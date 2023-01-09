ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

newsradioklbj.com

January Sales Tax Allocations Push Past $1 Billion

Local sales tax allocations continue to grow for Texas. Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced this week that $1.07 billion is being spread around Texas cities, counties, transit systems, and other special purpose taxing districts. That represents a 7.6 percent increase from January 2022. Sales tax allocations typically reflect sales from two...
TEXAS STATE
newsradioklbj.com

TxDOT Looks for Public Feedback on Pearce Lane Project

Travis County, in coordination with the Texas Department of Transportation, will host a virtual public hearing to discuss the proposed improvements to Pearce Lane from Kellam Road to Wolf Lane. The public hearing will allow the public the opportunity to review and comment on the Pearce Lane project proposed improvements,...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
newsradioklbj.com

DVISD Closes Deal on Whisper Valley Land Acquisition

The Del Valle ISD Board of Trustees has closed on 149.2 acres of land to build three schools in the Whisper Valley subdivision. Acquired for $167,785/acre, the first parcel will serve as the site of Del Valle’s second high school, designed to accommodate approximately 2,400 students, with construction beginning in 2023. Future Del Valle ISD elementary and middle schools are planned for the second parcel, officials said.
DEL VALLE, TX
101.5 KNUE

Make Your Spring Plans Now to Explore the Beautiful Texas Waterfalls and Caves

It hasn't been much of a winter so far in East Texas. With the exception of a few days, we've skipped the cold season and gone straight to spring. That doesn't mean a huge cold front isn't in our future but our shorts are not collecting dust. Having said that, there are some spring plans we can make right now to explore the various waterfalls and caves that are spread across Texas.
TEXAS STATE
newsradioklbj.com

Austin, Travis County to Announce Federally Funded Opioid Project

The opioid crisis has exploded in recent years across Central Texas, driven largely by an influx in fentanyl-laced drugs. Due to a spike in overdose deaths a year earlier, a public health crisis was declared in Travis County in 2022. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, officials with the City of...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Taylor Murder Suspect Nabbed by US Marshals

A woman is behind bars after a fight turned deadly last month at a home in Taylor. Esmeralda Alderete, 19, was wanted for a shooting that that took place on December 12 in the 1400 block of Jones Street. According to police, a man was found with gunshot wounds and later died from his injuries.
TAYLOR, TX

