January Sales Tax Allocations Push Past $1 Billion
Local sales tax allocations continue to grow for Texas. Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced this week that $1.07 billion is being spread around Texas cities, counties, transit systems, and other special purpose taxing districts. That represents a 7.6 percent increase from January 2022. Sales tax allocations typically reflect sales from two...
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in Texas
Popular housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond continues to close stores across the country. Last September, they announced 56 stores to be closed. This week an additional 62 new Bed Bath & Beyond closures were across the United States. Of these four are located in Texas, and one of these four has already closed.
These Are The U.S. Cities Where Rent Prices Are Falling The Fastest
After two years of increasing prices, the cost of rent has finally begun to fall. These popular U.S. cities have the fastest falling rent prices.
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Austin, Tx. - The City of Austin is the state capital of Texas, live music capital of the world, and home to the University of Texas, as well as the prominent tech festival South by Southwest.
TxDOT Looks for Public Feedback on Pearce Lane Project
Travis County, in coordination with the Texas Department of Transportation, will host a virtual public hearing to discuss the proposed improvements to Pearce Lane from Kellam Road to Wolf Lane. The public hearing will allow the public the opportunity to review and comment on the Pearce Lane project proposed improvements,...
DVISD Closes Deal on Whisper Valley Land Acquisition
The Del Valle ISD Board of Trustees has closed on 149.2 acres of land to build three schools in the Whisper Valley subdivision. Acquired for $167,785/acre, the first parcel will serve as the site of Del Valle’s second high school, designed to accommodate approximately 2,400 students, with construction beginning in 2023. Future Del Valle ISD elementary and middle schools are planned for the second parcel, officials said.
Make Your Spring Plans Now to Explore the Beautiful Texas Waterfalls and Caves
It hasn't been much of a winter so far in East Texas. With the exception of a few days, we've skipped the cold season and gone straight to spring. That doesn't mean a huge cold front isn't in our future but our shorts are not collecting dust. Having said that, there are some spring plans we can make right now to explore the various waterfalls and caves that are spread across Texas.
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!
Recently on a drive down I35 from Austin to San Antonio, I stopped at Buc-ee's. It had been a while since my last visit, and I needed to stock up on Beaver Nuggets and some jerky.
Austin, Travis County to Announce Federally Funded Opioid Project
The opioid crisis has exploded in recent years across Central Texas, driven largely by an influx in fentanyl-laced drugs. Due to a spike in overdose deaths a year earlier, a public health crisis was declared in Travis County in 2022. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, officials with the City of...
Taylor Murder Suspect Nabbed by US Marshals
A woman is behind bars after a fight turned deadly last month at a home in Taylor. Esmeralda Alderete, 19, was wanted for a shooting that that took place on December 12 in the 1400 block of Jones Street. According to police, a man was found with gunshot wounds and later died from his injuries.
New Texas law gives elderly and disabled property tax break
AUSTIN, Texas — The new year is bringing with it new laws. For the first time in Texas history, a new bill is giving property tax breaks to those who are disabled or over the age of 65. CBS Austin is told the new law will help people stay...
