica Gerling was found dead at Country Manor Mobile Home Park in Allenhurst. At the time, Long County Sheriff Craig Nobles said she died of a shooting. Now, nearly two years […]
Savannah Police Department seeks woman in child custody case
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help. Jimaya Jackson, 21, is wanted in connection to a child custody case. She’s believed to be in the Savannah area or possibly in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact detectives at 912-651-6742.
3 displaced, 2 family pets killed in Hinesville fire
HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — A family of three has lost their home along with two family pets in a fire early Sunday morning. According to Hinesville Battalion Chief, Tracy Burris, the fire began in the kitchen of the home located on the 600 block of Caines Road In Hinesville shortly after midnight. Burris said a […]
Bulloch County student dies after being struck by car
A Bulloch County Schools student has died after being struck by a car Wednesday morning. Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County EMS, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Deputies and Georgia State Patrol on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 7:10 AM to the intersection of Maria Sorrell Road and Stillwater Drive to a child struck by a car.
Police arrest 1 in shooting at Ogeechee Road motel
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left one man injured Wednesday night. According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to the Deluxe Inn at 3680 Ogeechee Road around 8 p.m. where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Januarial Maocha, 35, was taken to a hospital […]
Grice Connect
Statesboro, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
817K+
Views
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
Comments / 0