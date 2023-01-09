Massachusetts foster parents hope newly signed 'Bill of Rights' will help recruit more families into system

Read full article on original website
Proposal provides no-cost school meals at every public school in Connecticut
Connecticut school officials are concerned that students are going hungry following the end of a federal pandemic program that made free school meals possible for all. The program gave $30 million to school districts in the state but ended last fall. “I’m frustrated that I have students in every school...
Some Connecticut lawmakers want to make free lunches at public schools permanent
Many Connecticut school districts have run out of federal funding that allowed them to provide free school lunches to all students earlier in the pandemic. The state Senate has proposed a bill to make free lunches permanent, and in the meantime, some lawmakers are pushing for emergency funding to keep lunches free through the end of the school year.
Connecticut health care advocates rally to expand HUSKY coverage for undocumented immigrants
Connecticut health care advocates are calling on the state Legislature to expand HUSKY insurance coverage for all immigrants — regardless of immigration status. Undocumented residents older than 12 are ineligible for HUSKY coverage. Undocumented immigrants are also ineligible for the state's health insurance marketplace Access Health CT, Medicaid, Medicare and other state and federal programs.
Connecticut teachers' unions urge lawmakers to tap into state surplus to increase teacher pay
Connecticut teachers' unions have announced their 2023 legislative agenda, including increasing teacher salaries to attract and retain public school educators. The state was short 1,200 teachers at the beginning of the school year. Most of the vacancies were in the lowest-performing school districts, according to the state Department of Education.
Connecticut may have enough money to help keep low-income households warm this winter
The Connecticut Energy Assistance Program’s coffers have been swelled with $30 million in additional American Rescue Plan Act money approved by state lawmakers last November, and another $20 million from the federal omnibus spending package passed by Congress last December. That means there might be enough state and federal...
Lunch money
Connecticut school officials are concerned that students are going hungry following the end of a federal pandemic program. Las Vegas Sands plans to buy Nassau Coliseum for a casino. Funding will help improve the safety of Connecticut’s firefighters. And progressive Democrats stand in the way of Governor Hochul appointing her nominee for New York’s chief judge.
'Tons to do, and we're just going': New western Massachusetts lawmakers settle in on Beacon Hill
Two new state legislators from western Massachusetts say they've learned a lot during their first week on the job. They say they've received the usual "onboarding" items — like learning how to file a bill, to navigating the halls of the Statehouse. New lawmakers also share temporary office space...
Recreational marijuana and cannabis-based businesses
Customers line up outside The Botanist in Montville, Conn., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, to buy cannabis products on the first day of recreational marijuana sales in the state. Seven existing medical marijuana locations, which have been granted hybrid licenses to sell recreational marijuana to adults 21 years and older, opened their doors to the general public. Eventually, up to 40 dispensaries are expected to be open across the state by the end of the year. (AP Photo/Sue Haigh)
How a marijuana 'crop plague' could force growers to change their practices
While the state’s marijuana business continues to boom, cannabis growers in Massachusetts — already facing tough business setbacks in a competitive and volatile market — are scrambling to ward off a rapidly spreading and highly infectious crop disease, one with the power to wipe out entire companies.
Connecticut State Route 8 is getting an $80 million upgrade
The Naugatuck Valley portion of Route 8 is set to receive nearly $80 million in upgrades. Federal funding will cover $60 million, and the state will pay the rest. U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) announced the project alongside Don Shubert, President of the Connecticut Construction Industries Association. “Due to the...
New COVID variant is highly transmissible, responsible for over 50% of New York's cases
The New York State Department of Health announced Monday that the COVID-19 XBB.1.5 variant is now the dominant strain in the state, accounting for more than 50% of COVID-19 infections in New York. As COVID-19, flu and RSV cases spike across the region, clinical experts and state authorities have warned...
New York Republicans differ over whether Rep. George Santos should resign
Long Island Rep. George Santos (R-NY) continues to face scrutiny for fabricating his background including his education, employment and financial history. Several Republicans in the state have called for him to resign, but others say it's not their place to make that call. Santos has said he will not step down.
Will Hochul's 2023 plans come with a big price tag?
Now that Gov. Kathy Hochul has delivered her State of the State message with all its ambitious proposals, it’s time to figure out how much they would cost taxpayers. She’ll have to do that in her proposed state budget, which is due by the end of the month. But the spending plan is being forged at a time of economic uncertainty.
Las Vegas Sands pursues a downstate casino license at old Nassau Coliseum site
Las Vegas Sands, the resort company and casino, announced Thursday that it will pursue a license to operate an entertainment destination and casino on the property of the former Nassau County Coliseum in Uniondale. Sands Corp. is vying for one of three downstate casino licenses up for grabs from the...
