Wrongfully convicted man released from Otay Mesa prison
A man who spent 30 years behind bars for a crime he did not commit was released from Donovan State Prison in Otay Mesa on Wednesday.
Victim of weekend stabbing in San Marcos dies in hospital
Paramedics took Mendoza to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries two days later, Lt. Chris Steffen said.
Horrific Attack Prompts Woman to Move Back to San Diego County
The attack happened in the Koreatown community of Los Angeles
KPBS
San Diego County public defender acknowledged false statements in wrongful termination case
San Diego County Public Defender Randy Mize admitted under oath in December that he signed off on an investigative report regarding discrimination and harassment allegations in his office despite knowing it contained false statements, according to court transcripts. Mize made the admission during his testimony last month in the Superior...
Donovan prisoner released after 30 years with help of Project for the Innocent
Humberto Duran's mom has been waiting to hold him as a free man for 30 years. That's how long her son has been behind bars, all the while proclaiming his innocence.
Woman Finds 2 Unwanted Passengers from Tijuana Inside Her Trunk in Sorrento Valley
A woman allegedly discovered two people hiding inside her trunk Thursday in Sorrento Valley. Shortly before 5 a.m., a woman was driving into the U.S. from Tijuana, Mexico for work when she heard noises coming from the back of her vehicle, according to San Diego Police. Police said the woman...
Couple sentenced for elder theft
A couple known to travel throughout San Diego County to target elderly people was sentenced Tuesday to local custody and to prison, said the San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan in a press release.
‘No one is using’ California border pedestrian crossing after reopening, customs officer says
U.S. Customs and Border Protection is not providing official numbers, but one customs officer who wanted to remain anonymous told border report "no one is using Ped West in spite of all the calls to reopen it."
holtvilletribune.com
Former IV Ministries Pastor Sentenced
SAN DIEGO – The former pastor of Imperial Valley Ministries was sentenced to six months in federal custody and six months of home confinement in connection to his previously pleading guilty to one count of benefits fraud. Victor Gonzalez was sentenced in federal court in San Diego on Friday,...
goldrushcam.com
Intoxicated Aggressive Student Arrested at Vista High School in San Diego County, Discovered with an Illegal Ghost Gun in His Jacket
January 12, 2023 - The San Diego County Sheriff's Department reports an 18-year-old has been arrested on numerous charges, including bringing a ghost gun to a high school in Vista. On Wednesday, January 11 just before 1:00 p.m., Alta Vista High School student Eduardo Soto was contacted by school staff...
Younger Brother of Missing Chula Vista Mom Testifies About Her Marriage
A Chula Vista woman who disappeared two years ago after she was allegedly murdered by her husband described in text messages that her husband had routinely been engaging in controlling, abusive behavior, it was revealed in court Friday. In the summer of 2020, May “Maya” Millete told her younger brother,...
Judge Hears Evidence Against Chula Vista Man Accused of Killing Missing Wife Maya Millete
A man charged with killing his wife, a Chula Vista woman who remains missing more than two years after disappearing from her home, appeared in court Wednesday for a hearing that will determine whether he stands trial for her murder. Larry Millete, 41, is accused of killing 39-year-old May “Maya”...
Najee Woods, 23, of San Diego ID’d As Victim in Encanto Drive-by Shooting
Authorities on Thursday released the name of a man who was fatally shot while walking in Encanto. Officers responding to reports of a shooting found Najee Woods, 23, of San Diego lying on the side of the road in the 6200 block of Akins Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to San Diego police.
NBC San Diego
Man Sentenced to 16 Years to Life in Prison for Killing Wife in Chula Vista
A man who killed his wife, then barricaded himself inside his Chula Vista home and engaged in a nearly 24-hour standoff with police, was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years to life in state prison. John Partain, 65, was convicted of second-degree murder in the slaying of his wife of more...
Woman driving to work from Mexico to San Diego finds 2 people in car trunk
SAN DIEGO — A woman driving from Mexico to San Diego was startled to find two people in her trunk after she crossed the border, authorities said Thursday. According to the San Diego Police Department, the woman said she heard noises coming from the car trunk after she crossed the border at about 5 a.m. PST, KNSD-TV reported.
Watch live: Preliminary hearing for Larry Millete continues in Downtown San Diego court
SAN DIEGO — More than two years ago, a Chula Vista mother of three, Maya Millete, went missing. She still has not been found. Wednesday morning, a preliminary hearing began for Larry Millete, charged with Maya’s murder. CBS 8 learned there are 25 witnesses on the prosecution's list....
Police: Family members robbed in Logan Heights home invasion
The group stole items from the family inside the house, including a rifle and handgun, and then fled the scene.
KPBS
Sister of missing Chula Vista woman testifies at murder preliminary hearing
A Chula Vista woman who remains missing more than two years after disappearing from her home told relatives before vanishing that if anything happened to her, her husband would be the person responsible, her sister testified today. Maricris Drouaillet testified that about one week before her sister May "Maya" Millete...
Student arrested in Vista for bringing a ghost gun and liquor to school
The sheriff's department press release says when security intervened, a blue and silver handgun fell out of the suspect's jacket pocket.
Over capacity for dogs, San Diego Humane Society waives adoption fees
San Diego Humane Society Needs your help. Their shelters have more dogs to care for than they have kennels.
