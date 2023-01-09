ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis Recorder

New local African American history timeline dates back to 1746

Indianapolis has a new digital African American timeline with more than 250 years of the city’s Black history. The timeline encompasses history from the first five Black people who arrived in the state in 1746 to the election of the first Black Marion County Democratic Party chair, Myla Eldridge, in 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
From Broad Ripple to Broadway: Indianapolis’ homegrown star

When Charles Browning was a kid growing up in Broad Ripple, he dreamed of someday making it big. Today that dream has come true. Born and raised in Indianapolis, Browning attended Broad Ripple Magnet High School for the Arts & Humanities and was heavily involved in local theater at Clowes Memorial Hall and Indiana Repertory Theatre. As a child actor, Browning acted in plays such as “A Christmas Carol” and “Upon This Rock,” recorded voiceover material for McDonald’s and Indiana Black Expo and even filmed commercials for CVS affiliates.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations and activities

As the community comes together to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend, the Recorder has put together a list of events and activities going on throughout the holiday weekend around Indianapolis, as well as a few places offering free admission on or before MLK Day.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Beloved youth football coach killed in Greenwood

Richard Donnell Hamilton, a beloved youth football coach and founder of the Indy Steelers youth football team, died in a shooting Jan. 11 in Greenwood. According to Indiana State Police, first responders were called to the area of I-65 and County Line Road for reports of a person shot at approximately 6:30 p.m.
GREENWOOD, IN

