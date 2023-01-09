ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
holtvilletribune.com

Former IV Ministries Pastor Sentenced

SAN DIEGO – The former pastor of Imperial Valley Ministries was sentenced to six months in federal custody and six months of home confinement in connection to his previously pleading guilty to one count of benefits fraud. Victor Gonzalez was sentenced in federal court in San Diego on Friday,...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy